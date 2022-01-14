SCOTUS strikes down OSHA’s COVID vaccine/testing mandate
The U.S. The Supreme Court of the United States, by a six to three margin, has ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cannot enforce a mandate that would require employers with at least 100 employees to require its workers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing for the virus.
The decision was based on the determination that COVID does not meet the “occupational hazard” criteria set out by Congress in giving OSHA its protective authority in the workplace.
“COVID-19 can and does spread at home, in schools, during sporting events, and everywhere else that people gather. That kind of universal risk is no different from the day-to-day dangers that all face from crime, air pollution, or any number of communicable diseases,” the court’s decision reads. “Permitting OSHA to regulate the hazards of daily life — simply because most Americans have jobs and face those same risks while on the clock — would significantly expand OSHA’s regulatory authority without clear congressional authorization.”
President Joe Biden expressed disappointment with the decision. “I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up — including one third of Fortune 100 companies — and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities,” he said.
Retailers, who had been lobbying the federal government to push back deadlines for mandates fearing it would negatively affect their ability to staff jobs, expressed support for the decision.
David French, senior vice president of government relations at the National Retail Federation, called the court’s decision “a significant victory for employers.”
Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, said its members are concerned about implementation of the mandate and that it is focused on “working with our members to ensure they have the information and tools they need to safely operate, manage their workforce, and meet the needs of their customers.”
FMI also voiced support for the court’s decision. “We are pleased the Supreme Court recognized the challenges OSHA’s rule would have imposed on food retailers and manufacturers, our employees and, ultimately, American consumers,” said Leslie Sarason, president and CEO of the association.
“The ruling is a great relief for our industry as it staves off a burdensome mandate that would have created further disruptions and impaired our members’ ability to properly serve the needs of their communities,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the Supreme Court’s decision will make it easier or harder on retailers trying to decide about COVID-19 mandates and regular testing for workers? Do you approve of the actions of companies that require workers who are unvaccinated without medical cause to pay for tests or increase their health insurance premiums?
10 Comments on "SCOTUS strikes down OSHA’s COVID vaccine/testing mandate"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While I respect the court and accept its decision – it’s a disappointing one. The virus does not care about what the court thinks is right. While the decision allows businesses to keep operating (which is good), it also puts pressure on each business to create and enforce its own vaccination policy. Ultimately the smartest companies, like Delta, are doing it anyway and many others are and will too. The science is clear: the unvaccinated are creating the stress on the medical system. If this were leprosy, there would be no arguments. At the very end of it all, Darwin will sort out who’s who.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
It is disappointing indeed, Mark. It’s also really disappointing the we as a society have been unable to pull together and collectively do the right things, by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and distancing. Two years ago, I could not have imagined that so many people would die and a very significant minority of us would brush it of so cavalierly.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Strictly speaking it does make it easier for retailers to make decisions about mandates and testing, only because they can now choose not to do so. I suspect this will open the door legal action by individual employees against employers who decide to continue to mandate. We shall see.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This is not simple. We agree that employees or employee unions could conceivably sue their employers if they feel that corporate-mandated testing and masking is an overreach. If the population in general was more concerned about others around them and, on their own, “did the right thing,” there would be no lawsuits, less contagion, and on, and on. And when I wake up from my idealistic dream…
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am not anti-vaccination – indeed, I have had two shots of Pfizer injected into my arm! However I completely agree with the Supreme Court’s decision. Regardless of the merits of vaccination or the intention of the mandate, this was government overreach on a grand scale that represented egregious interference in the personal decisions of individuals and in the policies of companies. That said, each company is entitled to set its own policies and standards. Some may choose to increase insurance for the unvaccinated and/or reduce benefits like sick time – which, for example, IKEA has done. Much, of course, depends on the progression of the latest variant. If, as seems to be happening in the UK, it represents a move from pandemic to endemic we can hopefully start to put all of this contentious debate behind us.
Retail Thought Leader
Retailers will continue to own this decision and smarter ones will mandate vaccination. Frankly, businesses where the mandate is not enforced will have greater exposure to the virus, an increase in the number of employees taking sick days, increase in concerns for unvaccinated colleagues, and decrease in morale that their business is protected from this awful disease. This is even more pronounced for front line retail workers. From a strictly business sense, this impacts productivity. However this decision should be in the hands of business leaders, not necessarily OSHA. If future variants have increased morbidity, this can become a much more real problem and maybe the federal government should intervene.
Companies should still make sure their workplaces are safe and unvaccinated employees make that a harder and costlier concern. These companies have every right to reduce their costs and push this cost to employees who don’t vaccinate. But companies subsidizing this cost will attract employees and generally have more employee support.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Had the court ruled the opposite way it would have made it easier for retailers to require that all employees get vaccinated. They could have simply stated, the government is making us do this. The court’s ruling forces each company to make a decision for its employees and to live with the consequences of its decision.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Great point Steve — and, I would add, it gives retailers a more helpful way to deal with belligerent shoppers too.
President, Protonik
In this case, it makes the retailer’s job harder. An important role in government regulation is establishing the things we need as a society as our way forward – stepping in when purist free market ideals will fail. This was such a time and Biden’s administration was on the right track. Sadly the court is not.
Retail Industry Thought Leader
At the end of the day, the companies cheering for this SCOTUS ruling are cheering for their businesses, at the expense of their employees and their customers.