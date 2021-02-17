Should retailers just say ‘no’ to Instacart?
By special arrangement with the authors, here is an excerpt from the forthcoming book “Instacart for CMOs,” launching on March 10th.
Many traditional retailers are living on borrowed time, with their own ecommerce efforts lagging far behind online marketplaces. But is the current reliance on Instacart to handle the notoriously challenging “last mile” of retail fulfillment really all that bad?
Instacart solves several thorny challenges for retailers, like:
- Providing the required technology, which many retailers are lagging behind on.
- Avoiding the profit-sucking “last mile”. Delivery costs are the biggest hurdle to profitability, particularly in online grocery. Instacart has already done the hard work to figure out factors like “route density,” optimizing routes and scaling nationally;
- Instacart is a demand aggregator. The farther behind retailers get with meeting customer needs with a native solution, the more appealing it is to simply join the shopper where they are already transacting.
While it may be easier to join Instacart than beat them, there are also compelling reasons for retailers to be wary of ceding control.
- Losing the customer connection: personal info, product info and household info all sits with Instacart. Retailers lose both their current and future direct relationship with the customer.
- The quandary of servicing both in-store “gig” shoppers who need to find items and exit the store quickly and the end customer shopping for themselves. Each has vastly different preferences and measures of value for retailers.
- Margin erosion: Instacart charges a five to eight percent platform fee to retailers. Some choose to pass this on as a markup; others absorb it and lose margin.
- Instacart may put vendor allowances and retail media spend in jeopardy as brands shift their marketing budgets online.
These challenges beg the question, should retailers build their own in-home delivery platforms?
Retailers could leap-frog both their competitors and Instacart by investing in next-generation technology. While Instacart’s current business model limits their efficiency to traditional store layouts and locations, retailers could flip the script through new concepts like dark stores and micro-fulfilment.
Ultimately, more revenue for Instacart is more revenue for the retailers that sell there. For retailers who do not have their own mature last-mile delivery play, they would otherwise be losing home-delivery sales right now. Larger retailers who are thinking strategically are likely to believe that they should eventually own the fulfillment process, or at least white-label it. And even with the hefty price tag of building a last-mile delivery capability, retailers could make that investment back with online advertising revenue — a highly profitable revenue stream.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect to see pushback from retailers over fees associated with third-party fulfillment services or the collection/sharing of customer information? Should retailers working with Instacart or other third-party delivery services plan to transition to fulfilling orders on their own?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Should retailers just say ‘no’ to Instacart?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
For many retailers Instacart and similar platforms represent a quick way of moving into the e-commerce arena without massive capital costs and logistical investments. For others, Instacart is a way of managing increased e-commerce volumes alongside their own online operations. Both of these things are particularly important in food.
The downside is a loss of control, sometimes a lack of data from transactions, platform fees, and having lost of third-party shoppers coming into store to pick orders.
How retailers balance these things depends on their financial status, size, proposition and so many other things. Trader Joe’s ditched Instacart some time ago and has not really suffered as a result. Sprouts has partnered with Instacart and is pleased with increased reach.
There is no one-size-fits-all answer, though on balance I think developing internal capability is probably better if scale allows for it.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The bigger question may be, “What do we expect will happen if/when the pandemic ends?” For those who believe life has changed irrevocably, either get your game on now or give up and go to Instacart. Different story for those who believe life will go back to normal. Think less about delivery and more about curbside pickup.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It’s not an easy situation that retailers find themselves in. At one level, Instacart and other delivery services are like payment methods. Retailers are expected to support various methods, or customers will go to those retailers that Instacart supports. Services like Instacart are not merely delivering, they are actively building a customer base of their own by giving consumers incentives to shop in participating retailers.
The largest of the retailers probably can build their own last-mile delivery network, but it is not going to be their core competence and will be a huge distraction, even if they are otherwise capable. For regional and local retailers, they don’t have much choice.
Retailers have to move up in the value chain to build their private label brands, sourcing, and assortment, to find a level of differentiation that customers are willing to pay a premium for and absorb these additional costs.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Instacart offered an easy solution for retailers to engage in e-commerce – but at the cost of shopper relationships and margin. What appeared to be a quick solution for retailers may lead to their demise as Instacart gains power with both customers and suppliers, and stores become little more than fulfillment centers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There are many functions that retailers should not take on if they do not have a dedicated team to manage them. For many retailers, e-commerce order fulfillment is one of those functions. Measuring the benefits of outsourcing a function against the benefits of building it in-house and then measuring the true costs is where the answer lies.