Nov 06, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

From Nov. 3 to 5, a number of Instacart’s drivers held a strike to demand better pay.

In a scathing open letter posted Nov. 1 on medium.com directed to Instacart’s founder and CEO, Apoorva Mehta, the striking “shoppers” — Instacart’s term for the independent contractors who fill and deliver grocery orders — called for Instacart to raise the default tip back to 10 percent versus the five percent they now receive after a recent policy change.

“You have demonstrated a pattern of behavior as CEO of eviscerating our pay and pirating our tips,” the striking shoppers wrote. “It would cost you, Apoorva, absolutely nothing to restore our previous tip defaults to at least 10 percent.” 

Being on-demand workers, the strikers were encouraged to either refrain from signing up for any hours, refuse to accept any on-demand batches or to sign up for batches and let them time out. 

A total of 212 shoppers signed the letter. It is unknown whether more shoppers beyond those may have participated in the strike but chose not to sign the letter. With Instacart claiming to have more than 130,000 shoppers in North America, the impact on Instacart’s operations appears minimal.

The bigger impact may be continued bad press as this marks the fourth consecutive year that Instacart’s shoppers have gone on strike. Non-striking workers may also suffer a loss of morale as distrust continues to grow over Instacart’s continually changing pay structure.

Massive media coverage arrived earlier this year as both Instacart and Doordash drew condemnation from customers and delivery workers for counting tips toward guaranteed minimum payments per assignment. Both Instacart and Doordash rescinded the tip-sharing policy in response to the social media uproar. Drivers for Uber likewise orchestrated a strike over fair pay and job security in May, just prior to that company’s IPO.

Rising concerns over gig worker rights led to the passage earlier this year of a law in California that could force gig economy companies to make their contractors into employees, subject to minimum wage laws and other protections. But the strikes and social media outcry shows on-demand workers have the potential to mobilize.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers be concerned about the strikes, bad press and social media gossip over gig employees’ working conditions? How do you see the battle over the pay structure for on-demand workers playing out, and will the outcome be favorable for retailers?

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
33 minutes 35 seconds ago

I should think that retailers would be concerned! Anyone and any business relying on a third party for a portion of their business wants the assurance that they are dealing with a stable entity that takes good care of its employees and pays attention to the details. Retailers need to feel that every service which they outsource is being performed by a reliable company in which disruptions of any kind don’t happen.

Jeff Weidauer
Jeff Weidauer
27 minutes 8 seconds ago

This scenario is exactly what the retailers who signed up with Instacart and DoorDash should have expected when they signed up for this Faustian bargain. Retailers have turned over their shoppers and related data, and are now complicit in a scheme to reduce the pay for the workers who represent them with consumers. This is not likely to end well for anyone.

Dave Wendland
Dave Wendland
24 minutes 20 seconds ago

Yes. This is troubling and foretells a mounting tsunami should other third-party providers put a wedge between retailers, employees, and customers.

Art Suriano
Art Suriano
13 minutes 41 seconds ago
From Uber to Lyft to Airbnb, we are in a new world of businesses, independent contractors, and “gig” workers, and with that comes a new set of rules that are continually changing. Whether Instacart is wrong or right on changing workers’ pay is yet to be determined, but the bad press won’t help because most people are sympathetic to anyone striking and tend to feel sorry for them. I would expect over the next few years to see legislation, more articles about the conditions of working for a particular company as an independent contractor, and even the possibility of more gig workers unionizing. This will lead to more changes in how these companies work regarding fees, employee pay, employee job requirements, restrictions, etc. The companies are becoming extremely large, and the bigger a business grows, the more challenges it is going to have. Instacart will resolve their issues and probably soon, but it won’t end there. We are at the beginning of a new era, and we will all have to wait and see how… Read more »
