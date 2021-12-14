Should retailers do more to protect frontline workers?

Dec 14, 2021
by George Anderson

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union is calling on the largest retailers in the U.S. to step up and protect frontline workers as the novel coronavirus pandemic enters a new and potentially more challenging phase with cases of the Omicron variant popping up across the country.

Marc Perrone, president of UFCW International, wrote a letter to 63 chief executives at the largest retail and grocery businesses operating in the U.S., asserting that the expected surge in cases this winter makes it imperative for companies to act decisively to avoid adding to the growing totals of workers who have gotten COVID-19 and, in some cases, died.

The UFCW says that the number of cases COVID-19 among retail workers has risen 17 percent since June 2021 to 50,600. A total of 213 workers have lost their lives to the virus during that time, an 11 percent increase.

Mr. Perrone emphasized in his letter that time is of the essence. “Waiting for this pandemic to once more spiral out of control is not an option,” he wrote. “These actions must be taken now to help reduce the risk of more essential worker infections and deaths.”

The UFC has called on retailers to take five specific actions including:

  • Promoting mask wearing to cut down on transmission of the virus;
  • Providing free personal protective equipment to all workers, including masks and hand sanitizer;
  • Reestablishing social distancing measures that were relaxed as vaccinations were made available to Americans;
  • Supporting vaccinations and booster shots for workers that go beyond the government mandate to include steps such as offering paid sick leave and setting up onsite vaccine administration centers;
  • Implementing wage protection to keep workers’ pay in balance with rising food prices and other inflationary pressures.

Mr. Perrone acknowledged that “some may argue” that the measures proposed by the UFCW “are not needed at this time.” Waiting too long to act, however, would certainly lead to lost lives.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think all five actions recommended by the UFCW to protect workers are warranted at this time? How would you advise retailers to go about implementing protocols such as social distancing measures that might prove unpopular with some customers?

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
1 hour 28 minutes ago

If so many retailers are classified as essential businesses, doesn’t it then follow that we have to do everything we can to take care of those who keep these essential businesses operating? Plus, these people interact with hundreds or thousands of people a day. Keeping the workers safe and healthy helps keep everyone safe and healthy. Of course we should be doing everything recommended, whether these moves are popular with every shopper or not.

Melissa Minkow
Melissa Minkow
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
1 hour 22 minutes ago

COVID-19 has really shown us how much we were taking industry employees for granted. Retailers should take all of these measures to protect those that are showing up daily. Being a frontline worker is a brave thing to be during a time like this. We should acknowledge that bravery by supporting workers every way we can.

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
1 hour 21 minutes ago

It seems the smartest idea was missing from these recommendations. How about supporting anyone who works in retail to be required to be vaccinated with booster?

Liza Amlani
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
1 hour 10 minutes ago

Keeping workers safe should be top priority for retailers as it is the right and only thing to do. If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it should be compassion combined with safety.

Keeping workers safe also means keeping workers working. We have a retail labor shortage and challenge so why not do everything we can to keep our essential staff? It would reflect badly on a retailer if they didn’t do everything they could to protect their frontline staff — and I can assure you, workers will leave and they won’t have a problem finding another role.

Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
58 minutes 13 seconds ago

These five steps represent the ante. Frontline workers have helped Americans through every wave of COVID-19. We need to do everything possible to protect them. By the way, none of the five measures are equivalent to touching your right elbow with your right hand. In the words of Nike, “Just do it.”

Doug Garnett
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
49 minutes 50 seconds ago

These suggestions are clear, obvious, and smart. On the other hand, a union is presenting them so — somehow — there may be a fight brewing. Our local Kroger employees have, we hear, voted to strike.

Gwen Morrison
Gwen Morrison
Partner, Candezent
16 minutes 48 seconds ago

We’ve talked about how doing good is good for business. The same applies to taking care of employees – frontline and back. These are basic actions that simply makes sense. It’s good to see these COVID-19 protocols which, by the way, protect customers as well.

Keeping pace with cost of living expenses may be harder to peg, but the cost of attrition is most likely more.

