Retailers approach tech’s cutting edge with caution
Some of the most headline-grabbing retail technology is just the kind of stuff that retailers are hesitating to adopt, according to a new survey.
Robots, drones, beacons and facial recognition have thus far been adopted by fewer than 10 percent of retailers, according to a Total Retail report. This is despite other forms of retail technology, such as inventory management and order management systems, being adopted by 69 percent. It might be the case for the foreseeable future as well; while nearly three-fourths of those polled plan to increase tech spending over the next year, less than 20 percent plan to invest in the four cutting-edge technologies.
While few retailers appear to be adopting these hotly discussed technologies, some big names have piloted them. None of these pilots have come without criticism over questions of usefulness, privacy and safety depending on the technology.
At the beginning of the year Ahold Delhaize-owned Giant Foods and Stop & Shop announced the roll-out of a googly-eyed customer-facing robotic assistant named Marty, used to identify spills with an eye towards eventually managing inventory. In the spring, Walmart announced it would be rolling out floor-scrubbing robots to 1,500 locations.
Drones, both aerial and land-based, have been piloted as potential solutions to last-mile delivery difficulties with small vendors and names as big as Google, Amazon.com and UPS getting in on the act.
Beacons have come into use by, for instance, Target, which enables wayfinding via app based around Bluetooth beacons built into its LED lighting.
Facial recognition has been perhaps the most controversial of the cutting-edge solutions being piloted. A smart cooler pilot by Walgreens raised the concerns of privacy advocates over data collection.
While some uses remain questionable, customers seem more willing to avail themselves of in-store technology than ever before with the right use case and demonstrable value. Recent National Retail Federation numbers show 66 percent of consumers believe in-store technology has improved their shopping experiences.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers wise to be cautious about investing in cutting-edge technologies (e.g., robots, drones, beacons and facial recognition)? At what point, if ever, will said technologies be considered tried-and-true?
14 Comments on "Retailers approach tech’s cutting edge with caution"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Retailers are right to be cautious. There’s no point in using technology for the sake of it, it has to do something to tangibly help the business. Too many technologies are searching for a purpose rather than solving issues.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Right on Neil. When evaluating some of these “innovative” technologies, retailers should be cautious. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should!
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, retailers are wise to be cautious about investing in cutting edge technology. However, at the same time, retailers also need to stay apprised of the latest technology advancements and carefully consider specifically how they might be leveraged to produce better store experiences for shoppers and improved business results for the retailer. Like all technology advancements, not all of them prove to be effective or turn out the way that was expected. Whether a technology ever becomes “tried-and-true” will ultimately be proven over time – adoption rates and the level of competition in providing these solutions are good indicators.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Retailers have a host of opportunities to improve the shopping experience, and they’re going to prioritize the most impactful ones first. There will always be bright shiny objects (robots that greet you! Mirrors that talk!) but technologies that drive sales and improve profits will always be adopted first.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
If it is customer-facing and adds true convenience to make the experience better, most anyone would spend on it. The reality has never kept up with many of the shiny objects at the Big Show. If you have to explain it to every employee and each customer and teach them how to use it to get use, it is a nice-to-have, not a must-have. Put your money in training the people in your store who have the greatest power to increase conversions and build basket.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
There is too much hype about new technologies. A retailer has only limited financial resources and needs to examine very carefully in which technologies to invest. Ninety percent of new retail technologies is simply gimmicks. The crucial challenge is to understand where the vital 10 percent lies.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Injecting cutting edge tech in most retail environments might be a good example of a scenario where the smart move is to be a fast second — or even a slow second.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Caution is the name of the game for the vast majority of retailers. There is a plethora of new technologies claiming to improve customer satisfaction, help revenue or save money – and the economy is good, so we are seeing a lot of experimentation. Our data shows a very high interest and adoption rate in technology such as AI/ML which enhances current solutions to allow for better visibility and decision making. There will be winners and also-rans with what is currently being pushed by tech companies but don’t forget that mobile (e.g. smartphones, tablets) is just over 10 years old and look how that has transformed the industry.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Yes, retailers should be cautious about adopting expensive new technologies, especially ones that are meant to thrill shoppers. Sure, customers will use technology when it’s convenient for them, but currently I think it’s pretty evident that customers just don’t care.
Robots that clean floors earn their keep, but do the rest of these technologies we’ve been talking about forever grow sales? Do they improve the overall store experience? Retailers would be better off using those dollars to hire the right people and train them to provide stellar customer service on the sales floor.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Many cutting-edge technology offerings today bring with them shiny new object syndrome (the one mentioned by Cathy Hotka) and cannot deliver sufficient practical improvement. One robot to greet customers by the door, maybe. However fast, convenient payment systems, for one, have a bigger impact. Facial recognition where identification is required, maybe (yes, in airports). Systems that improve inventory accuracy can deliver more practical value than a drone.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Retailers should be evaluating and testing technologies that they believe will make them more competitive and are useful to their customers. The cautiousness should come from the costs incurred to implement, whether customers accept the technology and the value created. The technologies need to be tested on these attributes whether in the store or wherever they will affect customer service. They will be tried-and-true when their value is determined and their costs justified.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
If and when technologies demonstrate tangible and acceptable ROI, companies adopt. This article could be extended to include technologies that have had fits and starts for decades. I know of grocers that have tried shopping cart-mounted tablets since before people even had smartphones. And when will RFID finally take hold at the item level in-store?