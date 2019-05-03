Sexy isn’t selling anymore for Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret, wrapping up another tough year, last week reported a seven percent drop in same-store sales in the fourth quarter and announced plans to close 53 stores.
The chain rose to lingerie dominance with its overtly sexy imagery and brightly colored push-up bras, but both seem to be running against the #MeToo and other women’s empowerment movements over the last decade.
On the product side, competitors including ThirdLove, Adore Me and American Eagle’s Aerie are gaining share by offering more comfortable bra and underwear styles in softer colors. Bralettes and sports bras have found favor over Victoria’s Secret’s push-up bras. Victoria’s Secret’s limited in-store size range has also been called out with many upstarts promoting inclusive offerings.
The bigger issue appears be Victoria’s Secret’s traditional hyper-sexualized, ultra-glamorous imagery. Many newer brands embrace body-positive messages by featuring everyday women, not models, as well as a wide range of body types in advertising. Ratings for last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show dropped 30 percent. Victoria’s Secret’s avoidance of using plus-sized models has also stoked controversy.
Further, the chain’s lofty pricing is seen as an issue for many consumers. Target’s announcement last week that it is launching three lingerie and sleepwear brands may lead to more pressure on Victoria’s Secret to moderate its prices.
Finally, Victoria’s Secret is being impacted by its heavy exposure in struggling malls.
On its fourth quarter conference call, Stuart Burgdoerfer, CFO of L Brands, the parent of Victoria’s Secret, said the chain’s new heads of Lingerie (John Mehas) and Pink (Amy Hauk) will be “most focused” on improving product assortments. “If the merchandise is special, unique, reflects fashion, has newness, has technical benefit, there are terrific opportunities in the category,” said Mr. Burgdoerfer.
But he underscored that Victoria’s Secret is taking a “fresh hard look at everything” including its marketing pitch and annual fashion show.
Janine Stichter, analyst at Jefferies, told Bloomberg that changing Victoria’s Secret identity could prove difficult. She said, “People identify Victoria’s Secret with what’s it been for the last 20 years — very sexy and airbrushed models. If they were going to pivot now, I don’t think it would come off as authentic.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are Victoria’s Secret’s challenges related more to product or marketing issues? How should management reposition Victoria’s Secret?
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
The challenges are related to both product and marketing. Victoria’s Secret sees the same challenge Frederick’s of Hollywood faces: if you make a lingerie store that targets men, you will struggle to remain relevant because you’re not providing the nuts and bolts needed to keep your lights on (AKA sexy, yet functional undergarments). Women spend far more money on lingerie than men. So, from both a product and marketing perspective, it might make sense to step back and reposition things for the audience who spends the most money in the market.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
After carefully considering the likelihood that I would inadvertently say something either offensive or stupid on this discussion, I decided to post anyway. But after seeing Bethany’s post I decided to simply honor it with a “plus one” and this comment instead. She hit’s the real issue head on. I was going to call it a “cultural” issue — one that overwhelms both product and marketing. The brand faces a challenge similar to Old Spice in the ’90s for men — it’s neither relevant nor cool to be Victoria’s Secret in today’s culture. Now the question is whether VS can pull off the cultural comeback Old Spice managed. They may have to fade away for a while to do it.
Director of Marketing, Wiser Solutions, Inc.
All things being equal, factors like Victoria’s Secret’s image and controversy around plus-sized models will impact sales and brand perception. However, all things aren’t yet equal between Victoria’s Secret and its competitors — the assortment just isn’t there. Prices are too high compared to competitors and consumers can get a better selection, more products, and more sizes from other brands. That’s the real hurdle for VS at the moment.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Victoria Secret’s parent company recently came under pressure to split Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret into two companies because of the financial results reported in the article. Victoria’s Secret’s issues started with its failure to change its product lines to reflect what the customer wanted. This includes a lower price point. As Ms. Stichter stated changing its position now will not be easy, but neither will a continuing decline in same-stores sales on a shrinking store base.
President and CEO, Stealing Share
The biggest issue is competition. Shoppers have more choices and easier shopping experiences. We could rewrite the article and instead of saying Victoria’s Secret we could say “[insert retailer name here].”
It is pretty evident that retailers can’t survive supporting expensive and undervalued mall locations. The market has shifted and it’s not coming back.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company