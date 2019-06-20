Should retailers welcome Facebook’s virtual currency?
Facebook on Tuesday confirmed that it would lead an effort to create a new global digital currency, called Libra, powered by blockchain technology.
Expected to make its public launch in 2020, Libra will function as a “stablecoin,” meaning it will have a stable price backed by a number of different global currencies like the dollar or euro in order to limit the volatility typically associated with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
The digital token is being billed as a way to help the 1.7 billion individuals, largely in developing countries, who have limited access to traditional banks. Many observers believe, however, that the bigger goal is the creation of a digital currency that becomes the go-to payment option for both online and offline, in addition to a way to send money to family members and friends.
A new Facebook-owned subsidiary, Calibra, will release a wallet for Libra tokens and ultimately other banking and finance products. The wallet will be integrated into Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, but Calibra would not be allowed to share any of its financial customer data across Facebook’s platforms.
Facebook further created Libra Association, an independently managed, non-profit membership organization that consists of 28 companies, including Uber, Spotify, Mastercard, Vodafone, Visa and PayPal. Each partner is expected to invest at least $10 million in the entity.
Several tech bloggers said the technical explanations around Libra are dense, and many unknowns remain over its security. Critics already have concerns over Facebook potentially becoming a financial powerhouse given its social media clout and alleged privacy abuses.
Some have also speculated that Amazon is looking into building its own cryptocurrency.
In a column on Forbes.com, Nikki Baird, VP of retail innovation at Aptos and a RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, wrote that retailers need to pay attention to cryptocurrency developments because they have to be ready to take payment from consumers in whatever manner they want to pay. “If Facebook’s coin signals the launch of currencies across large platforms where retailers engage with consumers, the need to support cryptocurrency payments may get real for retail very fast,” wrote Ms. Baird.
- Libra Association and create a new currency called Libra – Facebook
- Introducing Libra: a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that can empower billions of people – Libra Association
- Libra White Paper – Libra Association
- Why PayPal Plans to be Part of the Libra Association – PayPal
- Facebook’s New Cryptocurrency, Libra, Gets Big Backers – The Wall Street Journal
- Facebook announces Libra cryptocurrency: All you need to know – TechCrunch
- Blockchain In Retail: 2019 Status Check – Forbes
- Amazon ‘Will Have to’ Create Its Own Crypto in Future, Binance CEO Says – Cointelegraph
- Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency: Everything We Know – PC Magazine
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it time for retailers to accept cryptocurrencies? How receptive should retailers be to accepting cryptocurrencies developed by companies such as Facebook or Amazon?
Join the Discussion!
3 Comments on "Should retailers welcome Facebook’s virtual currency?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While some small retailers are accepting cryptocurrency now, this is far from mainstream and I suspect it will be for some time to come. But it will come eventually. Cryptocurrency is an inevitability. While companies like Facebook and Google bring a certain amount of legitimacy to the cryptocurrency domain, these companies have their own issues. There are concerns about the amount of control they have and their business practices in general. Furthermore, the powerful financial industry – which has the ability to influence legislation – are not going to sit by and watch their industry be disrupted without taking some action.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Ultimately this will come down to two factors. Regulation and consumer demand. On the regulatory front, I suspect that companies like Facebook will face a crackdown – especially from the EU – if they try to make moves into currency. This may limit their ambitions. On the consumer demand side, cryptocurrencies will only grow if consumers accept them, trust them, and want to use them. If the supply and demand for new currencies aligns, then it’s inevitable that retailers will need to look at way of accepting them.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
Starbucks, Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Lowe’s and some others already accept crypto through Flexa/Spedn (not a typo). I expect Facebook to have a much easier time accelerating penetration, but that’s not to say that mainstream acceptance will come quickly. Even if the experience is simple and intuitive, it will take time for trust to build.