Schnucks’ new concept store is a fresh take on the grocer’s business
Though the disruption and uncertainty of the novel coronavirus pandemic caused an uptick in the purchase of center store and frozen products that had become less of a customer focus in the years leading up to it, customers are still by and large interested in fresh options — assuming they can purchase them safely. With its new standalone concept, customers of regional grocer Schnucks will soon have a new outlet where the grocer’s fresh products will be given greater emphasis.
Schnucks Fresh will be focused on produce, meat, seafood and bakery, according to Inside Indiana Business. The first new concept store does not yet have an official open date. Schnucks Fresh is meant to carry the same fresh products customers find at other Schnucks locations.
Schnucks is not a stranger to experimenting with how it approaches its fresh and higher-end assortments. In 2017, the grocer partnered with specialty meat producer Volpi Foods to open a store-within-a-store selling the brand’s artisanal cured meats in the companies’ home state of Missouri.
While attracting shoppers to a focused product assortment in the new store could lead to cannibalization of fresh food sales in traditional Schnucks locations, other regional grocery chains have demonstrated some success with targeted rollouts of specialty concepts.
Meijer opened a small, experiential, fresh-focused concept store called Bridge Street Market in downtown Grand Rapids, MI, in 2018. The supercenter innovator announced the launch of another small concept store in Royal Oak, MI, in late 2019.
Publix has a separate organic/natural foods concept called GreenWise Market, which it launched under the name Publix GreenWise Market in 2007 (named after the grocer’s 2003-launched private label line). The banner’s footprint was restricted to three stores until 2017 when Publix announced an expansion of GreenWise Markets and, notably, the removal of the Publix name from the store’s branding to make it a more distinct entity.
Publix was operating seven total GreenWise Markets by the end of last year with plans for a continued expansion throughout 2021, according to Supermarket News.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see opportunities for grocers to use concepts similar to Schnucks Fresh to create unique points of differentiation in the marketplace that can lead to growth? What do efforts like this say about the relative roles of fresh products and center store categories in grocery stores?
7 Comments on "Schnucks’ new concept store is a fresh take on the grocer’s business"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Center store sales were elevated in 2020 because of the pandemic which caused shoppers to stock up and shift spend from dining out to dining in. As the pandemic unwinds some of these trends will weaken. For most grocers this means that growth will come from edge of store concepts and fresh produce. Against this backdrop, opening fresh-focused concepts seems sensible – especially as the smaller footprint costs less and is more productive. There will still be a place for larger grocery stores, but retailers are right to experiment with different concepts as shopping habits shift.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
Grocery like all of retail will be heading more for experience of shopping over price competition on milk and bread. The home delivery services are here to stay and will be getting more efficient and less expensive as their models expand. Retail will soon become a more immersive environment with grocery stores offering cooking classes and unique products that are not typically going to be offered by delivery giants.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Fresh has been an effective way to differentiate and move away from the homogeneous center store. Lighting, colors, quality, and range of choices in the perishable perimeter of a traditional grocery store have always been a draw to discerning consumers. Creating a focused format around a whole range of healthy fresh choices creates a farmer’s market atmosphere for the store with all the associated upside benefits.
President of FutureProof Retail
Absolutely! The future of grocery (and other retail) stores will offer a lot more unique lifestyle experiences for customers to enjoy. In China, Alibaba’s Hema grocery store is one of the fastest-growing stores and has gotten there by using their scan and go mobile checkout app and instant delivery services to create enough efficiencies in transforming the in-store experience. One of their main attractions is a fresh seafood bar. Goodwin’s Organic Grocery store in Riverside, California, has a health and wellness lounge area and one of the most delicious homemade smoothie bars, featuring their fresh produce, inside the grocery store. Many shoppers crave more than just transactional consumption when going shopping; there is a lot of desire and opportunity for retailers to offer a complete experience that highlights a beautiful lifestyle.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Good move. I strongly believe grocers need to find ways to bring people back to stores. The last 12 months may feel like supercharged growth. But the reality is overall sales stayed flat or experienced marginal increase or even declined as in the case of Kroger.
What really happened is that the volume mix has skewed significantly to e-commerce, which had a significant impact on profitability. It made it look as if every grocery store is swimming in growth. But this is far from the reality.
Grocers have to find ways to manage the mix to a profitable proportion. They need to find ways to increase e-commerce sales while NOT sacrificing overall growth.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
This is definitely a worthwhile endeavor to try, even with the risk of cannibalization. As more people that have been hesitant to shop or shop in a relaxed way return to “normalized” shopping, it’s a great time to try a new concept and potentially generate consumer excitement that would have been challenging to create this past year.