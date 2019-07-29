Staples creates content to reposition and differentiate its brand
Staples last week launched Staples Worklife, a quarterly magazine, aimed at professionals “who see their work as more than just a job.” A Staples Worklife podcast, e-newsletter, digital community and live events will soon follow.
The new content follows Staples’ rebranding changeover in March to “The Worklife Fulfillment Company,” which aims to position the retailer as a provider of solutions rather than a seller of products.
“Put simply, our business customers are looking for ways to improve their work lives. They told us they want solutions to be more productive and connected at work,” said Marshall Warkentin, chief marketing officer, Staples, in a statement. “At Staples, we’re uniquely positioned to bring together solutions to millions of working professionals and to bring a sense of community to work.”
The free magazine’s initial circulation of 250,000 copies is targeted toward business customers.
The inaugural issue includes an interview with bestselling author Daniel Pink who shares his tips on motivation mistakes and how to correct them, as well as articles on building cultures in stressful environments and managing workplace conflict. A recurring monthly feature, “The Decider,” probes one question in flowchart form. The inaugural issue’s question: “Do I really need to go to that meeting?”
Later this summer, Staples will launch its accompanying Worklife podcast and e-newsletter, and will later host events and a digital community designed to connect working professionals. The first Staples Worklife industry event, in a partnership with FastCo Works, Fast Company’s branding content studio, will take place in Boston and feature panels related to productivity, connectivity and inspiration.
A number of retailers have launched magazines to support their lifestyle positioning and address the appeal for experiences.
In May, REI said it would discontinue its mail order catalog and instead publish Uncommon Path print magazine dedicated to delivering inspirational stories about outdoor life and culture. Among digital retailers, paid magazines from Net-a-Porter focus on fashion and Away on travel.
A number of traditional retailers, from Walgreens to Costco, send out free magazines, while Target and Whole Foods are among the many that offer online content.
- Introducing Staples Worklife – Staples/Business Wire
- Staples launches magazine as part of ‘Worklife’ brand refresh – Marketing Dive
- Staples Launches Quarterly Magazine ‘Worklife’ – MediaPost
- Staples Reinvented: Digital and Delivery Business Launches New Brand Centered on Being The Worklife Fulfillment Company – Staples/Business Wire
- REI scraps mail order catalog to publish a magazine – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the launch of the Staples Worklife platform, including the quarterly magazine, e-newsletter, digital community and live events, be essential to Staples’ success? What type of content would offer the most (and least) appeal to professional workers?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Staples creates content to reposition and differentiate its brand"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Becoming a resource to your customers is always smart. Does it help build visits to their stores for staples like paper, printer cartridges and the rest or has that market dissolved? Hopeful but doubtful.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
Great to see Staples taking this approach. Given Amazon’s desire to get into the B2B market for office supplies – which has already started – this approach of sharing perspectives offers the possibility for them to turn themselves into a brand that is synonymous with the world of work. I have long perceived that organisations like Staples need to think about how they expand into parallel but similar lines – for example meeting room rental (good use for oversized stores perhaps), managed service in-office printing and so on… It will be interesting to watch.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Credit to Staples for coming up with a point of view and implementing it in an engaging way. I think the new direction has some merit, although I wonder whether it will be enough to save the business over the longer term. All that said, I still regret the fact that Staples was never able to put in enough effort to become a more compelling destination for everyday consumers.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
Staples is in dire need of a transformation, as the customer experience in their U.S.-based stores has remained very much the same for the past 25 years or so. While the Staples Worklife platform is a welcome change, the overall shopping experience in their stores needs to take a page out of the Staples Canada strategy playbook.
Staples Canada has recognized the blurred lines between work and life, which led to the repositioning of its stores to reflect a “working and learning company” approach to retail. The company also opened a coworking space, called Staples Studio. Their transformation is focused on providing customers with a new experience that’s rooted in community, inspiration, and solutions that will help Canadians work, learn and grow together.
These are the kind of significant strategic steps that the U.S. version of Staples should take, especially as the way we live and work has evolved over the past few years.
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
Kudos to Staples for being aggressive with a well-rounded campaign. I doubt that a quarterly print magazine will be successful, but the digital parts may get traction.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
I agree with Bob that becoming a resource to customers is helpful. The challenge for Staples is to find a way to offer resources that makes larger companies choose them as the go-to resource for supplies and solutions, to offer smaller entrepreneurial companies helpful solutions, and to provide solutions for individuals. This is a formidable challenge but a step in the right direction.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This helps set Staples apart from other office supplies retailers that just sell “stuff.” People are always looking for new ways to be better at their jobs, and tips to improve their work-life balance. If this content, however it is presented, helps Staples better engage and connect with its customers then it’s a smart move.