Should Apple join the crowd in lifting mask requirements?
Apple reportedly lifted mask requirements at more than 100 of its 270 U.S. stores starting last Friday due to declining COVID-19 cases and climbing vaccination rates.
“The positive trends in vaccinations, testing, and case counts for your area have made this change possible,” according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg. Presently, 68 percent of those 12-and-up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Apple’s requirements will be the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated customers. Masks will still be required for Apple associates. The memo explained, “Team members have longer interactions in store and are in close proximity throughout the day.”
Stores will also continue to follow local mandates for masking indoors. Apple will “continue to monitor local guidance and COVID data” and may make adjustments.
Apple has taken a more cautious approach than most retailers during the pandemic, becoming one of the first to close stores at the start and restarting openings in May 2020 with only a few locations at limited capacity and with mask requirements and temperature checks. The majority of stores initially only offered curbside pickup.
By March 2021, Apple had reopened all of its stores and eased mask requirements in June. Most retailers had quickly dropped mask guidelines for fully vaccinated customers in May, following the release of updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC).
In late July, Apple became the only major retailer to reinstate mask requirements after the CDC recommended vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmissions as the Delta variant continued to spread.
McDonald’s at the time also again began requiring customers and employees to wear masks again at U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission risk.
Most businesses, however, including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Lowe’s and Starbucks, shifted to only requiring employees to wear masks, while strongly encouraging or recommending customers wear them. Some retailers require masks for unvaccinated customers and employees.
On October 22, CDC officials indicated they were not planning to change their guidelines, despite declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as transmission rates across the country remain high or substantial in over 90 percent of counties. As of Sunday, CDC data showed 71 percent of counties showing high and 17 percent showing substantial transmission risk.
- Apple to Drop Mask Mandate at Many U.S. Stores on Falling Cases – Bloomberg
- Apple reportedly will start phasing out mask requirements for US retail store customers – The Verge
- Plan Your Visit – Apple
- Masks Are Back On at Home Depot, McDonald’s and Target – The Wall Street Journal
- CDC Doesn’t Plan to Change Mask Recommendations as Transmission Remains High Across U.S. – Newsweek
- Amazon lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated warehouse workers – CNBC
- COVID Data Tracker – CDC
- Should retailers continue to require associates and customers to wear masks? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it appropriate or still too risky for Apple and other retailers to ease mask mandates for customers ahead of CDC guidance? Do you agree with the stricter requirements for employees?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Should Apple join the crowd in lifting mask requirements?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Apple has been a leader on this front since the beginning of the pandemic. CDC guidelines are important, but they’re guidelines – companies need to make their own decisions about how they implement these guidelines and it seems to me that Apple is exercising good judgment and making appropriate decisions for their staff and customers. Requirements will continue to ebb and flow as the pandemic continues and companies will need to continue to evolve their practices accordingly.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is up to each retailer to make a judgement call on this, and customers should be respectful of whatever rules are put in place. It is also up to each individual consumer to make a judgement as to whether or not to wear masks and everyone should be equally respectful of that.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Conditions vary geographically and by municipality. To the extent that Apple is willing to err on the side of caution at the potential expense of putting off some of its customers Apple can, and probably will, march to the beat of its own drum. I also believe that the typical Apple customer won’t care if in-store mask mandates continue for a while longer.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Although this pandemic is far from over, we’re beginning to learn how to co-exist with it, so it does make sense for retailers to begin to align with local mandates. It isn’t reasonable to expect retailers – meaning their front line staff – to enforce rules that local or regional government don’t support.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I would support all retailers dropping mask requirements for employees and making it an at-will issue. It is hard to hear staff through plexiglass and other barriers. I also support a vaccine mandate on any staff interfacing with the public.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
No, no, no. Apple should be following the CDC requirements for mask wearing and social distancing. It is still too risky to even consider violating a pandemic rule on mask wearing when only two-thirds of the population is fully vaccinated. This means that one in three people are still not vaccinated! These are terrible odds and our nation’s healthcare system is still overrun with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Masks are the best protection short of vaccination, and in many places mask mandates are still in place. We only have to ask ourselves, why?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This isn’t first and foremost about Apple or any other retailer. It’s about CDC guidelines and then regional/local circumstances and dynamics. And even when the science and the data tell us it’s OK to loosen the guidelines, there will be both customers and employees who may wish to continue to wear masks out of individual or family considerations. I hope those decisions are respected and that there are no attempts to shame them out of wearing a mask. The “new normal” is going to be different for some people. And by the way, look what mask wearing did for the incidence of the flu last year.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Most stores that I walk into strongly recommend (but do not require) masks for those fully vaccinated. Since they don’t generally require proof of vaccination, it’s impossible to know how many customers in a given stores are maskless but also unvaccinated.
Apple’s decision seems reasonable, yet at the same time I hope its associates (still required to wear masks) feel that the new policy treats their health concerns respectfully. The CDC will err on the side of caution during the winter months, having relaxed its mask policy prematurely before the Delta outbreak — but retailers shouldn’t be in too much of a hurry to unmask.