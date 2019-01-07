Rent the Runway lands inside Nordstrom

Discussion
Photo: Nordstrom
Jul 01, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Rent the Runway, the apparel rental subscription service, has installed four drop boxes at Nordstrom locations in Los Angeles. More are planned.

Three are inside the smaller-format Nordstrom Local stores. The fourth is in Nordstrom’s full-size location at The Grove.

The boxes provide subscribers with a convenient way to drop off rented clothes, although pick-ups will be added in coming months.

Physical drop-offs speed the exchange process for Rent the Runway versus the typical return method via mail. Since adding drop-off boxes inside WeWork locations last October, Rent the Runway has seen over a 180 percent increase in returns directly from customers, according to a statement.

Rent the Runway customers pay $159 to rent an unlimited number of outfits per month and can keep any four styles out at any one time. A subscription for four pieces a month costs $89. Items can be acquired outright at a discount.

Los Angeles is Rent the Runway’s fourth largest market, “with a rapidly growing subscriber base across the region, and a particularly high density of subscribers living or working close to the Nordstrom Local locations,” the statement said.

Inside Nordstrom, Rent the Runway members also gain access to conveniences, including try-on, tailoring, styling, gift-wrapping and “a variety of beauty services.” Trained stylists promise to work with members “to build out their ideal closet with a mix of rented and owned items from RTR & Nordstrom.”

Much like Kohl’s move to install return stations for Amazon purchases, Nordstrom is expected to benefit from traffic. The department store is already piloting the Narvar Concierge network that enables consumers making purchases from digital retailers to pick up and return their purchases at physical stores.

“We believe that Rent the Runway and Nordstrom customers share a lot of the same qualities,” said Shea Jensen, SVP of customer experience at Nordstrom. “Customers have told us that convenience matters to them.”

In April, Neiman Marcus took a minority stake in online luxury reseller Fashionphile. 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the move to add Rent The Runway drop-off points inside Nordstrom represent a win-win for both companies? What meaningful synergies do you see between online clothing rental services and department stores?

Braintrust
"It’s a recognition of the evolution taking place and it’s a proactive move to adapt."

Jeff SwardFounding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Jeff Sward

Jeff SwardFounding Partner, Merchandising Metrics

8 Comments on "Rent the Runway lands inside Nordstrom"

Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
42 minutes 33 seconds ago

Two points to consider:

  1. Rent The Runway and Nordstrom are both “classy” organizations. They can help feed off of their good reputations.
  2. Anything that can add foot traffic to a retail location is a good idea.
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
40 minutes 45 seconds ago

Having visited a couple of the Nordstrom Local stores in Los Angeles, count me as underwhelmed. Bored employees sitting around with nothing to do while looking into their phones, a “stylist” who didn’t know how to do a return, a surly tailor and a haircut that took two hours – none of which fits into their premium lifestyle. Nordstrom Local is effectively becoming a returns outlet, not an extension of their brand.

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
33 minutes 48 seconds ago

As Ms. Jensen points out, convenience matters. Clothing rentals have really resonated with younger, affluent customers in cities, and it is savvy of Nordstrom to give those customers a new reason to enter their stores.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
26 minutes 17 seconds ago

Sometimes partnerships rise to a level above win/win. They go beyond some simple back office synergies. They elevate to win/win/win. Both brands AND the customer benefit. That happened recently with Apple and Best Buy. Feels like the same thing is happening here. At a minimum it’s a very positive experiment. It’s a recognition of the evolution taking place and it’s a proactive move to adapt.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
24 minutes 16 seconds ago

This partnership would excite me if there were a selection of Rent the Runway fashions in the store I could choose from with the help of a Nordstrom stylist. Currently, it’s a self-serve drop-off box. Yawn.

Carol Spieckerman
BrainTrust
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
22 minutes 18 seconds ago

Kudos to Rent the Runway for leveraging platform partnerships under multiple models. Just as it is helping Neiman Marcus build a bridge to new generations of customers through shop-in-shops, the partnership with Nordstrom will drive awareness for RTR and provide convenience for its LA-based customers. Creative partnerships for the win!

Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
14 minutes 34 seconds ago

The Rent the Runway and Nordstrom mashups are just the kind of retail mashups that could help stimulate interest/traffic in an existing brand, as well as offer a new interaction channel for an emerging digital native brand. While this on paper makes complete sense, it’s all in the execution of these services where both the Rent the Runway and Nordstrom teams could mutually benefit.

The key for the Nordstrom team is to promote that Rent the Runway’s services, benefits, and advantages are now in the store. Otherwise the drop boxes will get lost in the mix, and maybe become a curiosity to their customers.

Mitigating the last mile is the greatest challenge for digital native brands, and drawing customers to the brick-and-mortar stores is the key for department stores and the Nordstrom team.

Anne Howe
BrainTrust
Anne Howe
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
12 minutes 8 seconds ago

The “try-on” service that Nordstrom can offer for potential RTR customers is a big attraction. Knowing what designers fit well is the key to a balanced wardrobe. I like the brand synergies here.

