Target earns credit for its omnichannel excellence, private label prowess, in-store merchandising efforts and addictive Circle Rewards program, but the feeling by market observers is that the chain has traditionally done a much better job with non-foods than foods.
“Frozen and refrigerated departments are pretty standard,” Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData, says, echoing what we heard from manufacturers in our profile on Target. (Actually, “plain vanilla” was used by more than one.)
The grocery shopping experience is definitely better, says Mr. Saunders, citing new shelving, lighting, signage and better, more prominent displays of produce. “But I would argue that there’s still more to do on grocery and that Target should be a lot more innovative and experiment with things like counters, fresh products and meal solutions.”
However, he continues, “My sense is that Target still hasn’t decided what it wants to do in grocery so there’s a reticence to invest in changing things up. At the moment, it seems to be caught between being a top-up shop and a full-line grocery store.”
Target has been one of the major market share winners during the pandemic. Comps grew 19.3 percent in 2020 and 22.9 percent in the first quarter, driven by its same-day services.
“Target really owns omnichannel excellence,” says Don Stuart, managing director of Cadent Consulting Group.
He adds, “Walmart is a behemoth in food, generating approximately 50 percent of its sales from edibles to Target’s 20 percent, and Amazon rules e-commerce. But Target is better at tying it all together with an integrated omnichannel experience.”
The opportunity for Target to capture a greater proportion of spend in food from shoppers is there, Mr. Saunders adds, but the chain doesn’t appear ready to take it.
Mr. Stuart agrees, “Target may be trying to figure out exactly what it wants to be in food and beverage versus other areas where it plays harder and better,” he says.
Or perhaps the chain recognizes that margins are lower in food and beverage compared to other categories it competes in but knows it still needs to play there because food drives trip frequency.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should Target be looking at the food category primarily as a traffic driver or as a much broader opportunity? Has Target’s omnichannel success coming out of the pandemic opened up more opportunities around food?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Food is critical for Target, if only because it is a traffic driver. Without a food offer, Target would be a successful but significantly weaker company. However Target has traditionally been lackluster at working out how to capture a larger share of wallet in food, and, as such, Target is used mostly as a top-up/essential purchase option rather than being a destination for it. That has started to change with a refresh of the look and feel of food sections and the introduction of new brands, like Good & Gather and Favorite Day. However my view is there is much more work to be done. Target should be a hotbed of innovation in food, both through its own investments and by partnering with DTC brands – much like it has done in personal care. But none of this is about driving volume for the sake of volume and trying to compete with Walmart – because that’s a battle Target would lose! It’s about doing something unique and different that chimes with its customer base.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Perhaps Target intentionally paused in this category to focus resources on omni-channel dominance. And perhaps they will circle back with a Target-esque strategy in food along the lines of their other successes such as brand partnerships, etc. There is certainly a ton of room for creativity in food.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Target has always been great at the long play. Their long term thinking prompted them to invest in omnichannel optimization long before COVID-19, and this strategy was proven out by their success during COVID-19 and their impressive increase in omnichannel profit margins.
Retail Influencer, Speaker and Consultant
I think Target has done a good job of making themselves a top-up destination for food. Competing with true grocery would take a significant shake-up based on their current real estate footprint and merchandising strategy.
I know that when I want something interesting to nosh on, or that I need something basic to top up my fridge, I can head to Target and find something experiential.
If Target is to move in this direction, it’s a tall order to not only do a full range of groceries, but not to disappoint on its experiential benchmark. I have faith that the red and khaki can do it, but I think there are more interesting places where Target could be more dominant.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Target is the last place I think of for food – there’s a reason for that. Walmart went all-in on being a grocer as well as a mass merchandiser. To play well in this game, Target needs to up their game – either via assortment or prices. Right now, they are nowhere on either score.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
When Target put so much focus on food its non-food sales suffered as did profits. I think the company has done much better since it put its focus back on its core categories.
Further, given the company’s seemingly endless problems keeping up with its inventory position, there are just too many out-of-stocks.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
The concept of omnichannel needs to come second to the concept of local optimization. If the area where Target is situated has ample grocery options and the convenience aspect of having food in the store does not justify the revenue per square foot in the store, the local manager should have the option to re-focus the shelf-space to maximize the products to fit the market.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Using food as a traffic driver is SOP. If Target wants to get into the food space and really be Target, the company needs to figure out how to add some genuine creativity and not just drop in a couple of cold cases and call it good.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Under Gregg Steinhafel, Target devoted vast resources to food (and consumables), to the detriment of its legacy apparel and home businesses. Apparently the company’s thinking at the time was that Target needed to compete in grocery to take on Walmart more effectively.
Brian Cornell has done a lot of things right at Target — especially on the omnichannel front — but one of his original areas of focus was to revitalize apparel and soft home with new brands and better product development. I’m not sure that the “benign neglect” of grocery was such a bad idea in hindsight, given Target’s performance. Cornell is treating food as a convenience, not a destination, and that may be the right strategy.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I keep expecting Target, given their stellar track record in non-food assortments, to establish a grocery assortment that treats food as more than an afterthought/traffic driver. I haven’t seen it yet, but I long ago learned to never doubt their leadership in Minneapolis, and I trust they have a plan, whether outsiders like me can figure out what it is or not.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
For several years, Target has maintained it does not want to evolve into a full-service grocery store. Instead, the focus on products that its customers want and the evolution of its private-label platform has been driving stronger sales results for the consumables category. It is important for Target to have the necessities plus some unique extras to help draw traffic, but it seems to be doing well with the balancing act. The company’s recent focus on urban stores which are smaller square footage also lends itself to maintaining a limited food assortment, leaving more space for the higher-margin general merchandise that its customers love.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Food and packaged goods are a vital part of Target’s strategy of becoming the one-stop shop for the larger share of consumers’ wallets. Target has made significant investments in their grocery, produce, fresh and perishables and, most importantly, their impressive private-label packaged goods assortments.
Target has the brand equity, a digital-first strategy, and the sheer amount of store traffic to justify a meaningful grocery strategy. There are significant revenue and margin opportunities in not only the private label arena but also in fresh and perishables prepared foods for the customer on the go.
The grocery sector is ripe for disruption. However for Target to make a meaningful impact, it will take a creative and innovative assortment planning and localization strategy to make it a sustainable growth category.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Grocery was always intended to simply drive more frequent traffic to Target, but it’s inconsistent with the brand to have any category experience be sub-par for consumers. In order to create a fully uniform brand that aligns with Target’s positioning, every vertical within the retailer should be innovative and exciting to shop. I hope to see some revitalization here in the future, of course in a way that will actually drive profit for the retailer, since grocery is such a low-margin space.