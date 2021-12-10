Should retailers set time guarantees for curbside delivery?
Office Depot has raised its own bar for curbside delivery with the launch of a “20 Minute Pickup Promise.”
When the retailer is unable to make good on in-store and curbside pickup within 20 minutes, it will send the customer an email within 48 hours of placing their order with a $20 coupon off their next purchase.
Office Depot initially introduced a 30-minute pickup guarantee in June that offered $5.00 off the next purchase in the case of a shortfall.
“We know our customers value convenience and friendly, helpful service, especially during the holiday season, which is a stressful time of the year for many,” said Kevin Moffitt, EVP and chief retail officer for Office Depot, in a statement. “Whether purchasing items to prepare your small business for the holiday rush, upgrading a home office, or thanking a favorite teacher with a holiday gift, our store pickup program is an industry-leading promise to customers to get them what they need in 20 minutes or less.”
Among larger chains, the only other pick-up pledge backed by a guarantee comes from Domino’s, which in July rolled out a promise to hand over orders within two-minutes of car arrival or provide the next pizza free.
Walgreens promises that orders will be ready “in as little as 30 minutes.” A number of retailers, including Apple, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Staples, say curbside/store pickup orders are typically ready within one hour of placing the order, but make no guarantees.
Gap and Macy’s promise to have orders ready within two hours. Walmart’s pickup orders are available within four hours; Target says select stores may take up to six hours.
Taking a different approach, The Fresh Market last December rolled out “The Friendliest Curbside Experience in America” program that features a “100% satisfaction guaranteed” promise on every item in the curbside basket backed by managers, who double-check and verify orders with their personal signatures. The experience also includes “surprise and delight” moments, such as personalized thank-you notes from personal shoppers with recipe suggestions, free bottles of water on hot days, free bananas for the kids and costumed Santas who bring out orders during the holiday season.
- Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Launch ‘20 Minute Pickup Promise’ in Time for the Holiday Season – Office Depot/Business Wire
- Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Guarantee Free 30-Minute In-Store and Curbside Pickup for Customers Nationwide – Office Depot/Business Wire
- How fast can stores fill curbside pickup orders? – RetailWire
- How fast can stores fill curbside pickup orders? – RetailWire
- Is Domino’s two-minute curbside wait guarantee a big deal or no big deal? – RetailWire
- The Fresh Market Launches “The Friendliest Curbside Experience In America” Customer Service Platform – The Fresh Market
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the wait the biggest pain point around in-store or curbside delivery? Would time guarantees be beneficial or create havoc for retailers?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Should retailers set time guarantees for curbside delivery?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
A standardized time guarantee isn’t necessary and can create un-needed stress on the retailer. As long as the shopper gets what they ordered when they want it, they’ll be happy. A better approach would be to tailor the wait window to when the consumer actually expects and needs the items. Retailers should just ask consumers when they need the item(s) by, and have them ready by then. That approach would allow the retailer more flexibility while satisfying the consumer. Omnichannel solutions should be about the individual consumer, not about speed just for speed’s sake.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In theory this is great. In practice I have mixed views about it. First, it could create enormous pressure on retailers, especially during busy times. This may not be so much of an issue for Office Depot, but for bigger retailers like Target it may be unrealistic. Second, giving a voucher for not meeting the guaranteed time is great and all, but it doesn’t always make up for the frustration. Third, given so many retailers can’t even guarantee the things ordered for pickup are actually in stock, this may be a case of learning to run before they can walk.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
It’s not the wait that is the problem. It’s the expectation that isn’t met. This erodes customer confidence. If they know their order won’t be ready when promised or expected, what makes the retailer think they will keep coming back for more of the same? Retailers must create expectations that are met or exceeded. There was a bank that told its customers that if you have to wait in line for more than five minutes, they will pay you $5 for every five minutes they have to wait. Some people avoid retailers because of their long checkout lines. Curbside pickup is no different.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Retailers who go this route are only going to hurt themselves when they disappoint customers. Staffing issues alone are going to lead to failures, never mind if a store is busy and the order is big. Seriously, if you can’t wait 30 or 40 minutes before picking something up at Office Depot, either go in and get it yourself or get a new life. It’s not a pain point when we’re talking minutes rather than hours.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I’m not certain the actual wait time is as critical as navigating to the store and parking or circling the parking lot until your order comes out the door. To do a scheduled pick up retailers need to offer a manageable queue or designated pick up location for customers arriving at the promised pick up time.
Besides the logistics of designing and executing the 20 minute window, the grab and go benefit for the customer may mitigate some of the potential add-on purchases created by BOPIS.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
Making a blanket guarantee to have products available in a very short window is an appealing approach to many customers. From a retailer’s point of view, it sounds like a lot of risk when considering the challenges hiring and retaining staffing and in-store sales traffic. The critical component in this area is to be able to commit a time for availability and meet that commitment. Consumers expect a time commitment to flex up and down. However they also expect accurate and frequent communication and meeting those commitments. Grocers are often going to an appointment-based approach which I think will continue to proliferate for larger purchases.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Time guarantees present an interesting situation. For retailers who are delivering one to three SKUs for nearly every order (think pizza, c-stores, office equipment), a 20 to 30 minute guarantee is appropriate and exciting. However for grocery retailers who are typically fulfilling 10 to 30 SKUs, this presents an extreme challenge. Would a customer rather have a 100 percent complete order and pick it up in an hour or experience a flawed order that is ready in 20 minutes? The difference is HUGE on so many levels. I contend that the “wait” for pickup is not the biggest pain point. It’s out-of-stocks. It’s incorrect product substitution. It’s poor engagement with the employee who places the items in the car.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Yes. I believe that time is of the essence for customers. But the ice gets really thin when time guarantees are missed. The first time a retailer misses a guarantee — “well, ok.” The second time is the one they share with friends — not good. One more time and customers can become raging evangelists against you. If you make a promise like this — BE READY TO PERFORM. Get it right, and you’re a hero.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
While a time guarantee sounds impressive, it’s expensive, stressful and hard to implement and doesn’t necessarily deliver a commensurate consumer benefit. Most customers would rather have a time frame and real-time update. I think setting and meeting expectations is more important.