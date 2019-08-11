Ralph Lauren offers consumers a DIY counterfeit-checking tool
Ralph Lauren Corp. on Tuesday launched Digital Product Identities, which enables consumers to use their mobile phones to verify the authenticity of Ralph Lauren merchandise.
By scanning the Digital Product ID on the product label, consumers can confirm whether their purchase is authentic, as well as learn about product details and receive styling tips and recommendations. For Ralph Lauren, the technology offers real-time visibility to track products from the point of manufacture and improve inventory management.
The technology, developed in a partnership with EVRYTHNG, a connected IoT platform, and Avery Dennison, is being phased into all Polo Ralph Lauren products. “The application of this technology means every Polo product will be ‘born-digital’ which represents a new milestone in data intelligence innovation in our sector,” said David Lauren, Polo chief innovation officer, in a statement.
The launch came the same day a CNBC investigation alleged that The RealReal luxury resale site has been selling counterfeit goods and failing to properly train those responsible for authentication.
Start-ups such as Blockverify, Cypheme and Red Points have been gaining attention for using artificial intelligence and/or blockchain and cloud-based services to fight counterfeiting.
Some newer startups include:
- Entrupy, based in New York, is an AI-powered app and handheld hardware solution that identifies counterfeit products. Specializing in luxury handbags with a 99.1 percent accuracy rating, Entrupy’s program takes into account as many as 500 data points during the authentication process with a verification process taking four seconds.
- TruTag Technologies, an Emeryville, CA-based startup that raised $7.5 million in a funding round in October, makes microscopic, edible barcodes to authenticate pharma and food products. The barcodes are made from nano-porous silica, a material considered GRAS (generally recognized as safe) from the Food and Drug Administration, that can be placed directly on products or in packaging to track items through the supply chain.
- RedMarlin, a startup based in Los Altos, CA that announced a $10 million funding round on November 5, utilizes deep learning and computer vision, provides real-time monitoring and automates detection to immediately take down fraudulent sites.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
This is genius. Counterfeits have plagued the luxury industry for decades, sapping profits and eroding consumer confidence. If these technologies move the needle for Ralph Lauren, expect to see similar efforts by other upscale manufacturers.
President, Circular Logic
This technology won’t eradicate counterfeiting, but it will go a long way toward reducing sales to the most profitable segment of the counterfeit customer base, those customers that genuinely believed they were getting the real, branded product.
The other segment which buys the item knowing the deal is “too good to be real” won’t be affected.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe all three are key technologies for the future of retail. Blockchain has an enormous ability to change the game for authentication and sustainability. Being able to track product back to its source either in the ground or factory will be key to verifying what you are eating, drinking or wearing.
Consumers are becoming more aware of their responsibility to the planet and to their fellow man/woman. These technologies will enable consumers to verify not just product authenticity but the social impact of its source and the supply chain journey it took.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Counterfeit consumer goods have been rampant around the world for decades. This is absolutely a great way to leverage these growing technologies for the greater good of society. And I believe there is a stronger base of consumers who value the authenticity of a brand versus the fleeting appeal of a knockoff product.