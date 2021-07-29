Store associates shouldn’t have to be the mask or vaccine police
The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union welcomed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines for mask wearing in public spaces, but says that more is needed to protect retail workers.
The union, which represents 1.3 million workers in the food and retail industry, said that all stores need to mandate that masks be worn by all shoppers and employees since current procedures have no practical way to verify if shoppers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The UFCW originally questioned the wisdom of the CDC’s guidance in May that relaxed mask requirements fearing that abuses involving unvaccinated and unmasked shoppers would put its members at risk.
The rapid spread of cases tied to the Delta variant has alarmed medical and public health professionals, particularly in areas where misinformation about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines remains largely unchecked by scientific facts. Confirmed cases have risen substantially in recent weeks as have hospitalizations and deaths. Computer models show a continued rise in cases straight into the fall months.
Karyn Johnson-Dorsey, a personal shopper from Riverside, CA, who shops for Instacart customers as well as some private clients, told The New York Times that the end of store capacity and social distancing measures has further complicated working in stores where masks are not required.
“You have whole families who are picking out a pound of ground beef,” she told the Times. “Children who are not vaccinated because of age are touching everything, not masked, either.”
Ms. Johnson-Dorsey, who got COVID-19 last year and was vaccinated in March, should be among those least likely to be reinfected, but medical authorities point to various reasons why she and others should not be letting down their guards at this point in time.
The CDC recorded 5,914 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 through July 19 including 5,601 hospitalizations and 1,141 deaths. Vaccinated individuals getting the virus who suffer little or no symptoms may also spread it to others, particularly the unvaccinated, who may not be as fortunate.
Vaccine opponents often argue that those receiving shots have no reason for concern from the unvaccinated. If breakthrough cases are not enough to refute this argument, there is also the reality that the spread of the Delta and other variants may lead to further mutations that could be more highly transmissible, virulent and vaccine-resistant.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you support requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination from shoppers in order to shop unmasked in stores? If not, what do you think retailers need to do to protect associates from individuals who both refuse to get vaccinated and to wear face masks in publicly-shared spaces?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a difficult catch-22. Requiring proof of vaccination, while prudent, will cause confusion and upset some customers that front-line workers will then need to manage. We have all seen how challenging and at times dangerous this can be. Front-line staff should not be the mask police. However, the concerns about the Delta variant are very real and the store environment needs to be safe for staff and shoppers. Retailers should re-instate their COVID protocols on a market by market basis and adjust as conditions change. Every retailer will need to decide what posture they’re going to take and then implement it.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
If each retailer was capable of having their own trained security on staff, then proof of vaccine to shop unmasked is reasonable. However that is not practical, thus the CDC needs to recommend a policy that isn’t ambiguous, practical, and considers the realities of the often younger and vulnerable front-line workforce that aren’t trained nor expected to be on-staff security.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Sure, I’d support it, but this ain’t China! Or even Europe. I mean, we can’t even ask Americans to wear shirts without a battle! Store associates aren’t bouncers. Best m.o. to me is to keep your staff as safe as possible (most protocols already in place) and let “freedom” ring. The whole thing is so exhausting. People can get sick if they want to, but don’t look at us weird when we won’t get near you.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Post #4 in a week? Really? If the union wants to use its voice in PR it should be they require all members to get vaccinated. This isn’t about cloth, it’s about shots. If you’re not willing to get the shot, why do the rest of us have to go backward and wear masks to try to protect those who don’t want it or acknowledge the risks?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Retailers must make their own choices about how they want to protect their employees and customers. The policies must be easily seen by their customers. If the policy warrants it, the employees must be properly trained on how to ask for verification and how to handle a customer who doesn’t want to comply. Front-line employees should not be put into a position of confrontation, but at a certain point must know they can go to a manager for support. This is going to stir even more controversy about what rights a person has. The store has a right to create the safest environment possible. Ideally, the two work together, but when it doesn’t everyone must know how to react.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Requiring store associates to ask to see a customer’s proof of vaccination is a bit much, but if that has to happen then for the associates safety it needs to be a job unto itself. Like a bouncer at a bar. As I type this I realize how ridiculous that sounds, but that’s where we are.
This entire situation isn’t good, worse because the state guidelines are wishy-washy. Are masks required or not? We travel to Las Vegas soon where the mask mandate is perfectly clear: wear one at all times indoors, but in my home of Illinois the guidelines are up for interpretation.
The brunt of what happens at store level falls onto front line associates. Retailers, large and small, need to do whatever it takes to protect them.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s now abundantly clear where voluntary action or lax masking and vaccination behaviors are taking us. All this “freedom of choice” is giving the virus the freedom it needs to do as much damage as possible. The simple lesson about vaccination and disease eradication was learned a long time ago. The new lesson appears to be how politics can override science. (I almost inserted the most grotesque pun ever.)