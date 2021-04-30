Should retailers welcome vaccine passports?
From sports stadiums to cruise lines, airlines to universities, proof of vaccination is increasingly the ticket for special access or outright entry for the public. Should retailers and food establishments follow suit?
So-called “vaccine passports” are still evolving but typically take the form of a smartphone app that confirms someone’s vaccination status.
In Israel, which is leading the world in vaccination rates, a “green passport” gives holders access to places like restaurants, gyms, theaters, hotels, concerts and synagogues. In March, the New York State’s Excelsior passport program went live, allowing businesses to quickly scan digital passes to determine a person’s vaccination status. California and Hawaii are working on similar vaccine passport systems.
Advocates believe vaccine passports could incentivize more individuals to take the shot and speed the return to “normal” life. The more vaccination rates increase, the more consumers are expected to be comfortable dining out, traveling by air, heading to the movie theater and shopping without the get-in-get-out mindset.
A new Ipsos global survey for the World Economic Forum of over 21,000 adults taken between March 26 and April 9 found 66 percent agreed that vaccine passports will be widely used in their country by the end of the year. Among the respondents, 77 percent felt vaccine passports should be required of travelers entering their country; 67 percent agreed large public venues should require a vaccine passport and 55 percent agreed vaccine passports should be required in shops, restaurants and offices.
Requiring proof of vaccination would be a further step in keeping workers safe and reducing shopping apprehensions. Dining areas may be able to fully reopen and events that involve large gatherings may also become doable with a proof-of-vaccination mandate.
A growing number of states are passing laws banning vaccine passport restrictions, however, largely citing privacy concerns. Some critics see passports as discriminatory. Fraud is also predicted without official standards for privacy or for verifying the accuracy of the records.
The British government recently changed course in saying vaccination status would not be a requirement for entry to restaurants and pubs. Pub owners had fretted about the return of civil liberty confrontations caused by mask mandates.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would the use of vaccine passports speed the return of customers to retail stores and restaurants? What do you see as the pros and cons for businesses in states where passports are used?
3 Comments on "Should retailers welcome vaccine passports?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Passports for foreign travel are reasonable and, given the myriad of existing security and identity checks, do not impose too much of an additional burden or imposition. However I am adamantly opposed to government mandated passports for everyday activities such as going to shops or movie theaters. It’s potentially discriminatory, an invasion of privacy, and represents a very serious erosion of freedom. President Biden has similar concerns, which is why he has ruled out federal mandated passports. Of course what individual businesses do is entirely up to them, but I don’t think there will be much take-up given that it will deter customers and potentially reduce takings. Our priority now should be to roll out the vaccine and get back to normal as quickly as possible – not to use this as an excuse to create some kind of authoritarian, Big-Brother society.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Yes. Privacy concerns are being over-hyped. The reality is those who have gotten vaccinated know that this is the only way to prevent lockdowns again or horrors like India is experiencing. This isn’t about Big Brother – it is about not going backward.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Of course. There are no cons, and I am hoping there’s a national passport, since our governor in Florida appears determined to not allow them in Florida. No political commentary today — but retailers should welcome them!