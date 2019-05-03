Sexy isn’t selling anymore for Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret, wrapping up another tough year, last week reported a seven percent drop in same-store sales in the fourth quarter and announced plans to close 53 stores.

The chain rose to lingerie dominance with its overtly sexy imagery and brightly colored push-up bras, but both seem to be running against the #MeToo and other women’s empowerment movements over the last decade.

On the product side, competitors including ThirdLove, Adore Me and American Eagle’s Aerie are gaining share by offering more comfortable bra and underwear styles in softer colors. Bralettes and sports bras have found favor over Victoria’s Secret’s push-up bras. Victoria’s Secret’s limited in-store size range has also been called out with many upstarts promoting inclusive offerings.

The bigger issue appears be Victoria’s Secret’s traditional hyper-sexualized, ultra-glamorous imagery. Many newer brands embrace body-positive messages by featuring everyday women, not models, as well as a wide range of body types in advertising. Ratings for last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show dropped 30 percent. Victoria’s Secret’s avoidance of using plus-sized models has also stoked controversy.

Further, the chain’s lofty pricing is seen as an issue for many consumers. Target’s announcement last week that it is launching three lingerie and sleepwear brands may lead to more pressure on Victoria’s Secret to moderate its prices.

Finally, Victoria’s Secret is being impacted by its heavy exposure in struggling malls.

On its fourth quarter conference call, Stuart Burgdoerfer, CFO of L Brands, the parent of Victoria’s Secret, said the chain’s new heads of Lingerie (John Mehas) and Pink (Amy Hauk) will be “most focused” on improving product assortments. “If the merchandise is special, unique, reflects fashion, has newness, has technical benefit, there are terrific opportunities in the category,” said Mr. Burgdoerfer.

But he underscored that Victoria’s Secret is taking a “fresh hard look at everything” including its marketing pitch and annual fashion show.

Janine Stichter, analyst at Jefferies, told Bloomberg that changing Victoria’s Secret identity could prove difficult. She said, “People identify Victoria’s Secret with what’s it been for the last 20 years — very sexy and airbrushed models. If they were going to pivot now, I don’t think it would come off as authentic.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are Victoria’s Secret’s challenges related more to product or marketing issues? How should management reposition Victoria’s Secret?

The challenges are related to both product and marketing. Victoria’s Secret sees the same challenge Frederick’s of Hollywood faces: if you make a lingerie store that targets men, you will struggle to remain relevant because you’re not providing the nuts and bolts needed to keep your lights on (AKA sexy, yet functional undergarments). Women spend far more money on lingerie than men. So, from both a product and marketing perspective, it might make sense to step back and reposition things for the audience who spends the most money in the market.

After carefully considering the likelihood that I would inadvertently say something either offensive or stupid on this discussion, I decided to post anyway. But after seeing Bethany’s post I decided to simply honor it with a “plus one” and this comment instead. She hit’s the real issue head on. I was going to call it a “cultural” issue — one that overwhelms both product and marketing. The brand faces a challenge similar to Old Spice in the ’90s for men — it’s neither relevant nor cool to be Victoria’s Secret in today’s culture. Now the question is whether VS can pull off the cultural comeback Old Spice managed. They may have to fade away for a while to do it.

All things being equal, factors like Victoria’s Secret’s image and controversy around plus-sized models will impact sales and brand perception. However, all things aren’t yet equal between Victoria’s Secret and its competitors — the assortment just isn’t there. Prices are too high compared to competitors and consumers can get a better selection, more products, and more sizes from other brands. That’s the real hurdle for VS at the moment.

Victoria Secret’s parent company recently came under pressure to split Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret into two companies because of the financial results reported in the article. Victoria’s Secret’s issues started with its failure to change its product lines to reflect what the customer wanted. This includes a lower price point. As Ms. Stichter stated changing its position now will not be easy, but neither will a continuing decline in same-stores sales on a shrinking store base.

The biggest issue is competition. Shoppers have more choices and easier shopping experiences. We could rewrite the article and instead of saying Victoria’s Secret we could say “[insert retailer name here].”

It is pretty evident that retailers can’t survive supporting expensive and undervalued mall locations. The market has shifted and it’s not coming back.

The whole stance and style of Victoria’s Secret is out of tune with what a lot of modern consumers want and expect. This is one of the reasons why the chain has lost millions of customers and is seeing sales slide. However, there are, many who still like Victoria’s Secret and use it regularly. And therein lies the problem: Victoria’s Secret is afraid to change for fear of alienating existing customers and turning its back on a position that has served it well for many years. It doesn’t quite know what it should do next. Add to this a small dose of internal arrogance, which can be seen in some of the comments made by the company, and you have a recipe for inertia and paralysis. The question, however, is which way is the market going. From everything I have seen, it is moving away from where Victoria’s Secret is now. As such, the company needs to evolve. It needs to be more authentic, connect with a wider range of demographics, and change its marketing… Read more »
Times have changed and, like many retailers who are struggling, Victoria’s Secret is one that did not adapt to those changes. First, the younger women of today have an entirely different attitude about undergarments as more of a necessity rather than the need to feel sexy. Walking in the mall and seeing the dated looking videos and pictures of young professional models doesn’t appeal to today’s customers as it once did. However, the two issues not mentioned in the article are price and quality. Victoria’s Secret can be pricey, and there have been many complaints about the quality of their products. What woman wants to purchase a bra that falls apart in a short time? Victoria’s Secret needs to get away from the air-brushed perfect models and become a natural looking brand with products that appeal to today’s woman and most importantly, offer well-made products that are designed to last. Lastly, they need to improve their customer service in their stores. You can visit one Victoria’s Secret store and be blown away by the customer… Read more »
