Should customers be offered discounts to keep returns?
According to a Pymnts study, 45 percent of holiday shoppers would be willing to keep items they were planning to return in exchange for just a 10 percent discount. That figure climbs to 51 percent for a 20 percent discount and 59 percent for a 30 percent discount.
The study, based on a survey of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers at the tail end of the 2020 holiday season, found that many customers were open to taking a discount for all the major reasons returns are made.
The survey found that for a 30 percent discount:
- Forty-nine percent would keep a planned return due to a mistake in size/color/style.
- Forty-two percent would keep a planned return related to quality issues.
- Forty-four percent would keep a planned return for an item they no longer wanted.
- Seventy-one percent would keep a planned return tied to shipping problems.
- Fifty-seven percent would keep a planned return on an item in which they located a better or less expensive item.
Net-net, a discount of 30 percent or even higher appears to be worth it economically, given the costs of reverse logistics.
The just-released CBRE-Optoro annual report estimates that, on average, it costs $33, or 66 percent, of the price of a $50 item for retailers to process a return, up from 59 percent last year. Costs vary greatly by item.
Factors contributing to the high cost of returns include transportation, processing, discounting and liquidation losses.
To manage returns more effectively, Optoro noted that some retailers are letting customers keep or donate unwanted items rather than returning them, neither of which allows the retailer to recoup the item’s value. A Wall Street Journal article from January 2021 found Amazon, Walmart, Target and Chewy among retailers increasingly participating in the practice.
Retailers are also investing in automating the decision-making process to route returns to the next most profitable channel.
CBRE estimates that at least 30 percent of holiday purchases will be returned. Returns are expected to increase 13 percent year-over-year, in line with NRF’s holiday sales forecast. Given online’s higher-than-average return rate, returns are expected to be up 45.6 percent over the previous five-year average.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of offering a discount to encourage consumers to keep planned returned items? Can the practice avoid return fraud or abuse?
5 Comments on "Should customers be offered discounts to keep returns?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Beyond the financial negative impact of returns to the retailer, there is also a significant environmental impact of returning goods. Offering incentives to keep goods makes sense on many levels and retailers should be exploring and testing programs to encourage it. Of course there will be some consumers who try to take advantage of the system, like by deliberately ordering items and then returning them for additional discounts, but these abusers can be spotted and program terms adjusted to minimize the fraud.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Offering consumers a discount to keep an item they originally planned to return opens a whole new can of worms. It’s a potential money-maker for dishonest customers. If implemented I see a lot of fake return requests in the future.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
It’s a good idea in apparel because the cost of “freshening up” the item can seem high and return rates are absurd. But on the flip side, I like the idea of having an in-store rack with discounted returns, which some chains have done. That way, they don’t reward the return — and — eBay will have fewer things to sell (“NWT”).
So given a choice, I’d put them on racks in the store. The secondhand market will be hot for a while anyway.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
So on top of the discount that had to be offered to incentivize the purchase, now the retailer will offer an additional discount to incentivize keeping the purchase — which is not really wanted. Because that makes the whole thing financially and environmentally more efficient? Madness, utter madness. Online purchases and returns with almost no consequences. Look at the money we’ve saved! Look at the friction we’ve removed! Brilliant! So how come we’re going broke?
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
As many of you know I’m sure, Amazon’s approach is often to just say “keep it” at no charge vs. returning something as stated. But if you’ve stolen something and you’re trying to return it, forget about it.