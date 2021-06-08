Should retail prepare for a vaccine resistant virus?
The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, said last week during a media briefing that the large numbers of people walking around unvaccinated against COVID-19 not only make it more likely that hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise but also more likely a variant will arise that even vaccinations are unable to stop.
The bad case scenario described by Dr. Walensky could be “just a few mutations away” from where the world finds itself now with the Delta variant.
White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed similar warnings this week about the rise of a more deadly virus strain, with cases in the U.S., primarily of the Delta variant, quickly moving closer to 100,000 a day as misinformation about vaccines continues to be spread through social media and other outlets.
“We’re very lucky that the vaccines that we have now do very well against the variants — particularly against severe illness. We’re very fortunate that that’s the case. There could be a variant that’s lingering out there that can push aside Delta,” Dr. Fauci told the McClatchy news service.
“If another one comes along that has an equally high capability of transmitting but also is much more severe, then we could really be in trouble,” he said. “People who are not getting vaccinated mistakenly think it’s only about them. But it isn’t. It’s about everybody else.”
The Lambda variant, which was first detected last year in Peru, has made its way to the U.S. with just under 2,000 cases confirmed to date.
A recent study by Japanese scientists found the Lambda variant to be highly transmissible while also showing signs of being more resistant to current vaccines on the market. The research paper, which appeared on the bioRxiv database of preprinted studies that have yet to be peer reviewed or published in recognized journals, found variations in three spike proteins that attach to human immune cells and make it harder for vaccines to work.
Medical science may be able to keep pace with Lambda and other variants, but what happens after that? Retail scenario planners tasked with identifying potential threats and to determine business responses may have only a couple of years to chart a response. Will the industry be ready if that happens?
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do retailers and brands need to be actively engaging in scenario planning to anticipate what they will need to do if COVID-19 cases continue to spread and vaccine resistant strains become dominant? Should retailers be more aggressive now than they are currently when it comes to vaccinations, mask wearing and other practices to stop the spread of COVID-19?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
We need to be prepared for the future variant strains. We are not out of this by a long shot. We need to move in a direction that prepares us for the inevitable. BOPIS and BOPAC are key to store survival. MFCs need to be planned. Dark stores, ghost kitchens and variable delivery options need to be explored now while we still have time. The anti-vaccine tribe needs to wake up and inoculate. Polio, smallpox and the like — there was never any question. How did this become political?
Managing Partner, Cambridge Retail Advisors
Sadly the answer here is obvious. Retailers absolutely should be proactively preparing for the many variants that seem to be coming on a daily basis. I think clear, consistent policies from retailers would make it much less confusing for the customer. Switching back and forth from masks required to no masks required only adds to the confusion and concern.
More importantly it is vital to get complete reporting about the spread. It’s one thing to say that we had XXX more cases yesterday, but how about expanding that reporting to how many of those cases are asymptomatic or very mild?
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The reality today is that unforeseen risks and unpredictability will be the norm going forward. Brands and retailers who don’t invest in omnichannel optimization won’t make it. As proof you just need to look at those who implemented omnichannel initiatives like BOPIS, curbside and e-commerce well before COVID-19 to see how these companies were able to maintain or even expand their earnings. Because retail represents such a vast percentage of employment, and is a hub of consumer traffic density, companies in this industry unfortunately bear the brunt of visibility on enforcing masks and vaccines. But the truth is that every company should be doing everything in their power to curb virus mutation and spread.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
If the past 18 months have taught us anything it’s that disaster plans should be in place for all brands. Full stop.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The average daily cases of COVID-19 are topping 100,000 for the first time since early February, when the drive to vaccinate people shifted into high gear. While the evidence suggests that the risk of the Delta variant hits hardest on the unvaccinated, there are plenty of “known unknowns” right now, especially if the protection of full vaccination starts to wear off after six months. Without a clear decision about boosters, the next couple of months could be alarming, and there is not the political will to impose shutdowns again.
Retailers should get back on the mask bandwagon as soon as possible. Even with “mask fatigue,” stores like Target and Costco ought to be moving faster on this front. Vaccine mandates are more controversial, but if Walmart alone mandated vaccination as a condition of employment to all of its hourly associates, we would be about 5 percentage points closer to herd immunity.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
While many retailers were unprepared for the impact of COVID-19 on their business, they are now much better prepared for future pandemic disruptions. With speculation that there could be future variants that are not affected by vaccines, there could potentially be even more restrictive mandates that impact retail. Retailers need to be prepared for the worst case scenarios.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
This is not a debate over vaccines, variants, masks, messaging, or group alienation. This is simply risk mitigation that retailers that want to survive or thrive have to account for from supply, staffing, and sales perspectives and need disaster/contingency plans in the same manner as they do for other potentialities like severe weather.