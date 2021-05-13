Simon says J.C. Penney is ready to become a 21st century retailer
J.C. Penney is moving in the right direction, but it is still a work in progress. That’s the assessment of David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group (SPG), the co-owner of the department store chain, as told to analysts on an earnings call this week.
SPG and Brookfield Property Partners (BPP) acquired Penney out of bankruptcy last year and expected the chain to put itself on a positive path once free of the massive debt load it had been carrying for years.
Mr. Simon said Penney’s co-owners are pleased with early results from the retailer as it has performed ahead of plan. He pointed to strong liquidity and low debt levels as strengths as the company begins its rebuilding process.
“The first goal is to rightsize the company, strengthen the financial capabilities, repairing a vendor relationships that we need to do, stabilize the morale and so on,” said Mr. Simon. “Obviously, that’s harder to do in COVID, when people are working remotely. But we’ve …. I’ve been proud of the execution, and so far, the results.”
Penney announced last week that it is cutting 650 jobs, about 1.5 percent of its workforce. The job cuts affect employees at the retailer’s corporate headquarters, field offices and stores. This follows earlier job cuts and store closures announced earlier this year.
Mr. Simon said growth will be the focus going forward, starting with rebuilding ties with vendors that may have felt burned by Penney’s bankruptcy, while also bringing in new brands.
He said it was normal for vendors to be somewhat leery when working with a retailer post bankruptcy and Penney was “seeing more and more confidence from the vendor community” as time goes on.
Mr. Simon also spoke with some excitement about the prospects of new brands, including those owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which could be in stores late this year or early 2022.
Early reports about the bidding process for Penney had ABG joining SPG and BPP in making an offer. ABG was not part of the $800 million deal in the end, but the three companies have a history of working together to buy distressed retailers on the cheap, including Aeropostale and Forever 21. Simon and ABG have teamed up to acquire the Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer and Lucky Brand.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with David Simon that J.C. Penney is now in a position to focus on growing its business? Do you think the addition of brands from the Authentic Brands Group intellectual property portfolio will enable Penney to attract both core and new customers to shop at its stores and online?
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Outside of cutting costs and emerging from bankruptcy less debt-laden, it remains unclear what will generate growth. At nearly 22 years into the 21st century, even with “new brands,” there needs to be a radically different value proposition for why new droves of customers would visit a J.C. Penney physically or digitally.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Too late — I don’t know a single person under 35 who’s ever even been in a J.C. Penney. The board had the right idea back in the Ron Johnson time, just not the right content. Smells very much like the slow death spiral of Kmart and Sears to me.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
We’ve heard this before – lots of times. That said, the source matters here. This is not the “big talk” of a private equity firm, but rather it’s coming from the largest, most successful mall operator in North America. While having the backing of Simon makes a big difference in terms of financial strength, the fundamental challenges at J.C. Penney regarding relevance to consumers and place in the market are still yet to be resolved. I’d say J.C. Penney has its best shot of regaining footing now, but this is still very much a work in progress and the outcomes are very much uncertain.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Well, we’re already 21 years into the 21st century, and there’s no time like the present! It would be genuinely interesting to present a J.C. Penney case study to a group of distinguished retail observers and hear what they would do if they were in charge of modernizing this company.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
“The first goal is to rightsize the company, strengthen the financial capabilities, repairing a vendor relationships that we need to do, stabilize the morale…” They have a lot of “first goals” they must accomplish. Sadly, he speaks of nothing to change the shopper perception and need of J.C. Penney.
Based on his “euphoria” comment from several days ago and now this, I suspect Simon is nothing but bluster.
With the restructuring J.C. Penney will hang on longer but, as I have opined before, the obituary is already written. The question is, when will reality set in?
Director, Main Street Markets
So they have reduced debt and labor, which are good things, but have you decided what you want to be and how you will be relevant to customers? Did the remodels from the previous administration ever go forward or were they scrapped? There is a lot of competition and J.C. Penney will need to differentiate itself both in brick and mortar and in the digital arena to survive long term. The question is, how long can you survive if you haven’t defined your customer?
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
While I wish J.C. Penney well, I see little in the way of any planned differential advantage that will bring customers back into the stores who have migrated to online and specialty retailers. While focusing on the debt and vendor relations is necessary, beyond the promised new brands, there appears to be little in the way of a long term marketing strategy.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
Certainly name recognition is high and I would not say there is baggage that prevents reinvention. turning around J.C. Penney and the future of malls are certainly related ideas and I think “shopping therapy” might be the key to both challenges.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
In the words of that great philosopher, Rod Tidwell, played by Cuba Gooding, Jr.: “Show me the money!” I will believe it when I see it. Wait and see on this one…
Managing Director, GlobalData
Warm words. No clear plan. No clear actions. I am not optimistic.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
At what point does a brand just call it quits and move on?
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
J.C. Penney have failed to differentiate themselves in the market. Their business has atrophied for years, now they’ve burned through the last of their reserves. New investments will put off the inevitable for a while, but simply reshuffling brands is not enough to right this ship. I admire Simon’s optimism but I have not seen the kind of significant changes needed at J.C. Penney to give me much hope.
Vice President, BRR Architecture
It’s interesting the stake that Simon is putting into the retail industry as a whole. They are actively working to influence the market rather than being a passive participant as a landlord. But their success will not be measured immediately. This is a long-term play. Give them credit, they are showing optimism and confidence like no one else, even if it seems to be too early to celebrate.