Questions abound about the value of net promoter scores
It’s not unusual to listen to a recording of a retailer’s quarterly earnings call and hear an executive talk about how their business actions have led to improvements in their net promoter score (NPS). The NPS is a metric used by management to determine customer satisfaction or lack thereof with a company at a given point in time. Unlike traditional consumer surveys, however, the NPS process is intended to correlate to business growth.
NPS has a growing legion of advocates in c-suites across America. A recent Wall Street Journal article pointed to Best Buy and Target, two retailers that have seen their businesses strengthen in recent years, as among those companies with executives who cite NPS in earnings calls. Some, such as Best Buy, use it as an element in executive performance evaluations and compensation.
The Journal piece cited a 2003 article published in the Harvard Business Review — “The One Number You Need to Grow” — written by Bain consultant Fred Reichhold, as the origin of NPS. In the article, Mr. Reichhold pointed to the limits of traditional surveys, including “low response rates and ambiguous implications that are difficult for operating managers to act on … senior executives, board members, and investors don’t take them very seriously. That’s because their results don’t correlate tightly with profits or growth.”
The reason NPS works, Mr. Reichold wrote, is that it determines in a single question whether or not a customer is willing to recommend a product or service to someone else. If the answer is “yes”, then growth follows. “No” means no growth.
A number of articles have run in recent months questioning whether corporate enthusiasm for NPS has exceeded its actual utility. The Journal points to studies in 2007 and 2015 that failed to find a connection between NPS and business results. More recent research by COLLOQUY found that only 13 percent of customers who say they would recommend a company actually do so.
A recent article on the Forbes site by Ron Shevlin, managing director of Fintech Research at Cornerstone Advisors, asserts that NPS doesn’t work because it measures intention and not behavior. NPS also comes up short in explaining why customers would recommend a business or take demographics into account, Mr. Shevlin contends.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers using the Net Promoter Score metric properly or misusing it? Do you have or know of an alternative that addresses the flaws in NPS and traditional consumer surveys?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While NPS and other customer experience/satisfaction measures have their place, I believe that some retailers may be placing too much emphasis on these measures. As the article notes, the issues are that NPS (and other c-sat measures), very often don’t connect to business results. And also as noted, intent often doesn’t translate into action. So the key is to measure actual shopper behavior vs. intent. Shopper conversion is one of those measures.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
In a world as busy and noisy as it is today, a one-question survey lodged at a customer provides nothing more than a vanity metric for a retailer. I believe the phrase goes: “Correlation does not imply causation.” I think that at any scale, there is nothing more effective than combing through your organization’s Glassdoor, Facebook, or Instagram posts from customers and employees, and getting on the shop floor and actually talking to customers. Is there a technological middle-ground? I’m sure, but there’s no shortage of feedback in today’s world.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m guessing a lot of retailers don’t actually understand NPS. It doesn’t measure whether you will or will not recommend something. It measures your PROPENSITY to recommend. Think about it – who recommends a fast-food restaurant or a gas station? I’ve been asked the NPS question for both in the past week. What it does measure is whether I had a good experience (Yes to BP, no to Dunkies) without directly asking me, because the experience question often elicits positive responses. Retailers need to get that lots of people don’t recommend establishments to anybody, so a failure to recommend is less a comment on the store than on the whole social media environment.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
My grandfather and father, both ShopRite Supermarket operators for years, didn’t agree on a lot when it came to running their business. What they did agree on was the best way to understand the needs and desires of the shopper – talk to her directly. The first thing either of them would do when visiting one of their stores, even before talking with the manager, is go to the checkout and start bagging orders. They’d chat with the customer and that was their consumer survey.
We often overthink things and make them more complicated than they need to be. NPS and related technology that collects data on shopper satisfaction is great, but that one-on-one engagement is better for both the store and the shopper.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I know companies of all types are “betting the farm” and rating employee performance on NPS. I like the overall concept, however there could be an evolution that captures aspects mentioned in the article as time goes on. I see this happening. I do think retailers should use it as-is, because it’s better than some other traditional methods.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
While NPS is in theory a good KPI for management and customer satisfaction, I am questioning how vulernable the NPS can be to manipulation by a retailer.
President, Spieckerman Retail
NPS is a ridiculous standard (cue rant), not only because it assumes a universal metric but also because it doesn’t take into consideration that some people aren’t rampant recommenders and some categories are less recommendable than others. It has nothing to do with actual quality of product, brand or experience. I take the universal NPS question literally (and surely I’m not the only one). As in, would I literally recommend a specific brand of pain reliever to someone? No. That’s not something I would ever do. I’ve had companies contact me to ask why I gave them a low NPS score. It’s because I literally would never recommend that offering to someone even though I had a good experience, liked the product, etc. It didn’t fall into a category that I could see myself recommending. NPS is not the Holy Grail. Okay, rant over.