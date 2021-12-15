Print catalogs help customers unplug for the holidays
Print catalogs may seem old-fashioned to some, but old-fashioned is just what some customers have been looking for as the tumultuous pandemic era wears on.
This holiday season, some shoppers say that they are browsing print catalogs to avoid the stress and over-stimulation of online shopping, according to NBC News. Some also point to a cozy feeling, reminiscent of childhood, that one gets when thumbing through a physical catalog.
In the past year, marketers have begun to rethink print advertising as changes to the social media and technology landscape have made online advertising more expensive and reduced the return on investment, according to a CNBC article. Apple’s new iOS privacy settings, which limit the effectiveness of online tracking, and increasing scrutiny over Facebook’s business practices have played large roles in this shift. In addition to direct-mail catalogs, more retail brands this year have been trying out advertising on podcasts and television campaigns.
Enthusiasm for print catalogs in the digital age did not, however, begin in response to any recent move by Apple or Facebook. As far back as 2014, proponents of physical catalogs were touting them as a path to differentiation, given that print catalogs stood out more in a marketing landscape where far fewer retailers were using print for advertising.
The fact that one of the biggest names in online retail recently picked up on the catalog trend for the first time may further demonstrate the enduring value of the medium.
E-tail juggernaut Amazon.com launched a yearly physical toy catalog during the 2018 holiday season. The catalog even managed to generate controversy, a year later, when it was revealed that the retailer was charging up to $2 million for placement in the “curated” holiday toy guide.
On the other hand, some retailers that were keeping their longstanding catalogs going until recently have abandoned the medium. H&M stopped publishing its print catalog in 2019 due to reported dwindling customer interest, according to Bloomberg. The retailer had been publishing its catalog for 39 years.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see marketing value for retailer print catalogs in the current environment? What are the keys to producing successful print catalogs at this point in time?
7 Comments on "Print catalogs help customers unplug for the holidays"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
When properly targeted at the demographic that still enjoys the concept of touch, feel, and something more personal than clicking keys on a keyboard, the catalog still has a place in retailing. With pinpoint mailings, the cost associated with volume can be reduced to the most efficient but the production costs will remain high. As that demographic that enjoys the physical catalog disappears, so will the catalog, until a new dynamic emerges and the hard copy makes a come back.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I believe there is certainly a niche market for print catalogs. Full disclosure, I get ink on my fingers every morning over coffee paging through something called a “newspaper.”
I agree that paging through a catalog that I’m interested in can be a good experience. While you can’t beat digital for finding specific items quickly or searching on key words, I do think that for browsing and reading stories about products or experiences a catalog can deliver that experience very well.
I do think the key is to find ways to make the transition from catalog for browsing to digital for buying seamless. With QR codes on items, I think we’re pretty close.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I know there is much abandonment of the idea that print media, specifically catalogs, is out. However in our focus groups over the last two years, we found most consumers agreed that catalogs were fun to read while relaxing at home. And yes, the bathroom was also mentioned as a favorite place to enjoy catalogs. Catalogs have life.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We have indie retail clients who do a Christmas catalog every year with great success. People still enjoy catalogs and not just for the nostalgic value.
You can’t get the Amazon “Ready, Set, Play” toy catalog away from my grandson anymore than you could get the Sears Big Toy Book away from me. Everything old is new again. We still buy magazines, don’t we?
President, Protonik
Print catalogs have tremendous value. They can be shared, looked at together, sit on the table to remind us of something we are interested in, and much more.
Yes, they can be a great addition to retail and have a known result of increasing shopping basket size while also bringing new shoppers to the store. And with the mailbox relatively empty of competing catalogs now, they are ever more noticeable.
Good move.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The new catalog shopper browses the catalog in order to spend less time on the web. They order online but do their showrooming via the catalog. For retailers, the catalog is a way to communicate to your customer in a more intimate way. When a shopper opens their mailbox, they don’t have to choose from dozens, hundreds, or thousands of competing catalogs. The one or two catalogs are in their hands.That’s a huge marketing plus.
RH Gallery (Restoration Hardware) has their Source Book which is a reinvention of the genre with its interactive multi-platform capability. This is the next generation of catalog with a multi-channel approach leveraging stores/galleries, the web and the catalog.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Each time we get a catalog in the mail, I wonder what could possibly be the profitability of this endeavor. For years, any catalog we have received makes it to the recycle bin before it makes it to our apartment.
Some catalogs are sent in bulk to be placed in our mailroom for people to pick up. A week later maybe two or three have been picked up and the rest of the pile goes to recycle. It strikes me as a terrible waste.