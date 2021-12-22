Should Nordstrom spin off Nordstrom Rack?
Nordstrom has reportedly retained AlixPartners to explore a spinoff of its recently-struggling Nordstrom Rack off-price business.
The move, first reported by Bloomberg, follows Saks Fifth Avenue’s hiring of AlixPartners earlier this year to explore a separation of its online business. Saks.com is expected to undergo an IPO in 2022.
Macy’s and Kohl’s are both facing shareholder pressure to similarly spinoff online operations. Activist shareholders are betting online spinoffs will fetch higher valuations.
A Rack spinoff may likewise take advantage of the premium stock multiples in recent years afforded to faster-growing off-pricers versus traditional department stores.
Nordstrom Rack, positioned as a more upscale off-pricer, in recent years has been Nordstrom’s primary growth vehicle, alongside its online business.
The spinoff, however, would come at a time when Rack is struggling to regain momentum during the pandemic. In the third quarter, sales at Rack fell 8 percent vs. the same period in 2019, while its namesake department store rose 3 percent. On the same two-year basis, same-store sales rose 14 percent at both TJX Cos. and Ross Stores and 16 percent at Burlington Stores.
CEO Erik Nordstrom said on an analyst call that Nordstrom was “not satisfied at all” with Rack’s performance. Racks’ inventories have been “significantly under” plan and, in particular, short on the premium brands Mr. Nordstrom described as “the juice that gets customers excited to come to Rack.”
Procuring 90 percent of the top brands sold at Nordstrom for Rack also creates a challenge for the chain. He said, “Off-price procurement of the same top brands we carry at Nordstrom is particularly difficult in an environment with production constraints and lower levels of clearance product.”
Rack is increasing pack-and-hold inventory by a factor of two to three times and sourcing new brands to overcome the shortages.
Simeon Seigel, at BMO Capital Markets, told Business Insider he believes brands would rather sell to an off-pricer such as TJX with minimal e-commerce presence because their product can’t be easily found online.
He further believes Nordstrom’s overall margin dynamics are impacted by Rack ownership. Mr. Seigel told Insider, “It’s hard to operate as an off-price unless the company is strictly focused on off-price buying. TJ Maxx doesn’t sell cheap clothing, they sell expensive clothing cheap.”
- Nordstrom Taps Adviser for Potential Spinoff of Its Rack Business – Bloomberg
- Nordstrom Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings – Nordstrom
- Nordstrom (JWN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool
- Nordstrom Sets a ‘Closer to You’ Long-term Growth Agenda – WWD
- Nordstrom is reportedly considering spinning off discount store Nordstrom Rack. Analysts describe it as a mess that’s dragging the brand down and couldn’t keep up with TJ Maxx. – Business Insider
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack make more sense together or apart? What do you suspect is driving the recent subpar results and inventory procurement challenges at Nordstrom Rack?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Should Nordstrom spin off Nordstrom Rack?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The Rack concept made perfect sense when it first appeared in 1973 to quietly sell high-end goods at a discount. And Nordstrom had great success with the model. However the off-price market is a powerhouse and, given the struggles that Nordstrom has had in re-gaining traction at Rack, it’s a reasonable for them to explore options. It’s difficult to say exactly what might be the key issue with Rack’s performance, but I’d say it has a lot to do with the powerhouse results and scale of the players in the off-price market, namely TJX and Ross.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Neither Rack nor Nordstrom’s full-price department stores are working properly. However the underperformance of Rack is both hefty and chronic. Spinning off the business will not automatically correct the issues but it may allow for better, more focused management of the division. One of the biggest things to remedy is to bring back a dedicated buying team with a full understanding of what off-price is about. This lack of expertise over the past couple of years has seriously damaged Rack and has led to most stores carrying odd assortments that are out of tune with what their shoppers want. As for comparing this separation to e-commerce splits, it is entirely different since the brands are distinct both operationally and in the mind of the shopper.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Nordstrom should not spin off Rack due to an inventory issue. In fact the banners should be working more closely together on their merchandising and inventory management strategies.
The fact this is even being considered tells me they operate in silos which is a massive problem across retail.
Imagine if the banners worked together on buys and category merchants also had long term visions on excess from their vendors. Managing vendor relationships is part of the merchants’ role and the better the relationship, the more they would trust you with a liquidation strategy. Nordstrom Rack wouldn’t devalue a luxury brand like other off-price retailers.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The pandemic has forced an overhaul of supply chain processes and relationships across the entire retail industry. And at the same time we have advances in technology that enable inventory tracking and customer personalization at unprecedented levels. This means Nordstrom has the means to do a better job of selling through their inventory without the need for discounting, leaving fewer leftovers for Nordstrom Rack. All discount retailers are having a harder time obtaining high-end stock to sell, one has only to look at the depleted Runway section of TJX stores to see this trend in action. Many discount retailers have resorted to commissioning clothing directly from manufacturers like Michael Kors, shifting their business model into one of a low price department store rather than an off-price reseller. While I don’t see Nordstrom Rack surviving on its own, it does seem like the right move for Nordstrom to help them retain focus on their core business rather than reinventing their discount model.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
My perspective is that department stores are looking to break up their businesses like this or split out e-commerce for a few reasons:
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Pretty cynical but a correct observation.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Once upon a time these off-price outlets provided a true bargain for shoppers. They were filled with left-overs and seconds from the namesake retailer. But then popularity outpaced the left-overs and seconds and the retailers started filling the stores with lesser quality product specifically for the outlets in order to hold margins.
It took years for the consumer to catch onto the change, but maybe today they are. Off-price is no longer a bargain, but just a lower priced, acceptable quality option.
The problem Nordstrom has with spinning off Nordstrom Rack is the name. If I were to do it, part of the deal would be eliminating the Nordstrom name. Not having control of one’s brand name carries a high risk. So let’s call it The Rack. Then what do we have?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If the Rack is not doing well, what is the advantage in spinning it off now? Where is the value? If Nordstrom is jumping on the spin-off wagon because others are, it’s a poor reason. If the two businesses are operating as silos, Nordstrom should eliminate the silos so that what is sold in the Rack is, in fact, what was being sold in the full-line stores, at a lower price. If product availability is the problem, you are not going to fool the consumer by selling at the Rack what was never a full-line item.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is a tricky one. Under normal (historical) circumstances I’d say that they would perform better under one roof, leveraging the regular price relationship with better vendors to get access to excess inventory. Normal is now relegated to the history books. Brands and retailers alike are going to be tightening inventories. And many better brands are figuring out that they aren’t doing themselves any favors by selling the off-price retailers. I’m not talking about end of season residual inventory. I’m talking about the made-to-order product that is manufactured and sold to the off-price retailers in order to feed the sales beast. Sure, that’s what the customer wants, but is it the long term jealous thing for the brand and retailer? I’m surprising myself with this comment, but at this point I’d say separate them and run them each as the distinctly different models they are.