Source: REI

For the last four years, REI has closed up shop on Black Friday as part of its #OptOutside campaign to encourage employees and customers to forgo the craze of commercialism at malls and explore the outdoors. This year, it’s looking for a bigger eco-commitment.

As in the past four years, REI will close all stores, process no online payments and pay all employees to take the day off an #OptOutside with friends and family. REI CEO Eric Artz wrote in a letter to co-op members last week: “Enjoy the outdoors and remind yourself why protecting it is crucial for us and for future generations.”

The successful campaign has encouraged more than 150 other retailers to close their doors and state parks to waive fees on Black Friday.

But REI is now further asking members to “Opt To Act” to help the environment.

Members are being urged to “consider joining” one of its 11 clean-ups around the country taking place throughout November. Wrote Mr. Artz added, “If you can’t find a cleanup near you, commit to picking up trash you find while on your hike — leaving our trails and outdoor spaces better than you found them.”

Members are also being encouraged to sign up for a new 52-week Opt to Act plan that includes tips on how to establish eco-friendly habits. For December, suggestions include committing to reusable bags, opting out of junk mail and forgoing traditional Christmas wrapping paper.

The extra steps are necessary due to climate change. Mr. Artz wrote, “My job is to steward the co-op, and the outdoors, on your behalf — and on behalf of the generations who follow us. Today, that future is at risk.”

Internally, REI is further “rethinking its core business model in favor of more mindful consumption.” The retailer is now piloting used gear buy-back programs, ski rentals and a new online rental reservations system. REI also outlined steps it is taking to work toward zero-waste operations and challenges it is making to the industry to eliminate unnecessary packaging.

“As a single company, our impact is limited, but as a community, we can drive change that powers meaningful action beyond our walls,” Mr. Artz wrote.