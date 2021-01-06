Stores scramble as Nike cuts wholesale accounts
Amid Nike’s moves to consolidate wholesale accounts, a few affected retailers are expressing confidence they’ll be able to shift to other vendors to fill the void.
In March, Nike informed six chains — Big 5 Sporting Goods, DSW, Dunham’s Sports, Olympia Sports Shoe Show and Urban Outfitters — that they were being cut off. Nine others, including Belk, Dillard’s, EbLens and Zappos, were similarly informed in 2020.
Under a shift first announced in 2017, Nike is emphasizing direct-to-consumer sales while limiting wholesale to a few accounts that best support its positioning. Competitors Adidas and Under Armour are taking similar steps, albeit to a lesser degree.
Among the impacted retailers, Big 5 in early May said products impacted by Nike’s decision represented seven percent of 2020 sales and predicted minimal long-term impact.
“We source products from many vendors, and we have a very diverse and flexible product mix. Although we are disappointed by Nike’s decision, we are encouraged by the response of other vendors, both new and existing, about the opportunity to expand their presence in our stores,” Steve Miller, Big 5’s CEO, told analysts. “From a customer standpoint, we believe that many customers enter our stores relatively brand agnostic and shop us for our value and convenience. I’m quite confident in our team’s ability to work through this transition to continue to offer a compelling product assortment in 2022 and beyond.”
At DSW, Nike grew to represent over seven percent of sales in 2020 as the pandemic shifted trends towards athleisure (athletic/casual) styles.
“We have spoken with the leaders of every major athleisure brand that we work with,” said Roger Rawlins, CEO of Designer Brands, DSW’s parent, on a quarterly call last week. “These conversations have been very positive. They see this news as an opportunity for growth.”
DSW is also increasing its focus on trail, hiking and technical running categories.
For some independent sneaker stores, skate shops and soccer outlets, however, more than half of their mix consists of Nike, and articles have detailed their devastation after receiving an account termination notice.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How difficult will it be for most chains to replace Nike’s sales? What advice would you have for stores that have seen Nike terminate their accounts?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The bigger retailers are putting on a brave face, but Nike is a powerful brand and the loss will be felt for many of these retailers. Nike has made their position clear: they’re focusing on the end-consumer, period. There’s not much retailers can do, other than find different products that their customers will want and buy. I suggest that these retailers double down on their efforts to work with new and emerging brands that are desperately trying to get traction – who knows, they might uncover the next Nike.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Much of this depends on the mix of customers. Those coming in to buy sneakers in general can likely be switched to other brands. However there will be some who come specifically for Nike sneakers or those who like Nike and buy on impulse when in the store. The reality is that those sales will likely be lost. This is more of a concern for a sports focused retailer like Big 5 than it is for a general player like Dillard’s. Nike may also lose some sales if it’s not present in these retailers – however the point is that for Nike this will be a drop in the ocean.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Spot on analysis Neil! There are two main customer segments – Nike loyalists and non-loyalists. While the retailers have been optimistic that it won’t hurt their sales, I think they will experience lost sales from Nike loyalists who will shop elsewhere. For those retailers for whom Nike sales represented 7 percent of sales, maybe the net loss will be 3 percent to 4 percent.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am not a big fan of direct-to-consumer. That being said, retailers who are being cut off have a big number to replace. Nike has a 20 percent-plus market share in the U.S. Even if they can replace half of that with their customers and other brands, a 10 percent drop leaves a big hole in the top line. That doesn’t even consider the branded apparel which may be harder to replace and which may carry more brand loyalty than the sneakers. the biggest injury will be experienced by the sneaker independents, who actually may not be able to remain in business.
Advice? Become more customer-centric. Become more of an expert on the performance side of sneakers.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Managing Partner, RSR Research
The bigger question is, what happens to Nike? The company changes strategy very often — too often, as far as I’m concerned, and while I think I can empathize with eliminating some of the bigger change, eliminating independents really goes against the times.
I don’t think this strategy is going to stick for very long. Just my opinion.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
The loss of the Nike brand to the DSWs of the world is significant and will not be fully replaced from a revenue point of view for at least a year or two at DSW, Big 5 Sporting Goods and the other impacted retailers. At the same time it allows Nike to raise its stature a notch, (and maintain a high margin) by not been available in these outlet type stores. This will also fuel the store-within-a-store concept like the relationship Macy’s has with the FinishLine stores inside of hundreds of Macy’s locations. Nike has been very smart on its direct-to-consumer strategy by having some of it flow through its name brand and having some of it flow as drop-ships from its key retailers.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It’s going to hurt in the short term. For retailers, Nike is substantial but not at a level where we’d call revenue concentration a risk.
Over time, the retailers will find alternative brands like Adidas and Puma to do aggressive promotion. Brands will also pitch in to occupy the shelf space.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
These cancelled retailers should see this as the door to opportunity being opened. Much like it’s difficult to walk away from a well paying job that mistreats you, these retailers have now been freed up to step into the future (no pun intended). Shoppers have spent the past year exploring online shopping, which has vastly increased their exposure to influencers, social media ads and new online only consumer brands. Retailers should fill up their empty Nike space with new partners like Zou Xou, APL, M. Gemi, SuperGA, Cult Gaia, Veja, Allbirds, Rothys or other brands that have become much coveted, but tough to find IRL.