Sources: Facebook/@OfficeDepot; officedepot.com

Office Depot has raised its own bar for curbside delivery with the launch of a “20 Minute Pickup Promise.”

When the retailer is unable to make good on in-store and curbside pickup within 20 minutes, it will send the customer an email within 48 hours of placing their order with a $20 coupon off their next purchase.

Office Depot initially introduced a 30-minute pickup guarantee in June that offered $5.00 off the next purchase in the case of a shortfall.

“We know our customers value convenience and friendly, helpful service, especially during the holiday season, which is a stressful time of the year for many,” said Kevin Moffitt, EVP and chief retail officer for Office Depot, in a statement. “Whether purchasing items to prepare your small business for the holiday rush, upgrading a home office, or thanking a favorite teacher with a holiday gift, our store pickup program is an industry-leading promise to customers to get them what they need in 20 minutes or less.”

Among larger chains, the only other pick-up pledge backed by a guarantee comes from Domino’s, which in July rolled out a promise to hand over orders within two-minutes of car arrival or provide the next pizza free.

Walgreens promises that orders will be ready “in as little as 30 minutes.” A number of retailers, including Apple, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Staples, say curbside/store pickup orders are typically ready within one hour of placing the order, but make no guarantees.

Gap and Macy’s promise to have orders ready within two hours. Walmart’s pickup orders are available within four hours; Target says select stores may take up to six hours.

Taking a different approach, The Fresh Market last December rolled out “The Friendliest Curbside Experience in America” program that features a “100% satisfaction guaranteed” promise on every item in the curbside basket backed by managers, who double-check and verify orders with their personal signatures. The experience also includes “surprise and delight” moments, such as personalized thank-you notes from personal shoppers with recipe suggestions, free bottles of water on hot days, free bananas for the kids and costumed Santas who bring out orders during the holiday season.