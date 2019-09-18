Retailers approach tech’s cutting edge with caution

Photo: Nuro/Kroger
Sep 18, 2019
by Matthew Stern
Matthew Stern

Some of the most headline-grabbing retail technology is just the kind of stuff that retailers are hesitating to adopt, according to a new survey. 

Robots, drones, beacons and facial recognition have thus far been adopted by fewer than 10 percent of retailers, according to a Total Retail report. This is despite other forms of retail technology, such as inventory management and order management systems, being adopted by 69 percent. It might be the case for the foreseeable future as well; while nearly three-fourths of those polled plan to increase tech spending over the next year, less than 20 percent plan to invest in the four cutting-edge technologies.

While few retailers appear to be adopting these hotly discussed technologies, some big names have piloted them. None of these pilots have come without criticism over questions of usefulness, privacy and safety depending on the technology.

At the beginning of the year Ahold Delhaize-owned Giant Foods and Stop & Shop announced the roll-out of a googly-eyed customer-facing robotic assistant named Marty, used to identify spills with an eye towards eventually managing inventory. In the spring, Walmart announced it would be rolling out floor-scrubbing robots to 1,500 locations.

Drones, both aerial and land-based, have been piloted as potential solutions to last-mile delivery difficulties with small vendors and names as big as Google, Amazon.com and UPS getting in on the act.

Beacons have come into use by, for instance, Target, which enables wayfinding via app based around Bluetooth beacons built into its LED lighting.

Facial recognition has been perhaps the most controversial of the cutting-edge solutions being piloted. A smart cooler pilot by Walgreens raised the concerns of privacy advocates over data collection.

While some uses remain questionable, customers seem more willing to avail themselves of in-store technology than ever before with the right use case and demonstrable value. Recent National Retail Federation numbers show 66 percent of consumers believe in-store technology has improved their shopping experiences.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers wise to be cautious about investing in cutting-edge technologies (e.g., robots, drones, beacons and facial recognition)? At what point, if ever, will said technologies be considered tried-and-true?

Braintrust
"Retailers would be better off using those dollars to hire the right people and train them to provide stellar customer service on the sales floor."

Georganne Bender

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender

Georganne Bender

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
48 minutes 33 seconds ago

Retailers are right to be cautious. There’s no point in using technology for the sake of it, it has to do something to tangibly help the business. Too many technologies are searching for a purpose rather than solving issues.

David Naumann
David Naumann
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
9 minutes 9 seconds ago

Right on Neil. When evaluating some of these “innovative” technologies, retailers should be cautious. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should!

Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
47 minutes 4 seconds ago
New technology is always exciting and generally achieves much buzz in the media. However retailers are wise to pick and choose what they should invest in and, most importantly, roll out in-store because not everyone responds the same way. Some customers see technology as interfering in their personal life, and that can cause many problems. The most successful technology thus far has been the technology behind the scenes that customers do not see or services that a customer can choose to use like an app or in-store kiosk. When we provide services like facial recognition, that takes technology to a different level and indeed one can understand some customers’ apprehension. In time some customers will become more comfortable while others will remain stubborn. We have had E-Z Pass for more than 30 years and there is still a percentage of drivers who refuse to get it for fear the government will be tracking them. Technology always moves faster than what the public can accept but, in time, many of these technology services will become standard… Read more »
Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
46 minutes 54 seconds ago

Yes, retailers are wise to be cautious about investing in cutting edge technology. However, at the same time, retailers also need to stay apprised of the latest technology advancements and carefully consider specifically how they might be leveraged to produce better store experiences for shoppers and improved business results for the retailer. Like all technology advancements, not all of them prove to be effective or turn out the way that was expected. Whether a technology ever becomes “tried-and-true” will ultimately be proven over time – adoption rates and the level of competition in providing these solutions are good indicators.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
46 minutes 1 second ago

Retailers have a host of opportunities to improve the shopping experience, and they’re going to prioritize the most impactful ones first. There will always be bright shiny objects (robots that greet you! Mirrors that talk!) but technologies that drive sales and improve profits will always be adopted first.

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
40 minutes 21 seconds ago

If it is customer-facing and adds true convenience to make the experience better, most anyone would spend on it. The reality has never kept up with many of the shiny objects at the Big Show. If you have to explain it to every employee and each customer and teach them how to use it to get use, it is a nice-to-have, not a must-have. Put your money in training the people in your store who have the greatest power to increase conversions and build basket.

Chris Buecker
Chris Buecker
Chris Buecker
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
39 minutes 59 seconds ago

There is too much hype about new technologies. A retailer has only limited financial resources and needs to examine very carefully in which technologies to invest. Ninety percent of new retail technologies is simply gimmicks. The crucial challenge is to understand where the vital 10 percent lies.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
33 minutes 17 seconds ago

Injecting cutting edge tech in most retail environments might be a good example of a scenario where the smart move is to be a fast second — or even a slow second.

David Weinand
David Weinand
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
32 minutes 58 seconds ago

Caution is the name of the game for the vast majority of retailers. There is a plethora of new technologies claiming to improve customer satisfaction, help revenue or save money – and the economy is good, so we are seeing a lot of experimentation. Our data shows a very high interest and adoption rate in technology such as AI/ML which enhances current solutions to allow for better visibility and decision making. There will be winners and also-rans with what is currently being pushed by tech companies but don’t forget that mobile (e.g. smartphones, tablets) is just over 10 years old and look how that has transformed the industry.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
26 minutes 39 seconds ago

Yes, retailers should be cautious about adopting expensive new technologies, especially ones that are meant to thrill shoppers. Sure, customers will use technology when it’s convenient for them, but currently I think it’s pretty evident that customers just don’t care.

Robots that clean floors earn their keep, but do the rest of these technologies we’ve been talking about forever grow sales? Do they improve the overall store experience? Retailers would be better off using those dollars to hire the right people and train them to provide stellar customer service on the sales floor.

Andrew Blatherwick
BrainTrust
Andrew Blatherwick
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
22 minutes 22 seconds ago
Many retailers today are reluctant to invest in new technology and sweat their current assets because they are concerned about the threat of online and/or protecting their profitability. The new technologies are still to be proven and most retailers do not like to be on the bleeding edge of technology. Frankly, they need to get their core technology up-to-date before they start to think they can take a run at some of the more advanced future technologies. The larger retailers will always push the boundaries first. They will then either benefit from the advantages gained or write off the costs which smaller retailers can ill afford. Getting the basics right must always be the first priority. If they can’t get their inventory accurate or prices right then to move forward to robotics will only cause more distress and pain, and will not solve their issues. If a retailer is already at peak performance, then it is right to look for the next possible improvement and some of the new technologies undoubtedly will give them a… Read more »
Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
19 minutes 19 seconds ago

Many cutting-edge technology offerings today bring with them shiny new object syndrome (the one mentioned by Cathy Hotka) and cannot deliver sufficient practical improvement. One robot to greet customers by the door, maybe. However fast, convenient payment systems, for one, have a bigger impact. Facial recognition where identification is required, maybe (yes, in airports). Systems that improve inventory accuracy can deliver more practical value than a drone.

Harley Feldman
Harley Feldman
Harley Feldman
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
16 minutes 55 seconds ago

Retailers should be evaluating and testing technologies that they believe will make them more competitive and are useful to their customers. The cautiousness should come from the costs incurred to implement, whether customers accept the technology and the value created. The technologies need to be tested on these attributes whether in the store or wherever they will affect customer service. They will be tried-and-true when their value is determined and their costs justified.

Ralph Jacobson
Ralph Jacobson
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
4 minutes 14 seconds ago

If and when technologies demonstrate tangible and acceptable ROI, companies adopt. This article could be extended to include technologies that have had fits and starts for decades. I know of grocers that have tried shopping cart-mounted tablets since before people even had smartphones. And when will RFID finally take hold at the item level in-store?

Braintrust
"Retailers would be better off using those dollars to hire the right people and train them to provide stellar customer service on the sales floor."

Georganne Bender

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender

Georganne Bender

