Retailers don’t have to choose between profitability and customer satisfaction
At the height of the COVID pandemic, retail profitability took a back seat to meeting customer demand by whatever means necessary. Retailers had to quickly expand omnichannel operations, often without concern for efficiency, to meet the simple goal of getting goods to customers. While some were able to keep up with demand and increase revenue across channels, even successful retailers struggled to simultaneously increase profitability, finding that their net was reduced despite a higher gross.
Due to changes in consumer behavior that appear to be permanent, omnichannel demand is likely to continue to beat pre-pandemic levels going forward. To remain competitive, retailers must make all channels not just viable but profitable while continuing to offer the high-quality services and features that have become a critical part of driving customer behavior.
It’s true that online orders for home delivery are less profitable than in-store sales, and BOPIS and click-and-collect orders are only slightly better for margins than home delivery. These options, however, have become an integral part of shopping. Retailers who downplay them to protect margins are going to disappoint their customers, lose business and possibly meet the fate that they tried to escape during 2020.
Retailers must review all delivery channels — online and off — and make adjustments using modern technology to improve operational efficiency and inventory productivity Instead of prioritizing margins above all else. A unified supply chain strategy, which brings traditionally siloed processes and data into a one system, allows retailers to efficiently manage in-store operations and the supply chain while also streamlining online operations.
The pandemic did not make forecasts useless, it just made it more complex to get them right. Margins and customer service will improve with access to highly granular, accurate forecasts from a single data source. The same is true for improving inventory levels for all channels while also managing staff and planograms in physical stores. Retailers can improve profitability and margins throughout the business as a whole, rather than in specific and separate divisions or locations, while continuing to support customer demand with this approach.
Retailers shouldn’t have to choose between profitability and customer satisfaction. While they should, whenever possible, adjust their operations and processes to improve margins, they must also review top-performing delivery channels and prioritize a high level of service, regardless of any under-the-hood changes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will it take for retailers to return to pre-pandemic profit margins? What are the top retailers doing to boost their bottoms lines that other retailers are missing?
5 Comments on "Retailers don't have to choose between profitability and customer satisfaction"
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
It is far easier to keep your good customers than to acquire new ones. I subscribe to the 80 percent/20 percent rule where 20 percent of your customers generate 80 percent of your sales. These percentages are not static and customer go in and out of the golden 20 percent because of good or bad customer moments. Retailers must concentrate on LTV (lifetime value) and the RFM (recency, frequency and the monetary value) of a customer. Concentrate on reaching out to customers when friction occurs like a bad return and see your profits climb.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Automating and refining the processes for omnichannel fulfillment is an imperative to ensure every transaction is profitable. Retailers scrambled to offer buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) or at the curb (BOPAC) and many of these processes are still labor intensive, which negatively impacts margins. These services are essential and perfecting the corresponding processes is critical for success.
Managing Partner, Cambridge Retail Advisors
It’s all about convenience for retail shoppers today. As a retailer you need to provide the most frictionless shopping experience possible. Those retailers that provide that frictionless experience today are flourishing and will continue to do so while those that don’t will fall by the wayside. That doesn’t just apply to the sales process but to the entire customer experience including the returns process.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
It will take retailers starting to look at their merchandise assortments from a sustainability lens and focus on increasing in-season planning to get closer and faster to the customer.
Buying less product and reducing markdowns will directly impact profitability and margins. Using data to drive decisions on product selection and increasing private label investments is how retailers will survive the future.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
As they say in chess: when the king is under attack, you don’t worry about losing a pawn. Rightly so, brands and retailers alike focused on investments that went towards retaining their customers during the pandemic. We saw a lot of that happen in the beauty industry. For a very profitable business model, it struggled with margins. Their investments focused on driving customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty with scant regard to managing costs. However that is changing now, with many retailers (and manufacturers) in the space moving their enterprise data to the cloud with the intention of driving analytics at an enterprise level with the goal of driving profitable revenue growth.