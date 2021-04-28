Report: Amazon will surpass Walmart as America’s biggest retailer by 2025
Amazon Inc., including its online marketplace of third-party sellers, will overtake Walmart to be the largest retailer in the U.S. by 2025, according to a new report.
The swap in positions will be driven by consumers shifting a greater percentage of their overall purchases to online sellers, according to the “United States Retail Landscape and Market Planning Report 2021” from Edge by Ascential. Overall sales are forecast to climb from $710.7 billion in 2020 to $1.204 trillion by 2025.
The report sees Walmart’s total sales growing 3.9 percent annually by 2025 driven largely by annual gains of 14.9 percent. The forecast sees online making up 16.7 percent of Walmart’s total by 2025.
Amazon’s growth will largely be driven by third-party sellers, which currently make up just over half its sales. The report predicts that the retail giant’s marketplace will account for 66 percent of its total sales over the next four years.
When the dust settles, Amazon’s annual sales in the U.S. will stand at $632 billion and Walmart will be well behind at $523 billion, excluding gas.
Deren Baker, CEO of Ascential Edge, paints Amazon as an inexorable force.
“As Amazon grows to become the largest retailer in the U.S., brands must understand they cannot win through mass personalization when faced with the huge spending power of large marketplaces like this,” he said in a statement. “They should therefore ensure they have the correct strategies in place to use marketplaces, like Amazon, to reach the right consumers and meet their needs.”
Walmart has concentrated on building the size of its marketplace in recent years, but it still pales in a size comparison. Should Amazon succeed in passing Walmart, it will not be because the nation’s current largest retailer has not been paying attention. A self-assessment by Walmart under the name Project Glass concluded that the retailer was falling short and that upping its omnichannel game was a business imperative.
The retailer has focused on making its app and website easier to search, shop and for completing purchases. If this approach sounds like Amazon me-toos, it is because Walmart has made the assessment that it has to match its currently smaller rival before it can build a bigger lead. Whether that will happen by 2025 is the question.
- Amazon to pass Walmart in US retail sales in 2025, report says – Bloomberg/Bangor Daily News
- Amazon On Track to Overtake Walmart as The Largest US Retailer By 2025 – eSeller 365
- Walmart is betting on a secret initiative called ‘Project Glass’ in the war against Amazon. See the full presentation outlining its plan. – Business Insider
- Walmart uses brutal self-assessment in omnichannel turnaround strategy – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think total sales made through Amazon’s stores and online platforms will surpass those of Walmart by 2025? What does this mean for these parties and the rest of the retailers that compete with them?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Report: Amazon will surpass Walmart as America’s biggest retailer by 2025"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, I believe that Amazon will surpass Walmart by 2025 – maybe even sooner. Amazon has a significantly broader market reach and marketplace that continues to expand. It’s hard to see anything that will stop Amazon’s growth, and while Walmart will continue to be a formidable competitor, Amazon has more opportunities and importantly the willingness and the financial resources to try.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Yes, the two companies have a different mindset about their businesses. Walmart, despite its recent experiments and expansions, is still a retailer. Amazon is not constrained by that thinking.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The real question is, “can Walmart online challenge Amazon?” Walmart’s physical stores are operating in a mature business landscape. A 2 percent year-over-year growth would be very welcome. Amazon is playing in an arena that looks at double digit growth. Can Walmart online make up the difference? Perhaps it’s not likely, but it tells Walmart where to focus.
The real challenge for #1 is global. Walmart leads, but Amazon and Alibaba are sure to surpass them.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I agree with your question Gene. Is Walmart online going to be able to challenge Amazon? To compare Walmart and Amazon, or really any retailer and Amazon is a bit of an apples and oranges comparison in my opinion.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Yes, different mindsets, different objectives, different companies!
Managing Director, GlobalData
If third-party revenue is included then I am sure that, at some point, Amazon will overtake Walmart. Once again, this raises the question as to whether third-party sales actually belong to Amazon or if Amazon is acting more as a “mall” where lots of brands sell their wares. The consumer makes little to no distinction on this, but from a regulatory and analytical standpoint there is a world of difference between first-party and third-party sales.
The wider point here, however, is that by 2025 the retail market in the U.S. will be worth around $5.2 trillion. So there is plenty of room for Amazon, Walmart and a whole stack of other retailers big and small. And a lot of those sales will continue to be made through stores and omnichannel where Walmart, and others, currently have an advantage over Amazon.