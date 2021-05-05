Remote work is rough on big retail districts
The shift to remote working due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, while convenient for those employees who do not like commuting, has shrunk foot traffic in some business districts to a fraction of what it was pre-pandemic. This is having an especially significant impact in New York City where some retailers, once dependent on working commuters, are wondering how to keep their doors open.
Retailers in Midtown and the Financial District in Manhattan are still waiting for a rebound despite the overall improvement of the national economy, according to a New York Times article. A Midtown alcohol retailer tells of offices once buying crates of alcohol for Friday office happy hours, business that has completely dried up since the pandemic. Retailers in train terminals complain of huge drop-offs in business due to a lack of daily commuters.
Friday afternoons in such areas are often as quiet as Sundays, with few customers visiting once crowded drop-in retailers like Starbucks. Some retailers have changed their business models slightly to address the consumer shift. A Union Square men’s apparel retailer, for instance, has moved suits to the back of the store and put casual apparel, like hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts, up front.
Throughout the U.S., major businesses have announced reductions in office space in anticipation of a post-pandemic world in which a significant portion of the workforce may remain working from home part or all of the time. Nordstrom, Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, CVS Health and Target have all announced plans to cut down on corporate office space.
As the U.S. has taken steps to bring the pandemic under control, though, there has been a move by some businesses to try to get workers back into offices.
LVMH announced in February that Tiffany’s staff was to return to the office two days a week beginning in March. LVMH acquired the jeweler in January.
Other companies are being more flexible, while still envisioning a return to the office. The parent company of QVC and HSN announced it wanted corporate workers back in offices, but adjusted the deadline from May to September based on the U.S. vaccine rollout.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see particular retail districts in major cities significantly changing due to remote work trends? What do you think retailers in areas that have taken hits in foot traffic due to remote work can do to recapture lost sales?
12 Comments on "Remote work is rough on big retail districts"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Traffic is the heart of brick-and-mortar retailing and the remote work trends are reducing the concentration of traffic. Retailers located in central business districts will need to hunker down and play the long game as corporate offices slowly open back up. The hard truth is that there will likely be less traffic in these areas for many months if not years, if the traffic ever returns completely. Retailers need to focus on the traffic that they do receive. The pandemic has made one thing clear – store traffic is precious.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
I can’t help but wonder if, longer term, this won’t be a boon for retailers. Last mile delivery in dense urban city centers is a nightmare for retailers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Big cities have had it hard. Migration of residents (temporarily and permanently), a sharp reduction in commuter traffic, and a drop in both residential and domestic tourism have all damaged sales. Districts like Midtown Manhattan suffer disproportionately as there are fewer residents to make up the balance of sales. This is further exacerbated by the fact that retailers in these locations often own big, expensive properties with high overheads. I am sure cities will come back, especially as travel opens back up. Until then retailers have to try and reduce costs, perhaps use stores more to support online (as Whole Foods did in its Bryant Park store in Midtown), and look at how they can appeal to local footfall.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Ironic! “A Midtown alcohol retailer tells of offices once buying crates of alcohol for Friday office happy hours, business that has completely dried up since the pandemic.” Meanwhile the liquor store owner in my neighborhood in Manhattan tells me he can’t keep his wines and spirits in stock. He said not only is demand way up, but he is being short shipped.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The importance of experiential retail just doubled as the dramatic downturn in city-based foot traffic represents yet another challenge foisted upon retailers by the pandemic. There is some good news, however: one way to address this challenge was already incubating long before the pandemic arrived: we must re-start our efforts to create new experiences in our stores (beyond just selling product) in order to generate our own traffic. As vaccines make it safer for people to spend time indoors again, stores must find reasons for people to visit that extend far beyond just trying out merchandise. Classes, lectures, club meetings, parties, trunk shows, and influencers must all become part of store offerings if we want people to come back. I would also suggest a heavy investment in neighborhood associations to coordinate activities and increase the traffic impact to a neighborhood or even a block. It’s time to get very creative!
Managing Partner, RSR Research
In a word, yes. Some people will gladly go back to work in offices, but even if only half opt to continue working from home, that’s a real hit to traffic.
Restaurants will have to focus more on dinners, and retailers will have to rethink the suburbs – probably more strip malls than the classic mall.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
It’s fluid and, probably, temporary — so creativity, innovation and evolution take over. Retailers can, and do, adopt to the ebb and flow of consumer sentiments. Certainly sitting and waiting is never a good business practice in any industry.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
In Manhattan, the business districts and tourists districts are very quiet. Both are coming back slowly, but it will take time. The opening of Broadway will send an important message. Unlike early in the pandemic, when both companies and workers seemed to be embracing WFH, companies are now telling employees they will be coming back in September or January 2022.
Meanwhile, residential districts around Manhattan are lively and vibrant. Last Saturday was beautiful. If you wanted to have lunch, drinks, dinner outside, there wasn’t a table readily available. Good for restaurants as many have developed larger outdoor dining spaces than they ever had indoors.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The equation is simple – less foot traffic equals less sales. Retailers dependent on foot traffic from office workers will have a difficult time recovering from the pandemic as long as the companies in the business district don’t require workers to return to their offices. Those located near businesses that embrace a hybrid schedule will likely see some of their business customers return on the days they are in the office.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Remote work and the pandemic have significantly impacted the independent retailers, especially in larger cities such as NYC.
While landlords have cut small retailers a break on rent during the pandemic, independent retailers still struggle because too few office workers and tourists have returned. Unfortunately, at the same time, the landlords are also under growing financial pressure as office vacancies soar and commuters and visitors stay away.
While the city is home to some of the largest companies in the world, small businesses employed about 900,000 people and made up 98 percent of all businesses before the pandemic.
NYC has always proven to be so resilient and has recovered from many disruptive periods. Let’s hope that the independent retailers and their landlords could come out stronger on the other side of the pandemic.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Retailers are going to have to change their location strategy to be more flexible and mobile. By shifting to shorter term leases, a wider range of store formats, pop-ups and partnerships for click and collect and returns they can stay in tune with shoppers as they find and settle into new routines over the next couple of years.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
It all depends on what happens, and it’s way too early to make firm predictions. We don’t know if the pandemic will be contained or if a new variant will drive everyone back off the streets. And we don’t really know if employees will prefer to continue working from home, be forced to return to offices, or if some hybrid model — say three days at home, two days in the office — will become the norm. My guess, and it could be 100 percent wrong, is that the hybrid model will win out in the end and foot traffic will be redistributed, not disappear.