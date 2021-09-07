Retailers still have a COVID-19 problem
Move around the United States today and it may appear as though life has returned to what passed for normal prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic that claimed more than 600,000 lives in America. This is a mistaken perception, however, and retailers may be compounding it by going along with consumers, who for one reason or another, refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine or wear a face mask while remaining unvaccinated.
Twenty-four states have seen recent increases in COVID-19 cases, with 51.7 percent of all infections now tied to the Delta variant, a more highly transmissible form of the virus, according to an estimate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Researchers from Georgetown University have identified five large population clusters around the U.S. that are most at risk. These are located in states where vaccination rates are low and disinformation about the virus and immunizations is widespread. Parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas are included in this group.
Missouri has seen the biggest increase in cases in recent weeks with health officials in the Springfield area reporting that 15 of the 17 who have died between June 21 and July 4 were unvaccinated.
Andy Slavitt, a former adviser to President Biden’s COVID response team, told CNN that the new variant is “twice as infectious” as previous strains, calling it “COVID-19 on steroids.”
A new scientific report by French scientists published in Nature has found that mutations in the new variant allow it in some cases to get around immunities created via vaccination and previous infection. A single dose of vaccine, the study found, offers “barely” any protection from the effects of the virus, although “administration of two doses generated a neutralizing response in 95 percent of individuals.”
The research published in Nature, as The Washington Post points out, reinforces another study by U.S. scientists published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Both of the studies did find that people who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca are least at risk from infection or adverse consequences, although even those people are not fully immune and may still contract the disease and spread it to others.
Pfizer issued a statement this week that it now expects that those who received its vaccine will need a booster six months to a year after receiving their second shot. The company is currently engaged in tracking results of a third dose trial in India with encouraging results.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do retailers, particularly those in areas with low vaccination rates, need to go back to requiring shoppers to wear masks and practice social distancing in light of rising cases and the spread of the Delta variant? What rules should they have in place regarding their own associates?
12 Comments on "Retailers still have a COVID-19 problem"
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a decision that individual retailers must weigh up and make. Shoppers should be respectful and abide by the requirements retailers put in place. However, if people have the vaccine, they are less at risk of infection and, if they do get infected, the symptoms are much less severe. In the UK, restrictions are ending soon on the basis that, although the virus still poses a risk, a very high percentage of people have been fully vaccinated. In my opinion, that is the right thing to do because restrictions cannot remain in place forever as they are incompatible with a free society. The issue for the U.S. is that vaccination rates are lower, and especially low in particular states and localities.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Don’t throw away your masks yet! The new COVID-19 variants are a cause for concern and several countries are starting to take precautionary measures. As before, retailers should follow the guidance of the CDC and local governments. I wouldn’t be surprised if retailers pivot back to requiring associates and customers to wear masks again.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The areas that are getting these increases are ones where it appears people don’t take vaccinations seriously. I don’t know what is gained by making retailers the mask police and angering the people in their local communities. Local associations could sponsor vaccination sweepstakes or drawings or do other things to encourage vaccinations. Those would be much better than trying to mandate masks to a population that doesn’t believe the pandemic is real anyway.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The underlying problem is that the regions with the lowest vaccination rates appear to be the same areas with the highest resistance to wearing masks in the first place. (While masks weren’t a panacea during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, there should be little doubt that their widespread use saved lives.) Especially after the CDC relaxed its guidance about indoor mask wearing (mind you, for those fully vaccinated), retailers nationwide threw in the towel.
Can Costco, Target and others put the genie back in the bottle, and try to reimpose mask restrictions in hot spots where they have store locations? Maybe they can mandate mask-wearing and other precautions for their own associates, but asking “resistant” customers to put their masks back on will invite more conflict with employees.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It does feel strange that one day we flipped a light switch and all of the sudden the pandemic was over. Everyone who was vaccinated could go out without masks or social distancing anymore. Boom. Back to normal.
I think retailers have a responsibility to take care of their employees and look out for their customers. If that means that they need to still require masks and social distancing then I’m all for it. It’s not time to let our guard down even though it feels like we can.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
It’s going to be up to the retailer. The goal is to keep people safe, both employees and customers. However in areas that have low vaccination rates, you will find many retailers, restaurants and business in general are not practicing the health and safety protocols of areas with high vaccination rates. For example, I live in St. Louis, MO. The metro area of St. Louis has a high vaccination rate compared to some other areas in MO. The protocols practiced are quite different as well.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
I cannot understand why there is resistance to getting vaccinated. And we are not out of the woods. Israel and Japan have seen a resurgence as have half the states. Vaccination is right for you, your family, and for your neighbors. Having said that, in areas that have low vaccination rates, a retailer has to be careful that it doesn’t become a freedom issue that creates a blowback. Retailers can require vaccination of their employees and require they wear a mask. That might also send a signal to those who are compliant but might otherwise think it is okay to go “masks off.”
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This isn’t just about what retailers have to do. It’s about the combined efforts of the different levels of government and medical agencies. Of course retailers have a right and an obligation to protect their employees. But they need the support of the medical community. Just like the medical community needs the support of citizens and businesses if COVID-19 is to be beaten.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Sadly, yes.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
COVID-19 is still here and retailers have an obligation to protect their associates. If that means mask-wearing and social distancing, then so be it. It can be a matter of life and death.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire