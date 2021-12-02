Photo: Getty Images/Orbon Alija

LVMH is instructing Tiffany’s corporate staff to return to offices two days a week beginning at the start of March. The decision comes as the arrival of vaccines has corporations exploring when, how and whether to bring office workers back.

LVMH acquired Tiffany on Jan. 7 and believes in-office workers will speed the merger’s transition and support a collaborative culture, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Monday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Gap Inc. is consolidating Old Navy’s Mission Bay offices into the parent’s headquarters along the Embarcadero. The move supports “flexibility” for staff amid the shift to remote work due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Salesforce announced that it is giving employees three work options. Some who don’t require an office will work remotely full-time. “Flex” workers will work in the office up to three days a week to support collaboration, customer meetings and presentations. The smallest portion will work in a location four to five days per week if their roles require it.

Another Journal report, published yesterday, said Qurate Retail, the parent of QVC and HSN, recently shifted its planned May return to offices to September at the earliest due to a slower-than-hoped vaccine rollout.

Post-pandemic surveys show the majority of employees are seeking more options to support work/life balance. Many claim the transition has been easy and they’ve been more productive due to fewer distractions.

Eliminating office space would save money for corporations, although it’s still debatable whether traditional office benefits of fostering collaboration, mentoring and evaluating employees for promotions can be accomplished to the same degree virtually.

A Pew survey taken in October found 65 percent of workers new to teleworking due to the pandemic feel less connected to their coworkers. Among more seasoned teleworkers, only 27 percent felt that way. Younger teleworkers were found to be more likely to say they’ve had a hard time feeling motivated to do their work and parents with young children had a harder time getting work done at home.

Cushman & Wakefield research found that, although many survey results indicate that people want to work from home for half of their working time or longer, the sentiment is expected to reverse once the pandemic is over as FOMO (fear of missing out) leads many to believe their careers are being hampered by fewer in-person interactions.