In Canada, Walmart and Loblaw are stoking controversy by raising fees for suppliers during the pandemic to cover upgrades designed to help the chains handle the accelerated shift to digital retailing.

In July, Walmart Canada began charging a 1.25 percent “infrastructure fee” on the cost of all goods sold to suppliers, plus an extra five percent on items sold online to cover the cost of a five-year Canadian $3.5 billion modernization plan. The program covers more distribution centers, enhanced online functionality and store renovations.

The moves have been covered in the Canadian press. It’s uncertain if similar steps are being taken in other regions. The chains are adding the fees on top of standard in-store promotions or shelf placement fees.

Following the release of fourth-quarter results last week, Walmart Canada president Horacio Barbeito told the Financial Post the investments are necessary because increasingly “channel agnostic” consumers are more expensive to serve. Vendor fees cover a “very, very small portion” of the modernization effort and vendors are already benefiting, he added.

“Our suppliers know what kind of a customer we are. We trust them. They trust us,” Mr. Barbeito said.

In the quarter, Walmart’s Canada’s same-store sales grew 8.6 percent on a 229 percent e-commerce hike. Operating income, however, declined slightly due to stronger lower-margin growth (food and online grocery), higher costs to operate during the pandemic and additional investments in customer experience.

In October, Loblaw similarly alerted some larger suppliers to extra fees in a letter to help offset pricing pressures. The grocer urged vendors to “keep in mind” that the company is investing $6 billion over the next five years to upgrade its stores and online operations.

Loblaw said in a statement to the Toronto Star, “As we face pressures, one option is higher prices for customers, but we don’t want to take that approach as Canadians are facing enough financial pressures Instead, we’re asking primarily our biggest suppliers to help us keep prices low,” she added.

Montreal-based grocer, Metro, has reportedly implemented similar fees.

Industry groups representing food producers have complained the fees are unfair and are calling on federal and provincial governments to regulate the country’s big grocers with a code of conduct to rein in alleged bullying tactics. Independents claim the fees charged by the largest chains create an unfair advantage since smaller grocers are unable to do the same.