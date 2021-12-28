Photo: DoorDash

DoorDash will bring back a program requiring all employees, including the CEO, to once a month perform deliveries or other duties not normally part of their jobs. Some staffers are apparently unhappy about it.

DoorDash had the WeDash program, which required employees to make deliveries once a month, in place since the company’s founding but suspended it due to the pandemic. Money raised from employee deliveries went to charity.

DoorDash wrote in a 2018 press release, “Since DoorDash launched four and a half years ago, employees have ‘dashed’ each month in an effort to keep employees connected to the experience of Customers, Dashers, and Restaurant Partners.”

Management is restarting the WeDash program in January, adding WeSupport, which lets employees shadow customer-service workers, and eventually the WeMerchant program tied to merchant activities. A spokesperson told CBS Marketwatch the changes add options for employees unable to do deliveries.

On Blind, an app that lets employees post anonymously, a thread, “DoorDash making engineers deliver food,” has drawn over 1,500 comments, including a few negative ones.

One said, “I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.” Another stated, “Difference is ‘employees have dashed’ vs ‘employees have to dash.’”

However, the majority of comments were favorable. Echoing the sentiments of many, one said, “Seems like a good way to understand the client’s pains.”

In the software developer space, dogfooding has become a popular term for using one’s own products or services.

At retail, requiring executives and other corporate staff to work selling floors, customer service departments or fulfillment centers may seem like an inefficient use of their time. Many retail CEOs, however, have talked up their commitment to “walking the store” and talking to associates and customers to get a better read on any shopper experience shortcomings.

In his recently-published book, “Invent and Wander: The Collected Writings of Jeff Bezos,” Amazon’s founder said he has long made his email address public, jeff@amazon.com, to field customer feedback and complaints. Mr. Bezos wrote, “I treat every problem that I hear about from a customer as an opportunity to improve.”