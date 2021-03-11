Ralph Lauren to bring on-demand color to its flagship stores
Ralph Lauren will soon have technology at its disposal that could enable a new degree of product customization, which would make the experience of shopping at its flagship stores more distinctive and sustainable.
The brand is working with Dow Chemical on pioneering a new type of cotton dyeing process, which is more environmentally sound and allows for the coloring of cotton at any point during the production of an article of clothing, according to CNBC. The process, called Ecofast, utilizes 90 percent fewer chemicals, 50 percent less energy and 50 percent less water than traditional apparel dyeing processes. Ralph Lauren’s flagship stores, in particular, may have the technology in place next year. Were that to happen, it would allow customers to dye polo shirts a color of their choosing in-store.
Such an experience would not be Ralph Lauren’s first recent foray into personalized apparel.
Earlier this year the retailer added an on-demand, “Made-To-Order Polo” feature to its direct-to-consumer website. Online customers can choose from hundreds of possible designs to be made to spec when the customer places the order.
On-demand customization technology has grown more popular as the apparel space, especially fast-fashion, has come under fire for being wasteful and environmentally unsustainable. Creating products to spec, in small runs and with less environmentally damaging processes looks like a potential way to meet customer demand without creating huge amounts of excess product.
For a number of years, technologies have been developed which promise a new level of in-store apparel customization. For instance in 2017, Boston-based retailer Ministry of Supply installed a machine capable of “3-D knitting” a blazer to spec in 90 minutes. At the time, the retailer said it foresaw eventually producing one-third of its clothing with that process.
Ministry of Supply continues to tout its 3-D knitted products and began creating 3-D-printed face masks in the early days of the pandemic, according to a National Retail Federation blog.
Amazon.com has likewise been eyeing customizable, on-demand products as the future of apparel. In 2017 the e-tail juggernaut filed a patent for an automated apparel customization system.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the use of technologies enabling customization and sustainability be a winner for Ralph Lauren? Do you see personalized apparel becoming a significant trend in fashion retailing over the next decade?
3 Comments on "Ralph Lauren to bring on-demand color to its flagship stores"
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The use of tech and enabling customization and sustainability has already been a winner for Ralph Lauren – personalization of The Polo has been integrated into the RL offering for years and the opportunity in this space is endless. Ralph Lauren is on the right track to further engage their loyal customers in the innovation journey through customization while aligning with their values on sustainability.
Personalized apparel is increasingly significant across fashion as it gives the customer a cutting edge, setting them apart from the masses. There is pride in wearing a garment or footwear that was made especially for you and this trend is not going anywhere as the process becomes more accessible and affordable.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
This technology will be a winning ticket for Ralph Lauren. This is a way for the heritage brand to stay current and get a leg up on fast fashion by capitalizing on the quick-turn trendiness of the industry without all the environmental damage. Innovations along these lines will be key to also managing demand forecasting better – if inventory can evolve in real time to meet consumer needs, supply and demand will be much more aligned. Very cool and exciting.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I have always thought that in the future we would be doing mass customization — the question has always been when. I definitely see a future in it, and Ministry of Supply is certainly leading the way, but even 90 minutes is too long to wait in-store. One client I worked with produced jewelry on-demand leveraging 3-D printing but it was never rolled out. I do see a future but the big questions are when and for how much.