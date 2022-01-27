Retailers need to prove their sustainability cred to grow sales
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the blog of Oliver Guy, Senior Director, Industry Solutions, Software AG.
Retailers in 2022 will need to prove their sustainability commitments and establish their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials or lose business.
Investors, partners and customers alike are putting pressure on retailers to be more sustainable — and will abandon them if they do not prove it. These market forces are more powerful than any government or environmental protest group could ever be: In fact, 73 percent of global consumers say they would change buying habits to reduce environmental impact, according to Bain & Co.
It is a double-edged sword for retailers, involving a precarious balancing act:
- Tradeoffs: For example, reducing plastic use can result in higher food wastage because wrapping some produce in plastic doubles its shelf life.
- Time wars: As consumers demand faster delivery, one might assume CO2 emissions will go up. However this is not always the case as more distributed fulfillment centers closer to customers mean final leg routes are shorter, with a lower CO2 footprint.
Expect retailers to demonstrate their credentials by:
- Expanding local fulfillment centers, such as Amazon.com has, reducing both CO2 and waste.
- Promoting re-commerce — the selling of used products. Patagonia and Levi’s have initiatives in this area and UK supermarket Asda has also trialed clothing ranges. This new business model will require flexible technology to support it.
- Implementing in-store energy use monitoring and control. Some large retailers are already moving in this direction, where IoT has a major part to play. Sainsburys have even highlighted it as a key area to investors.
- Providing consumers with some visibility of environmental impact in delivery choices as well as the potential to evaluate distribution choices based on environmental impact, as well as cost and speed.
- Sustainability is the top trend for retail in 2022 – Software AG
- Five Quick Takes on the Sustainability Revolution – Bain & Co.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will be some of the biggest trade offs that retailers will have to make in pursuing sustainability goals? What are some of the easier versus more complex solutions?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Retailers need to prove their sustainability cred to grow sales"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers must take sustainability seriously, and there are several great examples of how to do it contained in this article. Green-washing just won’t do, as consumers are becoming much more aware of the negative impacts some practices are having. We have a collective responsibility to help stem the environmental impact. As rightly noted, the convenience and environmental sustainability appear to be conflicting notions, but something has got to give. One of the more complex problems retailers/brands need to solve is the environmental impact of online sales, and especially the returns.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
I think most retailers assume they are trading off profit for sustainability. They think sustainable products will always be more expensive to the consumer, therefore not capturing sales. If retailers actually pursue sustainable product offerings, they will inevitably find brands they can stock at no additional cost to the consumer.
Among the biggest tradeoffs retailers may actually have to make is consistent inventory. If they source from sustainable brands or manufacturers that don’t have the demand yet, scalability to produce simply won’t be there.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
It is critical for retailers to put sustainability initiatives as primary focus throughout their retail end-to-end as this is what customers will now expect. Accountability and transparency are key driving values that are aligned with today’s consumer and brands need to put more money into innovation to uphold sustainability claims and adhere to government mandates. There is no room for excuses anymore. The time to act is now.
There are so many responsible retailing solutions around product development and merchandising that we haven’t scratched the surface. Rethinking assortment planning and increase seasonless product, reduce sampling by enabling technology and digital product creation, and working with suppliers to reduce overproduction and minimum order quantities.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Over the last couple of years, primarily spurred by the Pandemic, we’ve seen the emergence of faster and faster delivery times, from 4 hours to 2 hrs to 20 minutes! Bundling of several orders with 20 minute cycles may not be possible and therefore, CO2 emissions increase. Weighing the balance of these initiatives becomes tricky with the public scrutiny on sustainability.
IoT sensors and the data analysis of in-store emissions is another huge area of opportunity where retailers can make tremendous progress. So is packaging. The entire Retailer/CPG industry must start to look at packaging in a different light. Does every case of water/isotonics need a piece of thick cardboard on the bottom of the shrink-wrapped package? Can it be eliminated or reduced in thickness?
Adhering to Scope 1 and 2 guidelines will require retailers to look at data lineage and data integration as a fundamental element so that immutable reporting can be achieved. There’s a lot of work to be done, but charting a path and adhering to it is paramount so consumers can see progress.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
While I agree that sustainability has a substantially higher profile at the consumer and the industry level, price and perceived value will take precedence from the majority of consumers. I know what studies say but for low and mid-income families that have seen the price of their food and other products rise significantly, I believe they will pick the item that is perceived as providing more bang for the buck vs. being sustainable. At the higher income levels, sustainability will be a priority.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
The rise of online retailing has exasperated the E in ESG. The carbon emissions of the last mile delivery and packaging severely impact the environment. Online orders delivered to the home require more packaging and have fewer items per transaction, and multi-item charges can result in multiple deliveries. Physical stores offering BOPIS capture the convenience of online and store pickup efficiencies. Making consumers aware of more sustainable ordering and delivery patterns can make a sizable dent in the carbon footprint of online products.
In addition to the Environmental factors, retailers can’t ignore the Social and Governance elements of ESG. Their customers have surely not!