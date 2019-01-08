Should Simon Property Group bail out (invest in) more retail tenants?
Thousands of retail stores have closed in recent years with the prospect of thousands more to come. What’s a mall landlord to do? For Simon Property Group, the largest operator of malls in the U.S., one answer may be to take a stake in struggling chains (AKA tenants) to help them keep their store doors open and lights on.
David Simon, chairman, CEO and president, said on Simon’s second quarter earnings call that the company has the resources — “$6.8 billion in liquidity” — and the eye for the right deals — “We’re certainly as good as the private equity guys when it comes to retail investment” — to consider taking stakes in the right tenants going forward.
Mr. Simon pointed to the success that his company has had with its investment in Aeropostale. In 2016, Simon along with General Growth Properties (now part of Brookfield Property Partners) and some liquidators bid $243 million to keep 227 Aeropostale stores operating after the teen clothing chain failed to find buyers for its bankrupt business.
At the time of the deal for Aeropostale, Ray Schrock, a lawyer for the retailer, told the bankruptcy court that the investment “could be a model for future restructurings in the years ahead.”
While Simon has clearly not jumped in to save struggling tenants since Aeropostale, the mall operator may have a new opportunity with Forever 21, according to reports by Bloomberg and CNBC. Forever 21 has found itself facing headwinds in recent years as sales slowed at the same time the chain countered the industry trend by expanding its average store footprint.
The fast fashion retailer, according to a Bloomberg report in late June, has “a small faction” within the company who support working out investment deals with landlords as a potential way forward for the business. The same report, however, said Forever 21 co-founder Do Won Chang and others oppose selling a stake to Simon or other landlords.
While not speaking to any specific opportunity, Mr. Simon told analysts that his company would likely work with partners again if choosing to invest in a retailer or brand. He pointed to the success that his company had working with GGP and later Brookfield on the Aeropostale deal.
Mr. Simon also mentioned several times on the call with analysts that the mall operator is not facing a crisis situation with tenants, despite announcements of retail bankruptcies. He pointed to increased revenue comps for his business and how Simon has found creative uses of newly opened spaces to keep traffic strong.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Simon Property Group should be looking for solutions beyond rent relief to support select retail tenants? Is it a wiser move for Simon and other mall operators to invest in struggling tenants or to find alternative uses for space that previously housed department store anchors and other specialty retail businesses?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Simon and other mall developers may want to use the Aeropostale blueprint to prop up other specialty retail tenants, but only if they have a sustainable model and brand position in the first place. Otherwise, it’s throwing good money after bad — and mall developers need to focus on redevelopment of empty mall anchors first. (One Simon mall here in Milwaukee has lost three of five anchors in the past two years.) Without this focus, trying to salvage other tenants may be a bad investment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The answer to this really depends on the nature of the investment. If the business is viable and just needs an injection of capital and some restructuring then I see no harm in making a play. However, if the business has deeper issues because demand has dropped off or it’s no longer relevant in the market, then I see little sense in chucking money around to keep it afloat.
While I am not a pessimist about physical retail, there is a need for space reduction in the U.S. and neither Simon nor any other player can buck that general trend.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I think the relationship between mall operators and tenants needs to change, and Simon Property Group is perfectly positioned to do so. Unlike private equity firms, mall operators have a vested interest in the success of their tenants. Mall operators should explore investments in struggling retailers, whether that’s direct investments or other support services. And mall operators should also be exploring alternative use for spaces that drive traffic opportunities into the mall. Ultimately the success of malls will be tied to the success of the retail tenants and a closer, more collaborative relationship will be better for all.
President, Spieckerman Retail
It makes sense for Simon Properties to make select investments in retail(ers). Simon has the broad view of locations and possibilities and can therefore flex its portfolio to make use of brick and mortar assets. As the digital rethinking of brick and mortar takes shape, Simon’s ability to invest in these locations could accelerate innovation overall. Who better to get a piece of the action?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
When the Aeropostale deal was done a couple of years ago, it represented new out-of-the-box thinking for a mall operator. Aero was a mismanaged but not badly damaged brand. And the math looked compelling whether the new investor was PE or a mall owner. Now it just plain makes sense for a mall owner to give a struggling retailer this kind of consideration. It’s a potential double win. One, as a simple investment. And two, as a very efficient solution in preventing a messy vacancy. But it is still very much a case by case basis. As mall owners find and develop new alternate uses of space, investing in a struggling retailer is just one of the choices. And may or may not be the best use of space in an evolving mall environment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This type of investment is in the best interest of mall operators IF the retail chain had shown signs of being viable with an influx of capital and rent relief. Since not all failing retailers are in that position, for mall operators to invest in them is not a cure-all. Do your due diligence!