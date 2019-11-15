Should customers just be paid for their data?
In light of rising security failures, more calls are being heard for businesses to tangibly pay customers for their data.
“California’s consumers should also be able to share in the wealth that is created from their data,” California governor Gavin Newson declared in February in proposing such a “data dividend” concept. “[Tech companies] make billions of dollars collecting, curating and monetizing our personal data [and so should] have a duty to protect it.”
But is the direct transfer of wealth from corporations to customers the panacea? Let’s play devil’s advocate and explore some of the claims supporting the “data dividend” concept:
- It will increase security: If forced to pay money, companies would be inclined to strengthen protections to preserve their financial positions from damage. Yet companies already pay fines and continue to suffer breaches despite other reasons to deter them, including losing consumers’ trust.
- It will encourage customer opt-ins: A subset of customers would likely relinquish their personal data for payment. But surveys already show customers are already enthusiastic about sending their data off onto the information highway, with one big caveat: companies have to be transparent with how they’re using it. Does simply paying off customers to use their data make more sense than building a relationship that continues to add value over time?
- It provides customers with the value they deserve: In exchange for relinquishing personal information, financial restitution offers quantifiable value. Yet while data is immensely valuable on a macroscopic level, the individual is cheap. Payments are expected to be minimal. The greater value to consumers may be in reaching the next horizon of personalization should a pay-for-data system elevate the depth of data to better deliver an individual consumers’ exact wants and needs. Brands would have a greater capacity to spark lifelong bonds with individuals.
Technology has the power to accomplish this. Data has the power to accomplish this. And it’s worth a lot more than just a few dollars now and then.
The conversation has merit, but all parties are wise to move at a deliberate pace to ensure the solutions found are sustainable over the long term.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is paying consumers for their data a realistic goal? Would a pay-for-data process elevate access to consumer data to drive personalization and help alleviate related privacy concerns?
9 Comments on "Should customers just be paid for their data?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While it’s undeniable that consumer data is valuable, it’s very difficult to assign an actual value to it. Furthermore, I think it would be very difficult to put Pandora back in the box since so many people today give their data away for free. Despite these challenges, the idea of valuing data and providing financial compensation for consumers to give it out is interesting and I won’t be surprised to see “pay for personal data” options being introduced in the future.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
The short answer is, no. There’s both implied and explicit swaps in value for their information. Since there’s no charge for most social media the way they monetize is through your data. As of this year, data is more valuable a “commodity” than oil! Now if it’s just general data for people you shop with, then you should opt in or opt out, but if you opt in, don’t expect anything for it.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
My data is something that belongs to me. If someone wants to see it, they should indeed compensate me for it. How much? I guess the market will have to decide.
The other value of getting paid for your data is you can and should be able to just say no.
Google’s exploits with insurer Ascension has re-opened the privacy Pandora’s Box – infuriating ANYONE who hears what they’ve been doing. If you haven’t seen it, search for “Project Nightingale.”
At RSR we believe that the quest for privacy is a sleeping tiger that is about to wake up again. At least paying for it acknowledges who it belongs to.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The government says people should be paid for their data. Great. I look forward to my check for filling out the census next year!
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Talk about spreading the wealth, this would work better than over-taxing the rich (mostly because the rich will figure that kind of thing out anyway). There are several advocates for this cause out there now, BUT is it realistic? Let’s see, Dear Mr. Zuckerberg, could you please give half your profits to your subscribers? Nice dream, but it ain’t gonna happen.
Executive Partner, VectorScient
As the privacy concerns grow, I think “Pay for Privacy” as a business model will evolve and mature.
We are already seeing some form of payment for otherwise freely available/less expensive tiers. Hulu no ads and Amazon Fire no ads versions come to mind. Secondly, I expect a more restrictive security option will be the default, and paying customer for sharing more and allowing customers to get compensated to allow advertising.
There could be FB with no ads but the customer pays, FB with customers getting paid for seeing more ads, and a free tier, as it is available now.
Another business model that could evolve is someone like Google creating a platform where customers get paid for agreeing to see ads for certain product categories and brands. Or conversely, customers pay to see no ads and not have Google store any data.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
If consumers knew how much data is being collected on them, they’d be appalled. For years they’ve been told that data collection helps retailers to serve them better, but in the absence of real personalization, it feels pointless and offensive. Google’s decision to pry into medical records seems like the final straw.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I agree Cathy – appalled and stunned. Another notorious example is the now defunct Cambridge Analytica which claimed to have amassed up to 5,000 data points on 220 million Americans. How many people would be willing to share this much data about themselves? I’d bet close to 0 percent.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Consumer data offers the greatest value in aggregate, not at the individual level. The value of a single person’s data is minimal, much like the payout from a class action lawsuit; the overall award might be massive, but your share won’t buy you lunch. In addition, there is the impact of unintended outcomes if we start buying data directly from consumers. The likelihood of fraud, data manipulation and even a “black market” grows exponentially. Consumers need to be rewarded for their data, but this should be in the form of greater protections, greater transparency, and greater benefit to them.