According to a survey from Yieldify of 207 U.K. and U.S. e-commerce marketers who work in retail and travel, 88 percent are satisfied with how they optimize the online customer journey, well ahead of the 62 percent who said so in 2018.
These marketers also are thrilled with the progression of their website conversion rates, with satisfaction growing from 61 percent in 2018 to 88 percent this year.
This confidence boost largely comes from education on the terms they use and the metrics they aim to achieve. Marketers now have a much greater level of confidence in defining “customer journey optimization (CJO)” as distinct from “conversion rate optimization (CRO)” or personalization — 95 percent were confident in doing so, compared to just 65 percent in 2018.
Overall, the perception of challenges continues to shift among marketers: while 49 percent of survey respondents cited having enough time and resources as a top challenge in 2018, and 46 percent had issues with having the right data, these numbers dropped drastically, to 27 percent and 36 percent respectively.
Additionally, marketers feel like they are gaining a better grasp of the technologies they use. In 2018, having the right tools was ranked as a top-three challenge facing all marketers, but this year that has dropped to fifth place for retailers.
The top challenge to delivering an optimized customer journey in 2019 is having the right skills, identified by 39 percent, up from 34 percent in 2018. As a result, 50 percent of marketers are planning to invest in training to fill the skills gap, with 36 percent saying they would hire more specialists.
Other areas cited more as a challenge in 2019 versus 2018 include working across multiple internal silos, 32 percent versus 22 percent in 2018; new privacy regulations, such as GDPR, 31 percent versus 16 percent; and shorter-term projects take priority, 26 percent, up from 18 percent
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has optimizing the digitally-led customer journey reached a new stage of development? Should retailers recast their priorities around improving the online customer journey?
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Retailers should definitely recast their priorities and focus on improving the online customer journey — this is the focal point where the largest online retailers (Amazon, Walmart…) are winning. The online customer journey has reached a new stage of development, because the idea of seamless continues to evolve – this will drive new customer expectations and requirements.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
It is optimistic to hear that retailers are satisfied with their digitally-led customer journey. However, it would be interesting to compare this to the satisfaction level of consumers. When we do research, we typically asks the same question to both consumers and retail executives and compare the results to find the gaps. By the way, there are often gaps!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
So marketers are grading themselves? Is there any external customer-driven data to compare with these self endowed high marks?
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
The fact that 88 percent of marketers are satisfied with their customer online journey is alarming, because in my opinion there are only a handful of companies that provide an amazing customer experience online. From clicking in and out of checkouts to complete purchase, to not clearly calling out shipping charges or promo codes, there is still a lot of work to do. Retailers must be 100 percent laser focused on the customer journey and how to make that experience as seamless as possible!
Director, Retail Market Insights
I would be much more interested to learn how satisfied retailers are with their ability to optimize journeys that cross digital and physical channels. My sense is the numbers would be far, far lower…