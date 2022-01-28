Should retailers add RFID to their marketing toolbox?
Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology is once again being viewed as a solution for item-level inventory tracking, but its side benefits in marketing, analytics and research are also gaining attention.
Potential applications in the past included automatic reordering of basics such as orange juice or razor blades as RFID chips inside products indicate when quantities are running low.
Brendan Witcher, vice president, principal analyst at Forrester Research, however, recently told Advertising Age that RFID would more likely be used for marketing in stores since they’re already outfitted with readers.
Stores could use RFID to see what items are being loaded in shopping carts together and send promotional offers for related items. Retailers could track a shopper’s path and gain insights on how picking up one item or being exposed to an offer influences the rest of their shopping journey. The tech could also help accelerate the implementation of automated, touchless checkout.
A McKinsey study last year likewise noted several “last mile” advances involving RFID that “can attract customers looking for dynamic new experiences, drive revenue and yield valuable behavioral insights.”
RFID, for example, could support “smart” fitting rooms, where shoppers get customized information about other sizes and colors in stock, learn how to style a garment and receive personalized recommendations to complete their look, according to McKinsey.
Reports arrived last year revealing that RFID use in North American retail had significantly gained adoption as stores implemented their use to improve in-store inventory accuracy when fulfilling online orders for pickup or delivery. Retailers employing RFID tend to have in-store inventory accuracy of approximately 95 percent or higher compared to about 65 percent for those without, according to RFID Lab, Auburn University.
Increased adoption has also been led by a significant reduction in the price of RFID chips over the last decade as well as improved read accuracy and range.
Johan Stenstrom, supply chain developer at Stadium AB, the Swedish sports chain, told WWD last year, “Trying to keep a customer happy with 70 percent accuracy is just not possible.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s your view on RFID’s potential benefit to marketing, analytics and customer research? Has it changed since the initial RFID hype arrived? Do you see a bigger at-home or in-store benefit for marketers?
10 Comments on "Should retailers add RFID to their marketing toolbox?"
Director, Main Street Markets
I remember when RFID was the rage 10+ years ago. Checkouts were going to be a breeze as a basket of groceries could be scanned in seconds. Then crickets. I believe there remain security and privacy concerns with RFID that still need to be addressed or were concerns early on.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The holy grail of retail is real-time inventory and RFID is a major tool to reach that goal. Imagine all your inventory talking in real time. Store sales, eCommerce and catalog all in sync, where you could sell down to the last item without safety stock, find product in-store by leveraging a Geiger counter, eliminate hard tags on merchandise, just-walk-out technology, and drop-and-go returns creating a frictionless customer journey. These are all a reality as the tag price has dropped and the price of people has skyrocketed.
Meanwhile, I predict the iPhone 14 will have an RFID chip reader as a feature, then other phones will follow. They already have LIDAR for 3D scanning and space mapping. RFID is the key to creating the Matrix for shoppers. Will they step into it? Based on recent history regarding privacy/benefit tradeoffs, most will take the blue pill.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Of all the “ancillary” applications mentioned in the study, the one most likely to make an impact is the use of item-level RFID in the “smart dressing room,” in combination with the “magic mirrors.”
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
RFID and similar digital tools are here to stay. Track and trace, real-time visibility of inventory and transparency throughout a product journey is becoming more important than ever.
From a sustainability perspective, RFID can be used to help better understand the product journey and its impact to the environment. From a loss prevention perspective, RFID can help keep more products in the store. The possibilities are endless and all roads lead to better understand the customer.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’m not sure about the impact on marketing, but the requirement for real-time inventory is a pretty commanding reason to implement item-level RFID.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Retailers have made major investments in RFID to this point but the technology does have its limitations. There are also new Bluetooth-based alternatives coming to market that may have a lower cost of entry than going the RFID route. We came across some in our NRF Show-related discussions and they appear to hold promise. Only real world vetting will prove that one way or the other.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
For nearly 30 years, we have been excited about RFID and how it could transform retail and improve efficiency. Over that time, more and more uses have been identified helping to improve the return on investment, but it is still a difficult one to justify until the cost of the technology falls further. As more retailers take up RFID the price of the tags will fall further. The technology around the accuracy of reads has improved markedly and is now in the very high 90s, making it a realistic proposition.
The use of this technology for marketing can only improve its ROI and as usual marketing seem to have greater influence in technology spending so it is likely that this may make the critical difference. There is no argument from people in supply chain if marketing generate the demand for RFID as supply chain will really be the big beneficiaries with greater inventory accuracy and information on shopper behaviour and movement. Could it be that we are finally close to RFID delivering its full potential?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Many retailers are now taking a more serious look at RFID, as the multiple business use cases are extremely compelling. RFID enables inventory accuracy and marketing intelligence on product affinity patterns which drives upsell promotional opportunities. RFID has been cost prohibitive for many products, but now the lower cost tags are making it a viable option and we may see a much greater adoption in the next couple of years.
Content Marketing Strategist
Today’s lower chip costs are essential for brands to adopt RFID standards for system-wide success. In the past, RFID tagging was too cost-prohibitive for manufacturers to willingly get on board.
RFID offers timely solutions by reducing out-of-stocks and boosting efficient checkouts. Personalized recommendations and understanding the relationships among products can also yield marketing insights that drive growth.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The question is not “should retailers add RFID to their tool box?” The question should be “why haven’t retailers added RFID to their tool box?”