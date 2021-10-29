Should brands and retailers stop destroying unsold merchandise?
Boston Beer recently decided to throw away “millions of cases” of Truly, instead of discounting the product, in response to a broad slowdown in the hard seltzer category over the summer.
“We were very aggressive about adding capacity, adding inventory, buying raw materials, like cans and flavors, and, frankly, we overbought,” Boston Beer Chairman Jim Koch told CNBC last week. “And when the growth stopped, we had more of all those things than we were going to be able to use, because there is a shelf life.”
As a result, the owner of Sam Adams absorbed a charge in the third quarter of $102.4 million related to direct costs of the hard seltzer slowdown, including inventory obsolescence and related destruction costs of $54.3 million.
Mr. Koch told CNBC the reason promotions aren’t used to clear excess inventories is quality concerns. “Our mission is to sell high-quality products and to build high-quality brands. So rather than take a chance of it getting out in the market and going stale and consumers having a bad experience, we decided to make the hard decision and eat a lot of product, just to make sure consumers didn’t get stale product and have a bad Truly,” he said.
Brands or retailers destroying unsold merchandise is rarely talked about but more common than generally thought.
Supermarkets throw away about 43 billion pounds of food every year — accounting for 10 percent of all food waste in the U.S — due to administrative mistakes, breakage, spoilage, theft and other losses, according to the Upcycled Food Association.
Luxury firms and fashion houses are often called out for destroying some goods rather than leaving their wares to languish on discount racks and impairing their image.
Coach earlier this month said it would cease the practice of destroying in-store returns of damaged and unsalable goods after a TikTok video posted by an environmentalist showing slashed handbags went viral. The company said that the vast majority of its excess inventory is donated and that the damaged product being destroyed in stores represented around one percent of units globally.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Did Boston Beer make the right decision in destroying “millions of cases” of Truly amid the slowdown in the hard seltzer category? What insights does the move offer around discounting, repurposing and destroying slow-selling merchandise?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is an area of sustainability that has the potential to make a big difference. All retailers and brands should be looking for ways to waste less, and re-selling returns and end of life products should be part of this strategy. Given the dramatic rise in interest in the reuse market, finding more useful, environmentally sustainable ways to dispose of these types of products should be a priority. Boston Beer has come to their own decision on this, but to me destroying “millions of cases” of anything seems like a profound waste.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Boston Beer made a terrible error in destroying goods that could have been donated or sold on promotion. While they were afraid that discounting could devalue their brand, destroying goods will do worse to the brand image. Consumers are holding brands and retailers accountable for their actions and the power of social media could make or break a brand.
Leadership admitted to overbuying to the point they had to destroy product. Why not reuse packaging? Why not think of outside of the box ideas to become more sustainable and circular? This comes down to bad planning and bad management.
No matter the vertical, retail needs to put a spotlight on planners and we must hold them accountable for overbuying and overproducing. This is a non-negotiable for the sustainability and survival of our planet. Let’s all do better.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Something is really wrong when brands and retailers have to be publicly shamed into doing the “right thing.” Why does the premium for growth so outweigh the penalty for overproduction? Why can’t businesses just back off the gas pedal a little, especially now in an environment when forecasting demand is more difficult than ever, and delivering on time and complete is more difficult than ever?
If abundance and liquidation lead to brand dilution, then scarcity and selling out can lead to brand enhancement. It’s not a difficult concept, and yet overbuying and over-production so often get the nod. There’s always going to be some level of stale, spoiled or irreparable inventory. But destroying perfectly good product is just crazy in a world where so many needs go unmet.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The need to protect brand integrity is paramount, but the wastefulness of using more resources to destroy a product that took resources to be manufactured in the first place is not the right way. It sends a message that product is more important than people, and today’s socially and environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennial shoppers pay attention to how brands behave in the real world. Surely the brilliant product engineers employed by these companies can find a way to de-brand and repurpose products to add value and, in the process, generate goodwill toward the brand. Perhaps end of life planning should be a mandatory part of all product design going forward.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
In today’s environment, we need to continue to find better ways to mitigate waste. Destroying goods like this when there are other options such as discounting or donating seems like a poor choice, not only for the environment but also for their brand image.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I would have thought a smart marketer could have done an “Oops” campaign (like Cap’n Crunch did for years) and turned this into something positive.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
This was a waste and wasted opportunity for Boston Beer. Why not use this as a way to gain and connect with new customers? How about free “we made too much, come try us out” pop-ups? Why not donate it to charitable organizations to use/sell at fundraisers? To simply throw out product at a time when sustainability is top-of-mind is a brand breaker.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
Yes. It’s unconscionable on multiple levels.