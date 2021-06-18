Retailers must centralize their data to thrive
Successful retailers know that every decision — from workforce planning to space and assortment management to inventory optimization — requires a foundation of high-quality data. If granular data about stores is not made available to the central planning team, however, retailers will be missing critical information on which to base both chain-wide and localized decisions. Worse, if that data is inaccurate or inaccessible, forecasts will be faulty, leading not only to incorrect inventory management but also insufficient staffing and ineffective store layouts.
Although most of today’s retailers have at least a basic understanding of the need to collect and centralize their local data, there are those that either do not have the resources or have not invested in the technology to make it happen. This has resulted in a two-tier playing field of retail development:
- Retailers investing in technology and concentrating on centralizing and really using their data to see significant growth. They are able to execute their business strategy across all stores while improving both customer service and inventory management.
- Others are still relying on individual store managers to make local decisions using disconnected spreadsheets (or even pen and paper) and wasting valuable local staff time, straying from their brand strategy and missing opportunities to increase efficiency.
When business decisions are made in a disconnected manner at different points in the supply chain, there are going to be inconsistencies. This can lead to major inefficiencies, overstocks or out-of-stocks, end-of-season residual stock and lost sales. When retailers bring together the data from each store and all online channels into a single AI-driven forecasting solution, their centralized planning teams are able to review and streamline the full supply chain from end-to-end.
It is more important than ever that retailers, as they move to omnichannel models, collect data from all channels and use it to manage the flow of goods through the supply chain to the point of customer interaction. This not only allows for more consistent decision making but improves workforce management and space planning. Retailers that are unwilling or unable to centralize their data will continue to waste time and money while struggling to keep up with fluctuating demand — and they are going to be left behind.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How critical is having centralized data to the ongoing success of meeting customer demand? Has the COVID pandemic accentuated the importance of having the right data in the right hands?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Having centralized, accurate inventory data is imperative to maximize inventory profitability and customer satisfaction. Enterprise real-time inventory visibility enables retailers to make smarter fulfillment decisions for online orders based on cost of delivery and margin optimization. Inventory visibility is also critical to ensure product availability for online orders and if the inventory is extremely accurate, retailers can eliminate safety stock for available to promise inventory.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I don’t understand how this is even a question in 2021. Of course data should be centralized. And where is it not, and why not?
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
I have worked with many large global retailers where data is not centralized and is used by parts of the business where others have no access to it all. This is happening today with design driven brands that should be relying MORE on data. Insights driven from data are only used by marketing and not for product creation and merchandising. Things are slowly changing but definitely not fast enough.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
We’ve been preaching “one version of the truth” for data in retail forever. There is zero justification for any other model but centralized data. The Internet of Things (IoT) for retail should include RFID, electronic shelf tags, heat/cold sensors, digital signage—everything. And it should all be both feeding and listening to info from the centralized database. The centralized data model supports omnichannel retail in every aspect. Without it, customers, suppliers, store managers, and HQ are just guessing. Realtime centralized retail has to be embraced to support the customer journey of today.
President, City Square Partners LLC
It is extremely critical for retailers to “connect the dots” between their data sources. For too long, retailers have allowed different management functions (merchandising, marketing, operations, etc.) to use their data in their management silos. The result is decisions made for the good of the silo, not for the holistic good of the business and the customer. Only when data and management silos are broken down will there be truly insightful data understanding and decisions. Retailers miss many great insights into the business and customers when they don’t connect the data dots. This can be the difference between continued business success and failure.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
The better question here might be, how can retailers not centralize their data and still maximize their growth? The requirements of logistics, inventory management, and any other data required to optimize a retail model feeds on disparate data from all available sources.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Centralized data is the lifeblood of retail, how else can companies execute the omnichannel strategies that consumers demand? How else can brands and retailers benefit from pop-ups, manage brand partnerships, or understand what impacts profit margins most? The bigger challenge will be redefining their key performance indicators to reveal how each channel impacts the others, and re-engineering business models accordingly.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
In an era of big data the importance of accessible and integrated data sets is critical. Centralization of data is absolutely necessary to remain competitive, and the need for data transparency through the entire supply chain was one of the takeaways from the pandemic. From sourcing to stocking shelves, all parts of an organization need to have access to relevant data, which leads to efficiency and ultimately lower cost to serve.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
There is no doubt that COVID-19 has highlighted just how siloed retailers can be when it comes to their processes, systems and data. Meeting the ever increasing expectations of consumers in terms of providing a harmonized retail experience requires the free-flow of data. Data related to inventory, product, customer and orders is all critical.
Market discussion relating to supply chain control towers leading toward an autonomous supply chain is futile until data silos are eliminated. Such initiatives are 100 percent reliant on the free flow of accurate, precise and timely data associated with inventory, orders, product and customers.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Data can be either the enabler or the crippler. For retailers (and/or brands) to be as effective as possible, the single source of truth and centralized data is paramount.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
A single view of the data is critical. But physical centralization is not the only way. The critical aspect is to assure consistency and quality of data capture. If pen and paper are used, replace them with tablets. If free text fields are used, minimize them and use drop downs or a list of values.
The key is you must make the data usable before you can make it useful.
One thing for the practitioners to watch out for is the “boiling the ocean” effect. Centralization projects sound good in theory, but the constraints are not just technical. Who owns the data, who has the right to update the data? Who needs to be consulted or just informed? In short, the whole data governance dictates the success of data projects.
Managing Director, Global Strategic Consulting at Revionics
Having robust, centralized, accurate data is absolutely critical for retailers in today’s retail landscape. Every aspect of business including supply chains, operations, pricing, assortment planning and loyalty programs rely on a robust foundation of data. The more data that is available – the more levers a retailer can pull to achieve strategic objectives and the more AI can accelerate that success with better forecasting and results.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Amazon Web Services S3 and Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage have blurred the centralized versus decentralizing data question. However there is no one size fits all solution. Data will continue to be centralized and decentralized based on the use cases. The data explosion in mobile retailing, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will increase the need to get more analysis and decisions at the edge, even for machine learning that is typically centralized. Federated data techniques for analytics and AI will also continue to bring value in situations where data cannot be centralized. A corollary question here is how you should organize your analytics team- centralized, decentralized, or hybrid.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The topics in today’s instant poll are real, but are also fixable. The retail companies that win are working on them right now.