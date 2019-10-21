Should Amazon be charging for ‘curated’ toy guide placements?
Amazon.com charged as much as $2 million for brands to be featured in its just-released Holiday Toy List guide. While less than a Super Bowl ad (estimated at $5.25 million for a 30-second spot), the payments underscore Amazon’s increasing clout in advertising and also some inherent conflicts.
According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, the more companies pay, the better placement and the more products they can showcase. Amazon’s goal was to sell at least $20 million in sponsorships for this year’s list.
One potential conflict is transparency. On its Holiday Toy List page, Amazon says the list is “thoughtfully curated to help shoppers quickly tackle even the lengthiest holiday shopping lists” and makes no mention that some items showcased may be backed by advertising funds. Parents may be thinking they’re viewing independent recommendations. Reports indicate it’s hard to define legally when paid advertising has to be called out.
Amazon said in a statement to the media, “Every product on our annual Holiday Toy List, which features family gift ideas from new releases to customer favorites, is independently curated by a team of in-house experts based on a high bar for quality, design, innovation and play experience. We source product ideas from many places, including our selling partners who have an opportunity to nominate their best toys for the season and increase visibility of those toys.”
Further, Amazon infers that the vendor payments are similar to co-op dollars, slotting fees and other vendor contributions that help brands gain space in Sunday circulars or on selling floors. Critics of such payments, however, have said they bias merchandising decisions by favoring large over small brands. Cameron Albert-Deitch wrote for Inc., “The hefty price tag creates a near-impassable barrier for small vendors on Amazon’s platform.”
Amazon has already become the third-largest online advertising platform behind Facebook and Google. Walmart, Target and Best Buy are also touting their ability to use digital footprints to connect purchase to advertising data and help brands target specific audiences.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is paying up to $2 million for a toy circular sponsorship in line with how co-op dollars have traditionally been used or is it a reflection of retail’s new advertising might? How do you think paid advertising affects merchandising decisions in product guides such as Amazon’s?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There’s no question that size of business and depth of pockets has always been, and will always be, an advantage in reaching customers. But the ability to pay big bucks and then have your product referred to as “curated” strikes me as not being in the spirit of what “curated” is supposed to stand for. Legal definitions about paid advertising need not be debated. When in doubt, just call it out. Isn’t that why the “fine print” was invented?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is no different than any other type of co-op advertising or marketing campaign. The article has a concern that small independent brands may not be able to afford to participate. When is the last time one of those small independent brands paid $5 million for a Super Bowl ad? Unfortunately, these types of opportunities favor those that can afford to participate. But there are so many other ways smaller brands can compete. Paid advertising is nothing new. This is just another way to get more product views.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
For years I helped place products in “buying guides.” It was almost always co-op with the exceptions being when the retailer was trying to look unique/hip and when the market demand was explosive (think Furby, Cabbage Patch, Hatchimals…). Consumers should understand that they are always being marketed to.
President, Circular Logic
It’s hard to fault Amazon for taking $2 million for placement, but in the interest of transparency, I think they should identify the items as sponsored. Amazon currently enjoys being the #1 search site for products partially because they are a great starting point for research. If customers begin to believe that Amazon is creating “fake reviews” or prioritizing big companies, it could undermine their credibility.
Amazon’s success has come from their unwavering focus on serving the customer and making it easy for the customer to find and get what they want. If they shift too aggressively toward manipulating customers to serve their own goals or those of their vendors and advertisers, it might damage the trust they have built.
Senior Retail Writer
As someone who has studied and worked in publishing, this is both upsetting and not at all surprising. Gift guides are generally meant to be editorially independent. If that is not the case, they should be clearly labeled as sponsored. Unfortunately, as we see here, that doesn’t always happen. I suspect that ad dollars have a significant impact on what products make the cut for gift guides of many major retailers. However, small businesses and independent retailers have an opportunity to create truly curated guides that shoppers can trust.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
I don’t see how this is much different from what brick-and-mortar retailers have been doing since the dawn of print. The only variables are scale, reach, and cost. And while there may be examples of product or buying guides unaffected by filthy lucre, they are precious few and far between. You can fault Amazon for many things, but humming Retail Revenues’ Golden Oldies all the way to the bank isn’t one of them. After all, how many of those “independent and fully transparent” guides feature products not offered by the retailer that distributes them? And of the items that are featured in other channels, how many make it to prominence without co-op dollars walking them down the aisle to their pride of placement positions?