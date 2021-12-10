Should advertisers delete Facebook?
An Ad Age-Harris poll taken last week found 55 percent of U.S. consumers agreeing brands and organizations should stop advertising on Facebook with 77 percent believing the social media company is more interested in protecting its bottom line than its users.
The survey of about 1,000 consumers echoed the sentiments of last week’s Senate bombshell testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who told Congress that Facebook executives had consistently chosen “profits before safety.”
Getting the most attention among the trove of leaked documents from the former Facebook employee has been the contention that Instagram is detrimental to the mental health of teenagers. Fifty-eight percent of respondents to the Ad Age-Harris poll indicated they were likely to limit or stop their children from using Instagram.
Still, 62 percent were not likely to delete their Facebook app as a result of the recent allegations. A slight majority indicated either Facebook or Instagram is no worse for their mental health than other apps.
A separate Advertising Age article also indicated that major advertisers are more incentivized to continue partnering to resolve the issues, which also include charges of political polarization, hate speech and disinformation, rather than boycott the platform.
Some, however, see the whistleblower controversy raising ethical questions for corporations because the new revelations demonstrate the consequences of Facebook’s algorithms. Michael Wall, a marketing professor at Washington University’s Olin Business School, said in a press release, “Advertisers are now aware, and they will now be faced with decisions related to both the ethical use of data and being values-based.”
On his LinkedIn blog, futurist Rohit Bhargava implied advertisers are complicit and that advertising dollars need to align with CSR/ESG objectives. He wrote, “Certainly part of the solution could be better legislation or more oversight. But alongside these moves, organizations need to make the same difficult choices they are making when it comes to climate or labor or diversity practices and say enough is enough.”
Facebook has basically denied the accusations and on Monday promised to implement new tools to divert users away from harmful content and give parents more control of teens’ Instagram accounts.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should the allegations of harm to teens cause retailers and brands to reassess their advertising budgets on Facebook or Instagram? Is this a social media or specifically a Facebook/Instagram problem?
9 Comments on "Should advertisers delete Facebook?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Brands should always be evaluating their advertising spend, and this is certainly another reason to do it. But notwithstanding the negative press that emanated from last week’s hearings, retailers, and advertisers in general will continue to invest marketing dollars in the vehicles that deliver the best ROI, and for many Facebook does that.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Honestly, harming teens isn’t even the worst thing Facebook perpetuates. PII is a major issue.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
What’s PII?
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Personally Identifiable Information, I believe.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
It is a tough decision, but companies should take a serious look at pulling advertising from Facebook and Instagram. Companies’ advertising programs have many other media options and the growth of Facebook and Instagram are fairly recent platforms that companies could live without. The biggest thing holding some companies back is that their competitors may get all the attention on these platforms if they pull their advertising. It will come down to “what is the right thing to do?”
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
You should constantly be reassessing advertising budgets for any medium, including Facebook, Instagram, broadcast TV, etc. Brands and retailers should know how much lift they get from each outlet and should be able to track that now. I’m not sure it’s time to abandon Facebook yet – I don’t know how deep the outrage goes – are kids, teens, twenties outraged and/or is it parents and grandparents? All that said, civilization would survive if Facebook went away and I could make a case that it would be better. 🙂
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Yes, it’s time to stop feeding the beast. I am publishing a blog on this very topic today. Facebook’s algorithms are very ham handed. More than a few of my friends, out of their discretionary buying years, get suspended for “violating community standards” while clearly those who can spend are endured and allowed to carry on.
For retailers, it’s definitely Instagram followed by Facebook. For those espousing questionable medical theories, it’s YouTube,
I would much prefer a company with a subscription model rather than an advertising model. Still with policing, but less incentive to practice bad behavior.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Until consumers leave Facebook, advertisers will continue to utilize it because it remains an effective tool for reaching them.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Those that advertise on Facebook can use October 4, the day Facebook went dark for five hours, as a good barometer of advertising effectiveness. Did you see a dip in sales that day? Or did nothing change? If the latter, you’ve got your answer. Spend your dollars in a less controversial place.