Simon CEO says Americans are experiencing ‘euphoria’ as they return to malls
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon offered answers to analysts yesterday that were one part optimistic and another cautious on the prospects for the company’s malls this year.
Mr. Simon, speaking on his company’s first quarter earnings call, described a shopping atmosphere in which consumers are experiencing “some level of euphoria” as they return to malls to shop.
He did not fully jump on the optimist bandwagon, however, pointing out that consumers are returning in significant numbers in some locations but not in others. He specifically called out activity at Simon properties in California and New York that he is hoping to see pick up as the pandemic comes under further control and as international tourists return to the U.S. to shop.
Mr. Simon contrasted Florida to California, where the economy opened later. DisneyLand in California has only recently reopened and the state, as a whole, has about a “nine month lag” to make up. Simon’s properties, including enclosed and open air facilities, he said, are a “real presence” for the company in California that he expects will begin to deliver “benefits” as the year progresses.
New lease activity at Simon’s properties have begun to rebound, according to Mr. Simon. He pointed to a very high level of demand by restaurants looking to come into the company’s malls and fill space vacated by other operators who left as a result of the pandemic. “They want to come in, retrofit it [and] get open quicker,” he said.
Mr. Simon said that the company’s malls were also seeing significant interest from strong retailers looking to expand their store presence. He cited multiple deals in the works with American Eagle Outfitters and Urban Outfitters as causes for hopefulness. “I’d say we generally feel pretty good and much better than we felt, you know, in a long time,” he said.
Simon is also seeing brands looking to sign new leases as consumer-direct sales become more important to their performance. He spoke of Crocs, which had “lost its mojo,” now coming back strong and looking to open shops. Apparel and footwear are categories that are heating up and brands in those spaces are looking for room to grow at Simon’s malls, he said.
Simon’s occupancy rate stood at 90.8 percent at the end of March with rent per square foot rising 0.6 percent over last year, according to the company’s earnings release.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are Americans itching to get back to consumer activities such as shopping in malls, eating at restaurants, seeing movies, etc.? If yes, will these be one-off experiences or a return to pre-pandemic normality?
19 Comments on "Simon CEO says Americans are experiencing ‘euphoria’ as they return to malls"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
No doubt there is pent up demand to not only shop and buy, but socialize in public places. The increasing activity levels in some malls in certain geographies supports this. Malls bring together many of the experiences that people want in order to feel normal, and so we should expect to see the trends continue to improve. It’s hard to predict specifically what consumers will want, but I suspect that they will want everything – all their old previous experiences. But what’s more difficult to see is what will remain permanently changed.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
People are excited to shop, attend movies and plays and dine in at restaurants. We have been cooped up for too long and there will be a surge that won’t end abruptly. Our behaviors will change, more wearing of masks as a normal activity when in crowds and during the winter months it will be the norm but there is so much pent up demand for social activity that I believe will carry over for some time once we get out of solitary confinement.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Euphoria is far too strong a word to describe the return to malls. Certainly Americans have been keen to get back to physical places and spaces, but the performance of malls is extremely mixed. Top tier malls are doing well and are, generally, crowded. However there are a lot of malls in the secondary and tertiary tiers where footfall remains down, vacancy rates remain high, and the future very uncertain. To be fair, David Simon reflected this in his more nuanced comments but it underlines the central problem that there is too much retail space and not enough demand to support it.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
“Irrational exuberance?”
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
You are kind. “Nuanced comments.” I have to wonder if there is any analyst on the call who would buy into his comments.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Everyone wants to get back to normality but after a surge of “newfound” freedom, we’ll see if normal is what it once was. The increase in m-/e-commerce is not going away and employment is still heavily compromised, so the math doesn’t add up to support both pre-pandemic in-store shopping levels and increased digital commerce. And… most economic analysts predict huge inflation numbers coming in the next few years, not to mention the potential for more pandemic waves. So everything David Simon stated needs to be considered carefully and not taken as any sort of absolute future retail indicator.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
With the significant increase in vaccinations and the loosening of mask restrictions, consumers are excited for the social aspect of shopping. Consumers are excited to return to “normal” social interactions. However we must not forget that malls were on a downward trend even before the pandemic and will face the same issues during post-pandemic shopping. The anticipated “roaring ’20s” won’t be a silver bullet to solve the declining traffic at malls.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I think euphoria is right in terms of consumers wanting to get out and shop.
What they find waiting for them at the malls is a different matter entirely. I’m wondering if the Simon CEO has been in a mall in the last month. Few workers, lack of inventory and disorganized/slipshod presentation seem rampant right now.
Both symptoms of larger issues with supply chain, inventory levels, and staffing challenges. I feel for these retailers, there are no easy answers right now.
CEO, rDialogue
(Some) People might be euphoric about walking around in shopping malls but are they euphoric about shopping the stores? While there is record savings rates, less credit card debt than anytime since 2000 (and thus more openness to buy on the part of consumers), much of the shift to e-commerce is permanent. It’s understandable that Simon is so bullish – given his business he needs to be — but I’m more skeptical. As more things re-open, most malls are not going to be the destinations of choice for consumers with their valuable time, much less their money.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There seems to be an almost desperate attempt at PR that tries to suggest, “It’s all good. No problem” but then immediately offers qualifiers and footnotes. There might be a couple euphoric people out there but many, if not most I think are simply relieved to be able to move around a little more freely. The book on “new normal” is still in the early draft stage. We are seeing some interesting outtakes, but the full text is yet to be known.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
“Euphoria” is a big word. WOW! Simon’s rent per square foot was up 0.6 percent Q1 2021 v. Q1 2020. Could you imagine how good he would feel if rent per square foot was up a whopping 1 percent?
Check out the trends for malls and movie theaters pre-pandemic and one will have all the answers they need. As 2020 was an anomaly, coming out of the pandemic will also be an anomaly, then the trends will continue.
Personally, for restaurants, I believe we ate out more than we usually did because of the ambiance of outdoor dining (except when the temperature dropped below 30 and the heaters no longer helped).
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
The desire and ability to get out and shop in a store and eat at a restaurant are definitely driving increased traffic. However malls had issues with traffic before the pandemic – it’s just not where many consumers want to shop – so we will likely see the return to pre-pandemic traffic pretty quickly.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Pre-pandemic normality may be a bridge too far. There will be a new normal. People have become more conscious of their environment, of contagion, of hand washing and the like, but we are headed in the right direction. Patience may be one attribute that many/most lack…
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
As bad as the pandemic has been, “euphoria” at returning to malls? Nah.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Welcome to the Roaring ’20s of this century! Yes, people are “itching” to get back to their pre-pandemic ways. Domestic travel has resumed to normal levels. People want to get out. They want to socialize. They want to buy clothes, go to movies, eat at restaurants and more – just like they did prior to March 2020. All that said, malls must continue to create the experiences customers wanted prior to the pandemic. They were struggling for a reason. That will continue, so they must find ways to better engage customers and create better in-person experiences.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I agree with Neil that “euphoria” is too strong a word to describe the comeback of malls. Before the pandemic, the appeal of any given mall depended on the health and quality of its anchors and tenant mix, and this is even more true today with the wave of store closures in the past 18 months.
It’s anecdotal, but my trip over the weekend to Michigan Avenue in Chicago (and the NorthBridge mall in particular) showed less pedestrian traffic than I was accustomed to and a shocking number of empty storefronts on a prime piece of real estate. (On the other hand, Nordstrom in particular was very busy.) Restaurants were as full as their capacity limits allowed, and plenty of annoying Chicago street traffic was another positive sign.
So, plenty of signs of increased economic activity as people come out of their caves, but the action is not necessarily going to be centered on regional malls if they were struggling in the first place.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
As noted there may be some pent up demand in certain parts of the country. While the need to socialize is evident, the means to do so is not so universal. Restaurants for sure are getting a bump. Plus, strip or open air malls are seeing more traffic as Americans slowly emerge from their residences. However the euphoria comment by Simon appears to be the PR component on the earnings call.
Product Marketing Manager, Tecsys
We will likely see a slight drop-off of pre-pandemic normality as there will be a segment of the population wary of going back out in public spaces such as restaurants and movie theaters.