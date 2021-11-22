Should Macy’s de-omnify?
This article was co-written with Gwen Morrison.
On the heels of Macy’s exuberant earnings report last week, which pushed its stock price up 21 percent overnight to a 230 percent gain for the year to date, a boardroom drama has intensified, spurred by an activist investor.
The proposal on the table seems astonishing to us: Split Macy’s multibillion-dollar e-commerce business from its 600-store brick-and-mortar business to release trapped shareholder value. Macy’s announced last Thursday that it has retained consulting firm AlixPartners to evaluate the proposal.
The demand to “de-omnify” Macy’s had been delivered in a letter to the board by Jana Partners (the activist investor) on October 13 after it acquired an unknown stake in the company.
There was an important precedent for this maneuver. On March 5, privately held Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) split its 40 Saks Fifth Avenue stores from its digital unit into two separate businesses. In doing so, it sold a $500 million minority equity stake to a private investor, Insight Partners. The move was controversial — although HBC insisted Saks brand experience would not change for shoppers.
Macy’s has worked hard to establish its omnichannel business model and it has led the industry in online apparel sales. It is also a public company — a key difference when compared to HBC.
Industry thought leaders have long critiqued the organizational silos that kept retail ecommerce teams walled off from their counterparts in merchandising, marketing and operations. Many digital innovation labs were even located in separate cities. In early years, retailers including Macy’s missed out on sharing the insights and analytics that would have added momentum to their business as Amazon was accelerating.
After overcoming early inertia, Macy’s has proved to be an innovator on several omnichannel fronts:
- Appealing to younger shoppers who are harder to attract;
- Capturing both store and digital data to personalize offers and enhance loyalty rewards;
- Using physical stores to fulfill online orders, thereby reducing markdowns.
As Macy’s explores separating its e-commerce business, it contemplates a future in which its stores lose the ability to stitch each point of the shopper journey into a unified data picture. If shoppers want the brand to know them and serve them in any number of situations, why would any retailer de-omnify and break the connection?
We believe Jana Partners’ intent once again reveals how investor goals can risk undermining the connection between a brand and its shoppers. Macy’s should tread carefully.
- Jana Partners Takes Stake in Macy’s, Urges E-Commerce Spinoff – The Wall Street Journal
- Macy’s Hires Adviser to Study Separation of E-Commerce Business – The Wall Street Journal
- Macy’s says it is working with AlixPartners to review its business structure – Reuters
- Is Saks Taking A Giant Leap Backwards By Splitting Off E-Commerce – Forbes
- Macy’s stock, once left for dead, is roaring back to life – CNN
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should Macy’s seriously consider splitting its digital business from its store business? What might be the consequences for the brand if the proposal goes forward?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Should Macy’s de-omnify?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Why won’t these people go away? It’s a ridiculous idea, and “it puts Macy’s brand and the customer experience at risk.” One wonders if the end game is to sell the Herald Square building and other prime real estate from the store side of the business – which will wither under increased expenses and lost sales.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
Today, the (retail) world is omnichannel. To split the e-commerce business from its brick-and-mortar stores would not make sense at all.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This appears to be another case of “how do I get the most money out of my investment” with little or no regard for the whole business, its iconic name, or the consumer. If the value is in the real estate, then you continue to run a strong online business and begin shedding store real estate until you are left with no stores, or the most profitable stores. The outcome is not certain.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
Keeping one solid brand is important. Especially as there are so many different touch-points, splitting up will only cause overlap and inefficiency.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Although controversial, this may be the right move for Macy’s. The challenge will be keeping customer-centricity at the heart of core retailing functions.
If customer insights are shared across both digital and physical platforms and if merchandising, product assortment decisions and private label development are part of a center of excellence (think single source of truth for item creation and data-driven product innovation), this could be exactly what Macy’s needs to focus on reviving its physical stores and keep driving success into its digital platforms.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The magic is in the mix. Traditional brick-and-mortar combined with digital has been the secret of success for many brands. Retailers that started out on either side have found value in expanding beyond their roots. I’ve had in-store experiences where the sales people share that they can’t compete with their own websites. Prices online are different than in-store. Did Saks really do this without any impact to what the customer experiences in either channel? If so, it’s simply a behind-the-scenes move to optimize the value of the company. The moment a customers notices the differences between online and in-store, the brand starts to compete with themselves. My suggestion to Macy’s: Be careful!
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This is a money play, not a customer-centric, innovative move that will actually help their business. Next thing would be to split out beauty, because it’s more profitable. Anyway, at the end of the day, this does nothing to help their dying business model, which — regardless of average numbers on top of bad numbers and all boats lifting (which makes things appear better) — still needs a major overhaul.