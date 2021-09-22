Ron Johnson loves stores but says retail is moving to ‘commerce at home’
Ron Johnson, the former CEO of J.C. Penney (that didn’t go well) who also ran Apple’s retail business and was vice president of merchandising at Target (two resume burnishers), thinks the retail industry is moving towards a major disruption arising out of technological advancements and a subsequent shift in the way consumers shop.
He calls this paradigm shift “commerce at home” in an opinion piece published yesterday on Fortune.
Mr. Johnson asserts that commerce at home is already underway. He cites a readiness on the part of consumers to shop differently, with three-quarters, according to McKinsey, having tried new ways of shopping since the pandemic hit the U.S. last year.
“Over the last several years, we have turned our homes into hotel rooms, our cars into taxis and our spare bedrooms into fitness studios,” writes Mr. Johnson, who asserts that all three examples are representative of commerce at home.
Mr. Johnson writes that consumers are already constantly deciding whether to go to a store or to place their orders online. He thinks that stores will become less relevant as retailers are able to offer customers “the products they love accompanied by a high-touch, in-home experience tailored just for them.”
He points to his Apple experience as support for his thesis. “One of the most frequent compliments I heard from customers leaving the Genius Bar was: ‘I wish I could take you home with me.’”
Mr. Johnson’s current venture, Enjoy, has been described as a “Genius Bar on wheels.” He called Enjoy “a personal commerce platform” when he launched the company in 2015.
He doesn’t believe that consumers will have to keep making the choice between convenience, a major benefit of current online shopping, and high-quality experiences, typically associated with stores.
Consumers, today, demand convenience and no longer tolerate poor experiences. Commerce from home represents a logical progression from where retail stands now. Getting to that next place is something worth embracing and celebrating when it happens, he concludes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see retail in the future combining the convenience of online shopping with high quality experiences in the homes of consumers instead of in stores? Are consumers and retail already heading in this direction and what will it take to get there?
10 Comments on "Ron Johnson loves stores but says retail is moving to 'commerce at home'"
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Online commerce has accelerated during the pandemic and it will continue to increase its market share for the foreseeable future. The convenience of shopping from home has now become a habit for many consumers. However for some categories, such as apparel, online shopping can’t fully replicate the in-store experience and will be the last to fully convert to “commerce at home.”
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a view that is often floated by those working in technology or e-commerce related sectors. Unfortunately, it ignores the reality on the ground and falls into the trap of seeing retail in polar terms of online and offline. The truth is that consumers have not abandoned stores. Even during the middle of the pandemic, the vast majority of sales were still transacted in stores. Moreover, the customer blends online and physical shopping; they don’t see it as either-or. The worst error, however, is the assumption that most people want to sit in their homes and never venture out to physical spaces with all they have to offer in terms of mental stimulation and social interaction.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Some people may want high quality experiences in their homes, but I disagree with Johnson’s premise that physical stores will become less relevant. There’s no question that the expansion of online commerce has changed shopping dynamics, and I have no doubt that some consumers may want to create high quality experiences in their homes – however they may define that – but to suggest that this will displace physical retailing is nonsense.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The store is theater and you can’t replace live theater with TV. I believe that transforming your store to a stage is a better play. Of course people will always shop online, but replacing the live entertainment aspect with an online experience, while convenient, will never dominate the shopping experience. Impulse buying, upselling and cross-selling all suffer in the online world. Transforming the store to a distribution point is more in line with what shoppers want.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Notwithstanding the fact that we are direct competitors, I have to say that I think you hit the spot! The late Marvin Traub may have been the first notable person to say it, but you have reminded us of why stores will continue to exist.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Ron Johnson is not a visionary to me. He’s a media-hungry guy looking for digital ink – just look at how there was really no there-there with J.C. Penney. Retailers with stores are finding shoppers increasingly are returning in droves. If we all wanted to work from home and shop at home that wouldn’t have been the case. Window coverings and floor coverings have offered shop from home for a while and it is still just a niche. Consumers want high-quality experiences – yes and where do you get those? In a store with trained employees who you don’t begrudge paying $15-$20 an hour.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Director, Main Street Markets
I think people still want to touch and feel so I don’t think that stores can become irrelevant – at least not now, especially when it comes to clothing and large purchases like cars and appliances.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The recent resurgence in store traffic, although set back by the Delta variant, suggests that people are tired of living in their caves after 18 long months. The longing for socialization and experiential retail can’t be offset entirely by the desire for convenience and safety. Stores like Target have given shoppers compelling reasons to walk into their stores, not just to park outside to pick up their online orders — and it’s essential for the successful retailer to master both.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
I think there is room for commerce at home, humans love choice (not too much though). For some people, like that perfect upper class family in the video buying Apple products, an in-home experience over a store one makes total sense. However like the others on this panel, I don’t think people want to huddle at home all day and have these intimate 1:1 experiences with retail associates in their home.
As for consumers and retail heading in this direction, maybe a percentage. For mass brands like Nike and Apple, sure, I can see it working. For higher end brands an at home component definitely makes sense. But the majority of shoppers and shopping is regular people buying regular things on e-commerce sites or in stores.
There is room for this concept but I don’t see a massive shift over to it any time soon.