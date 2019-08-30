Social media antics cause grief at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, others
Difficult customers are nothing new, but social media creators are now seeking to cause trouble in retail stores for the purpose of getting attention on YouTube and other social media outlets.
Pranks include tipping over large merchandise displays (clearly ruining product), turning out the lights, announcing “sales” over the store’s intercom and confronting employees, according to reports from Business Insider and CBS News.
Popular targets have been Walmart, Home Depot, Ikea, Target, McDonald’s and Burger King.
In one case, a YouTuber with over a million subscribers posed as a Walmart store manager, and proceeded to “fire” employees, causing obvious distress.
One prankster noted that the crazier the video, the more views it will get, providing the incentive to do more mayhem. He also explained that he doesn’t feel badly about making such videos because he views them as providing entertainment for subscribers to his channel.
Some videos receive over a million clicks, and the producers are apparently making money off ads and merchandise they sell. One prankster specializes in getting kicked out of McDonald’s with stunts such as yelling at employees and customers through a megaphone or claiming there is a foreign object in his food. He has received letters from the legal department at McDonald’s but still posts videos encouraging others to see how quickly they can get kicked out of the fast food chain. (The record appears to be seven seconds).
In even more serious cases, pranksters have called Burger King restaurants, telling employees that there is a gas leak, causing employees to break out the restaurant’s windows.
One 15-year-old poster noted that he can continue with his pranks until he turns 18 or 21 without really getting into trouble.
Much like younger offenders caught shoplifting, store managers seems to have three options: issuing a strong warning, alerting the child’s parents or calling the police and fully prosecuting. But, many understaffed retailers are unequipped to handle pranksters and aren’t able to respond quickly enough. The mayhem can cause annoyance and distress for customers and, in some cases, reduce employees to tears.
- Social media is making it even harder to work in stores and restaurants – Business Insider
- YouTubers face backlash after “pranking” Walmart employees by pretending to fire them – CBS News
- Why This Prank Makes Burger King Employees Smash Out Windows – YouTube
- Insane Intercom Pranks In Walmart – YouTube
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should retailers deal with pranksters without violating their rights and potentially making matters worse on social media? How should they prepare their staff for such incidents?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Social media antics cause grief at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, others"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is no such thing as a right to run amok on someone else’s private property. In my opinion the police should be called and full prosecution brought. This is not a matter of what it looks like on social media, it is a matter of decency and fairness. Running a retail operation is hard enough without the job of front line staff being made more difficult by imbeciles who have nothing better to do.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
These aren’t “pranks.” They are disorderly conduct at best. Perhaps a few days in the pokey will calm the desire to act like a jerk.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Call the cops. This is outrageous. Employees have enough fear of being shot without “pranksters” doing it all as a joke.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
One kid said, “There is no ill intent when I create content like this; it is strictly for entertainment purposes.” Uh, huh. It’s not entertaining for customers or the people who work in the stores and restaurants. They get away with it because they are under 18. We need new laws to cover this kind of social media idiocy.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
As a baseline, retailers need to prepare their teams for everyday scenarios and the unexpected — that means documenting best practices and engaging in role playing exercises and continuous training. Store teams are vulnerable to the bad behavior of anyone who chooses to enter their stores. When dealing with hooligans and criminals, or when in doubt, store teams should know management encourages them to call the authorities.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
I agree with all who have commented that this is unacceptable, and the perpetrators should be held accountable. While I am not sure of the legalities involved perhaps holding the parents responsible would curb this irresponsible behavior. I admit I find it hard to believe that if their child is a YouTube sensation that they have no idea of what they are doing.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
This is no laughing matter, and retail associates need to be protected and know that they are working in a safe environment. Not only is the job of a retail associate one of the more stressful ones out there, to deal with these sorts of threats is completely unacceptable.
Viral tweets and now posts on TikTok have their place. However this crosses a line that borders on criminal intent.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
This is dangerous behavior for retailers not to prosecute. Where were the parents over the past 15 years? Behavior like this makes the world less safe for all of us. If this is OK in the stores, what is next? A shopper having a heart attack or a shopper pulling a concealed weapon? I wonder what the parents will say then about “poor Johnny” who was only out for some good old-fashioned fun. Sad and completely ridiculous for retailers to enable this by not prosecuting. I feel sorry for retailers. This behavior is beyond the pale.