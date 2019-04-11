Should McDonald’s CEO have been fired over a ‘consensual relationship’?

11 expert comments
Discussion
Source: McDonald's
Nov 04, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Steve Easterbrook has generally gotten positive marks for the changes that he has made since taking over as CEO of McDonald’s in 2015. Mr. Easterbrook, who previously served as the fast food chain’s chief brand officer and ran some of its European divisions before that, presumably knows as much as anyone when it comes to McDonald’s corporate culture and rules of conduct. That’s what makes yesterday’s announcement that McDonald’s board fired him after learning that “he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee” all the more puzzling.

In an email to employees, The New York Times reports, Mr. Easterbrook wrote that he had made “a mistake” and agreed with the board that “it is time for me to move on.” McDonald’s has not released details about the relationship or how it came to the attention of the company’s board.

The fact that Mr. Easterbrook had a relationship with a co-worker is not unusual. Office romances, for better and worse, have been a feature of the workplace probably for as long as there have been workplaces. That a person in a position of privilege within a business organization chose to ignore rules that apply to others is also not novel. From the outside looking in, however, it seems particularly odd in the age of #MeToo and allegations of sexual wrongdoing from Hollywood to the White House that Mr. Easterbrook would have knowingly put himself in this position, consensual relationship or not. All that matters, at this point, is that he did.

McDonald’s has named Chris Kempczinski, most recently the chain’s president of its U.S. business, as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.

“Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance, and the board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the company’s continued success,” said Enrique Hernandez Jr., McDonald’s chairman, in a statement. “He has the right mix of skills and experience to lead us forward having run our U.S. business, where franchisees are delivering strong financial and operational results, and overseen global strategy, business development and innovation. In particular, Chris was instrumental in the development of the company’s strategic plan, which has enabled global growth and leadership, and has overseen the most comprehensive transformation of the U.S. business in McDonald’s history.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers and other businesses set rules that prohibit personal relationships between co-workers, regardless of their positions in the company? If not, what policies should companies set to handle such occurrences?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Should retailers and other businesses set rules that prohibit personal relationships between co-workers, regardless of their positions in the company?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

11 Comments on "Should McDonald’s CEO have been fired over a ‘consensual relationship’?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
RICHARD HERNANDEZ
Guest
RICHARD HERNANDEZ
Director of Pricing/Pricing Consultant
30 minutes 54 seconds ago

Lead by example, others will follow. If this is the policy set within the company, it applies to all. As noted in the article, this is not the first time this has happened in a Fortune 500 company — it pretty much erases all the good that leader has accomplished. He, as others in the past, will be remembered for that incident and not for the years of hard work to turn around a company.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Nikki Baird
BrainTrust
Nikki Baird
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
26 minutes 38 seconds ago

I have to say, out of this story the most surprising part was that the company forbids relationships with employees. That seems a bit draconian. As long as one employee is not in a position to control the fate of the other’s employment, there seem to be plenty of companies who have figured out how to make that work. Even for a CEO, just have someone else be responsible for reviews and evaluations. The fact that a CEO completely ignored these rules – when he had a high probability of being able to change them – speaks to a very large lapse in judgment. That McDonald’s chose not to sweep it under a rug as so many other companies have, is important. But I also feel like the company needs to get with the times. People thrown together are going to form relationships. Rather than ban that and expect something inhuman, maybe just try to manage it a little better.

2
 | 
-3
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
24 minutes 18 seconds ago

What is it about men in power feeling like the rules don’t apply to them? And he was let go — he couldn’t argue with it and yet arguably he made a huge impact on McDonald’s. I can’t believe a person of that much influence and wealth couldn’t have found somebody outside of work to have developed a relationship with.

2
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
20 minutes 40 seconds ago

One can argue both sides of this question. Most people who work spend most of their waking life at work so it is unrealistic that these relationships won’t happen at work. The problems can occur when preferential treatment becomes an issue, or when a person in a position of high responsibility can be blackmailed, or when one party pressures or takes advantage of a person not in a position of power. It is a good question to ask and it should not be answered from a puritanical perspective but from a pragmatic and realistic one.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
17 minutes 16 seconds ago

McDonald’s has a clear company policy about dating co-workers and Mr. Easterbrook broke it. He clearly knew what he was doing and had to accept the consequences.

0
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Michael Terpkosh
BrainTrust
Michael Terpkosh
President, City Square Partners LLC
15 minutes 23 seconds ago

Corporate policies around rules of conduct must be followed regardless of an individual’s position in an organization. Any corporation that lets an employee “slide around policy” and looks the other way sets themselves up for more employee issues and lawsuits. I understand the relationship was consensual, but he was CEO.
This means all employees of the company ultimately report to him including his consensual partner. In the end I feel Mr. Easterbrook and the Board made the right decision to part ways.

1
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Warren Thayer
BrainTrust
Warren Thayer
Editorial Director & Co-Founder, Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer
11 minutes 7 seconds ago

Forty years ago, I became involved in a consensual relationship with my boss. Few people knew until we got engaged, and we’re still married, now with kids and grandkids. I sometimes kid her that she’s still my boss. We’re glad neither of us was fired! Come on, lighten up! Love happens when and where it happens.

0
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
5 minutes 18 seconds ago

Congratulations!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
6 minutes 20 seconds ago

I hate corporate policies on principle – there’s still some ’60s rebellion left in me. But if the policy is no nookie and you get caught, shame on you. And to Nikki, with whom I usually agree – it doesn’t matter what degree of separation there is, if he can say “You know, she’s not doing so hot,” her career might be toast.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
5 minutes 54 seconds ago

What, exactly, is the company policy about consensual relationships? As Nikki points out, trying to snuff out relationships between employees entirely is not an achievable or fair outcome. (Speaking as somebody whose wife of 37 years worked for the same department store company, although in different operating divisions.) But relationships where one partner has the power over another’s career should clearly be avoided.

If this is the aim of McDonald’s policy, it makes sense — and since the CEO has the power over everybody else’s career, the decision to let Mr. Easterbrook go was the right call.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ryan Mathews
BrainTrust
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
5 minutes 22 seconds ago
Assuming that the relationship was totally consensual, I think this is a study in failed leadership. Whether McDonald’s should have a rule against employee relationships or not, the fact is they do. And, as CEO, Easterbrook had an obligation to play by the rules he (presumably) expected the rest of the organization to play by. If he thought the rule was stupid or draconian, he should have changed it. Absent that change, or even an attempt to make that change, he is bound to enforce it — even on himself. Leaders aren’t like everyone else, they take on a higher ethical burden along with the big salaries and perks of their position. Again, assuming Easterbrook’s relationship was totally consensual and there was no pressure on his partner, the truth is those conditions may not apply to a store manager seeking coercive sex from his or her subordinates and using Easterbrook’s example to justify her or his behavior. When anyone thinks they operate above the rules, it’s past time to make sure they aren’t in a… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Should retailers and other businesses set rules that prohibit personal relationships between co-workers, regardless of their positions in the company?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

Do you agree that retail and restaurant chains should establish employee policies prohibiting personal relationships between workers?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 