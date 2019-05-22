Should retail boards include seats for store associates?
Bernie Sanders is not a fan of Walmart’s business practices when it comes to how the retailer compensates its hourly workers. Next month, the senator from Vermont and Democratic Party presidential hopeful plans to attend Walmart’s annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas where he will introduce a shareholder proposal requiring that hourly workers get a seat on the company’s board of directors.
“If hourly workers at Walmart were well represented on its board, I doubt you would see the CEO of Walmart making over a thousand times more than its average worker,” Sen. Sanders told The Washington Post.
Walmart has said it will address shareholder proposals formally presented at the meeting on June 5. The retailer, CNBC reports, did issue a statement that urged the senator to “approach his visit not as a campaign stop, but as a constructive opportunity to learn about the many ways we’re working to provide increased economic opportunity, mobility and benefits to our associates — as well as our widely recognized leadership on environmental sustainability.”
Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna of California introduced a bill last year that would force Walmart and other large companies to:
- Raise the hourly minimum wage to $15;
- Enable employees to earn up to seven days sick leave;
- Cap CEO compensation to not more than 150 times the median pay of all employees.
The senator has criticized Walmart for using share buybacks as a means to increase shareholder value while failing to pay its workers a living wage. He has asserted that more than half of Walmart’s hourly workers are food insecure while the Waltons, the founding family of the chain, own more than the bottom 40 percent of all Americans.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think retailers would benefit from having store associates represented on company boards? How likely is it that Walmart’s shareholders will support such a proposal?
14 Comments on "Should retail boards include seats for store associates?"
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Diversity on boards has proven to net better decision-making. At this point, boards primarily diversify themselves based on gender and ethnicity. The addition of socioeconomic and role diversity to retailer boards is progressive and something that could give them not only additional insight, but a competitive edge.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The question is two-sided. There is the influence on compensation for hourly workers and there is the mutual benefit of hearing an actual voice of the people in the trenches on how to improve working conditions, processes, policy, merchandising and, ultimately, customer service.
Managing Director, GlobalData
While this should never be mandated by government, having store associates on boards is a sensible idea. They can provide honest feedback about what’s happening on the ground, and provide input on ideas and initiatives from a practical point of view. Of course, boards should be listening to associates anyway, but having high level representation never hurts.
However, I must take issue with Bernie’s suggestion that having workers on boards would somehow limit pay for the CEO or top people. It won’t because not everyone – including many Walmart employees – shares Bernie’s socialist view of the world!
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
Store associates are often the closest to the shopper. Adding them to boards ensures the shopper voice is represented appropriately. But these new board members have to be trained and grounded in the reality that board jobs are serious positions intended to drive growth and return value to shareholders.
Co-Founder, HighStreet Collective
I totally agree with Anne here. The first thing that we do when on a new project is immerse into the employees on the floor — they see the day-to-day and are invaluable voices regarding the realities of what’s happening with the store and shoppers. They would, however, need some training, coaching and moderating or it could be a gripe session or lack realistic applicability.
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
While I think employees do have some representation on their board of directors, I do not see a direct representation having any benefit. By law, the board of directors looks after the interests of all shareholders including those who work for the company. I do not think Walmart would support such a proposal as it moves the company’s ownership more toward a state-owned company and that is not what our retail or any industry is all about these days. This may be a very dangerous move and Mr. Sanders appears to be more political than helpful.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I appreciate the idea and believe that executive management could benefit greatly by getting direct input from store associates and front line managers. However, I don’t think having an associate on the board of directors is the best way to get this input. For those who have had the “pleasure” of sitting on a board know, these discussions can get very convoluted and complex, and I’m not sure a store associate would have the knowledge and expertise to contribute to the discourse regarding strategic initiatives – which are topics with which boards are primarily concerned. A better approach might be to a form a president’s “round table” consisting of the senior executive team and a small group of store associates, store managers and district managers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Agree. The right kind of “listen and learn” platform within the company would surface all the issues employees at every level want to get on the table for consideration and action.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Well, it would be lovely to have store associates represented on company boards but, to do so, retailers have to be willing to retain good employees. One thing I also know is that Walmart employees really do care. They may not be able to articulate issues in a manner that BODs are used to, but they are the people who see the problems in stores every day.
In other words, this requires a big change in the dynamic between store associates and chain management. How many retailers are willing to change that dynamic?
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
This discussion seems to have two separate tracks: representation on company boards and equitable pay for workers. Having store associates on a retailer board may add some perspectives on direction, but not necessarily address salary issues.
Retail boards would most certainly benefit diversity. Age is often overlooked as a valued perspective. Given the rapid growth of Millennial presence and buying power, boards would certainly benefit from having Millennial input. If associates are not full-time members, boards need to be taking Millennials and store associates to lunch on a regular basis.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing
Talk about an idea that should’ve been pervasive 20 years ago. Good ideas, like BOPIS, might’ve been executed better from the start. I remember when Crate & Barrel only hired HQ execs from their stores, that’s a solid idea as well. I think you do have to take some things like the old, “we tried that before” into account, but that could be said of any board member.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Retailers may benefit from having an employee on the company board as the board could be provided with information concerning employees’ perspectives. But expecting an employee to make the kinds of decisions the board regularly makes is above the skills level of the typical employee. The board should already have the kind of information that an employee would bring through the HR executive or through employee satisfaction surveys. Walmart may support such a proposal due to its positive PR effects to the public.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This is really two different issues, isn’t it?
Placing store associates on Walmart’s board of directors might be an admirable idea, but probably not a practical one; associates and CEOs come from different places in thought and experience.
The two levels absolutely need to interact. Walmart’s board – every board – has a lot to learn from front line employees, but I think this would be frustrating for both sides. Active task forces or committees, headed by board members, that include associates would be a better fit.
