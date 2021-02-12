Rising food prices hit grocery workers hard
Any U.S. consumers who pay attention to their grocery receipts have undoubtedly noticed the increase in prices over the past year. One of the groups being hit hardest by the spike in grocery prices, though, consists of people who spend their work days surrounded by groceries.
Grocery store employees are having a hard time affording basic grocery staples in the face of inflationary grocery prices, according to an NBC News report. Beef prices, for instance, have skyrocketed 19 percent, and the wave of base wage increases major grocers have rolled out recently has not necessarily made up for such a dramatic rise in food costs.
As of last year, the median hourly wage of a grocery worker in the U.S. was $13.02. Anecdotes tell of full-time grocery employees who are unable to afford a cart of groceries and whose near-zero budgets only allow them to purchase fast food.
While recent inflation has made the issue more severe, food insecurity for low-wage employees and grocery workers in particular, was a known problem in the U.S. well before the pandemic.
In August of 2020, amid a discussion of low morale and burnout among grocery workers, Janice Fine, professor of labor studies at Rutgers University told the Washington Post that grocery jobs failed to pay sufficiently to allow people to support themselves and their families. This existing state of affairs was then compounded by pandemic factors.
A study from that same month said that many frontline workers in the food system were among the working poor who are unable to afford basic nutritional needs.
A report from late 2020 on the dramatic rise in food insecurity in the U.S. by Means and Matters numbers supermarket clerks among those most impacted.
In 2021, grocery prices were hit by inflation at a rate not seen in the previous 20 years, according to MarketWatch. The cost of groceries increased 5.4 percent this year. Staples such as meat, chicken, dairy, eggs, sugar and coffee are some of the products most impacted. Beyond groceries, the cost of living as a whole increased 6.2 percent in the U.S. in 2021.
- ‘I can’t even afford to buy a cart of groceries’: Spiraling inflation leaves some grocery workers struggling – NBC News
- Grocery workers say morale is at an all-time low: ‘They don’t even treat us like humans anymore’ – Washington Post
- Food System Workers are the Unexpected but Under Protected COVID Heroes – NCBI
- On the Front Lines of America’s Dramatic Rise in Food Insecurity – Means and Matters
- High inflation is eating up the budgets of American households – MarketWatch
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it possible for the grocery industry to alleviate food insecurity among its own ranks and remain profitable? If yes, does the industry have a responsibility to forcefully address the issue?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Rising food prices hit grocery workers hard"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, Graff Retail
This is shameful for the grocery industry. You need look out for the staff first, and customers second. All too often it’s the bottom line that dominates decisions. When staff can’t afford to shop in your grocery store, you have a massive problem.
Better pay and deeper employee discounts on purchases are needed. No one working in a grocery store should have to deal with food insecurity.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
We are experiencing a major rise in inflation. In the last year, inflation has gone to approximately 6.2 percent. While some sectors have lower numbers, food prices have helped drive that number to what it is today. The question for food retailers (and any other type of retailer) is, “Where can we cut costs without impacting our employees and the customer experience?” There might be some opportunities in a more efficient process. Perhaps a strategic meeting with a supplier could find ways to lower the costs. All retailers should be looking for ways to get their costs down, even if it’s just a small amount.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Inflation is a tax on everyone, but it disproportionately affects middle to lower income individuals and families, which is why economic policies that generate growth and innovation are so vital to all Americans. Companies should do as much as they can for their employees, and voice opposition to broader policies that oppose employee-friendly outcomes through regular and consistent governmental affairs discussions.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Yes, it is possible for grocers to increase the pay for their employees to help adjust their income to keep up with inflation. It may result in a slight increase in product prices, but it is the right thing to do. Beyond grocery employees, the wage issue is even more problematic for segments that traditionally have some of the lowest wages, such as fast food employees. The minimum wage issue is a political football that needs to be addressed.
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company