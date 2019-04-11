Should McDonald’s CEO have been fired over a ‘consensual relationship’?
Steve Easterbrook has generally gotten positive marks for the changes that he has made since taking over as CEO of McDonald’s in 2015. Mr. Easterbrook, who previously served as the fast food chain’s chief brand officer and ran some of its European divisions before that, presumably knows as much as anyone when it comes to McDonald’s corporate culture and rules of conduct. That’s what makes yesterday’s announcement that McDonald’s board fired him after learning that “he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee” all the more puzzling.
In an email to employees, The New York Times reports, Mr. Easterbrook wrote that he had made “a mistake” and agreed with the board that “it is time for me to move on.” McDonald’s has not released details about the relationship or how it came to the attention of the company’s board.
The fact that Mr. Easterbrook had a relationship with a co-worker is not unusual. Office romances, for better and worse, have been a feature of the workplace probably for as long as there have been workplaces. That a person in a position of privilege within a business organization chose to ignore rules that apply to others is also not novel. From the outside looking in, however, it seems particularly odd in the age of #MeToo and allegations of sexual wrongdoing from Hollywood to the White House that Mr. Easterbrook would have knowingly put himself in this position, consensual relationship or not. All that matters, at this point, is that he did.
McDonald’s has named Chris Kempczinski, most recently the chain’s president of its U.S. business, as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.
“Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance, and the board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the company’s continued success,” said Enrique Hernandez Jr., McDonald’s chairman, in a statement. “He has the right mix of skills and experience to lead us forward having run our U.S. business, where franchisees are delivering strong financial and operational results, and overseen global strategy, business development and innovation. In particular, Chris was instrumental in the development of the company’s strategic plan, which has enabled global growth and leadership, and has overseen the most comprehensive transformation of the U.S. business in McDonald’s history.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers and other businesses set rules that prohibit personal relationships between co-workers, regardless of their positions in the company? If not, what policies should companies set to handle such occurrences?
11 Comments on "Should McDonald’s CEO have been fired over a ‘consensual relationship’?"
Director of Pricing/Pricing Consultant
Lead by example, others will follow. If this is the policy set within the company, it applies to all. As noted in the article, this is not the first time this has happened in a Fortune 500 company — it pretty much erases all the good that leader has accomplished. He, as others in the past, will be remembered for that incident and not for the years of hard work to turn around a company.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I have to say, out of this story the most surprising part was that the company forbids relationships with employees. That seems a bit draconian. As long as one employee is not in a position to control the fate of the other’s employment, there seem to be plenty of companies who have figured out how to make that work. Even for a CEO, just have someone else be responsible for reviews and evaluations. The fact that a CEO completely ignored these rules – when he had a high probability of being able to change them – speaks to a very large lapse in judgment. That McDonald’s chose not to sweep it under a rug as so many other companies have, is important. But I also feel like the company needs to get with the times. People thrown together are going to form relationships. Rather than ban that and expect something inhuman, maybe just try to manage it a little better.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
What is it about men in power feeling like the rules don’t apply to them? And he was let go — he couldn’t argue with it and yet arguably he made a huge impact on McDonald’s. I can’t believe a person of that much influence and wealth couldn’t have found somebody outside of work to have developed a relationship with.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One can argue both sides of this question. Most people who work spend most of their waking life at work so it is unrealistic that these relationships won’t happen at work. The problems can occur when preferential treatment becomes an issue, or when a person in a position of high responsibility can be blackmailed, or when one party pressures or takes advantage of a person not in a position of power. It is a good question to ask and it should not be answered from a puritanical perspective but from a pragmatic and realistic one.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
McDonald’s has a clear company policy about dating co-workers and Mr. Easterbrook broke it. He clearly knew what he was doing and had to accept the consequences.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Corporate policies around rules of conduct must be followed regardless of an individual’s position in an organization. Any corporation that lets an employee “slide around policy” and looks the other way sets themselves up for more employee issues and lawsuits. I understand the relationship was consensual, but he was CEO.
This means all employees of the company ultimately report to him including his consensual partner. In the end I feel Mr. Easterbrook and the Board made the right decision to part ways.
Editorial Director & Co-Founder, Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer
Forty years ago, I became involved in a consensual relationship with my boss. Few people knew until we got engaged, and we’re still married, now with kids and grandkids. I sometimes kid her that she’s still my boss. We’re glad neither of us was fired! Come on, lighten up! Love happens when and where it happens.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Congratulations!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I hate corporate policies on principle – there’s still some ’60s rebellion left in me. But if the policy is no nookie and you get caught, shame on you. And to Nikki, with whom I usually agree – it doesn’t matter what degree of separation there is, if he can say “You know, she’s not doing so hot,” her career might be toast.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
What, exactly, is the company policy about consensual relationships? As Nikki points out, trying to snuff out relationships between employees entirely is not an achievable or fair outcome. (Speaking as somebody whose wife of 37 years worked for the same department store company, although in different operating divisions.) But relationships where one partner has the power over another’s career should clearly be avoided.
If this is the aim of McDonald’s policy, it makes sense — and since the CEO has the power over everybody else’s career, the decision to let Mr. Easterbrook go was the right call.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting