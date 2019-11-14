Shoptalk makes a statement with a conference featuring only women speakers
In an industry in which male executives regularly refer to their customers using strictly feminine pronouns, it has always been striking how relatively few women have risen to positions of power within retail. Sure, there are high-profile examples of female CEOs, including at Best Buy, J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Rite Aid, Stitch Fix and Ulta Beauty, but the industry, by-and-large, continues to be male-dominated.
Those who have attended industry trade conferences over the years have encountered speaker lineups skewed heavily toward men. To be sure, strides have been made, with more women speakers sharing their expertise on a wide variety of topics. Both the National Retail Federation’s Big Show and Shoptalk have featured more female speakers in recent years. The shows have also included a “Girls’ Lounge” where women discussed a wide variety of topics centered around achieving success in an industry that has often failed to recognize and reward talented female contributors.
With all of the above as a backdrop, comes news from Shoptalk that its event next March in Las Vegas will feature only women speakers.
“Speaker gender parity in 2020 would have been relatively easy, but it would not have shifted the dialogue in the way that we have done consistently,” said Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, founder and president of Shoptalk, in a statement. “Is this all-female speaker approach extreme? Absolutely, but we think extreme problems require extreme solutions.”
Shoptalk cited statistics showing more college-educated women in the workforce than men and the lack of women in CEO positions within the S&P 500 as evidence supporting the need for change.
“We’ve seen women founding companies, driving startups forward and rising through the ranks at brands, retailers and tech companies, yet progress has remained woefully slow,” said Zia Daniell Wigder, Shoptalk’s chief global content officer. “This is simply unacceptable and untenable.”
“We have always worked hard to do the right thing, no matter how difficult or inconvenient that might be,” said Caroline Farley, Shoptalk’s chief growth officer. “Incremental change just won’t get us there,” she added.
As part of its announcement, Shoptalk has committed to featuring an even split between female and male speakers beginning with its event in 2021.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your take on the significance of Shoptalk’s announcement? How would you rate the progress that retailers are making when it comes to recognizing, mentoring and rewarding female talent within their ranks?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
A lineup of just female speakers … It’s a bold move that addresses a problem that plagues not only retail, but the business world in general. I think it has become obvious that gender doesn’t determine the ability to lead and be successful. An important step in resolving the inequality of male to female execs is creating awareness, and Shoptalk’s announcement is doing exactly that.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
At the risk of starting a gender war, who cares what their gender is? I care about what they have to say. Put on smart people who talk well about topics of interest – that’s what matters.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It’s been a long time coming. Many women in this industry were pioneers in certain specialties (Coco Chanel and Frieda Loehmann to name just two) and yet most of the top jobs went to men for decades. Having said that, it looks a little hokey to suddenly only have women speakers at this event. Is it possible to overdo a good thing? Yes, like eating too much chocolate.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
There is no doubt that we need more women at the top management level. Surveys have shown that companies are more successful with a better gender mix at the top level. I believe that the U.S. is in this respect further along than Europe. In my main sector, CE retail, there are still extremely few women on the management team or on the board. The reason are various. In the future I believe that in Europe there will be, at least for a certain time period, a compulsory minimum quota of women as board members.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It always amazes me how few female executives there are in an industry where most consumers are female. Even more so because the senior female executives that have or do run retailers – like Carol Meyrowitz, Laura Alber, Fran Horowitz, Corie Barry, Barbara Rentler, and many more I have missed – are highly successful. Perhaps this lack of representation is why so many retailers get things wrong when it comes to products and propositions.
This move by ShopTalk helps us to focus on the lack of balance. It will also hopefully draw attention to the barriers that some women face, as well as showing younger females in the industry that their voices matter.
In some ways, I don’t like anything that excludes others and I don’t really like positive discrimination. But then I don’t much like many of the issues women in the workplace have to face either. So, on balance, I am supportive of this bold action.
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
I love it. I would have been happy with a 50/50 split, but 2020’s female only panel is bound to spur conversation and bring fresh thinking to the table. I found the so-called “girls” lounge woefully misguided with word choice. Talk about mixed messages — way to infantilize women as you profess to build them up!
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
I think this is great and smart of Shoptalk to do this. I don’t necessarily agree that it is the “right thing to do” to “balance” what was traditionally done in the past, namely mostly men speaking. It is the right thing to do because it is good for business. Women in my humble opinion are just as, if not more, qualified to be in senior positions in our industry and it’s about time the industry realizes this.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
As a middle aged white dude, I’m not sure my opinion really matters. I did, however, have this announcement forwarded to me by two executive women, and they didn’t really love it. To quote one, “I have to say, I actually find it super off putting.” I think the intention is good but it may not have been necessary to swing the pendulum that far over.
President, Circular Logic
I love this move by Shoptalk specifically because it is a little over the top. As they indicate in their explanation, they could have simply set a goal of 50/50 representation and “checked off the box” for gender equity, but instead they did something that really sends a message.
For those who see this announcement and think that it’s crazy to have the show (or anything) dominated by just one gender, that just might be the feeling they are trying to get you to experience and understand — it is crazy.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Sure, it’s a gimmick, but I love it. The question is whether men’s tender feelings will be hurt and they’ll fail to register as a result.