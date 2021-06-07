Pinterest says it’s all about body positivity as it bans weight loss ads
Pinterest has become the first major social network to ban all advertisements with weight loss language and imagery, including ads that idealize or denigrate certain body types, as the platform joins a broader body-positivity movement.
Ads with testimonials about weight loss or weight loss products as well as any referencing body mass index (BMI) will not be allowed.
The online image-sharing site said the changes, guided by the National Eating Disorders Association, comes amid growing concerns over eating disorders in young people aggravated by the pandemic.
“A lot of people are facing challenges related to body image and mental health, particularly as we’re emerging from COVID restrictions,” Sarah Bromma, Pinterest’s head of policy, told NPR. “People are now feeling added pressure to rejoin their social circles in person for the first time in a year.”
Pinterest’s users, whom the company refers to as pinners, will still be able to search for topics around weight-loss advice, healthy-eating tips and fitness products and services.
Pinterest in its earlier days faced criticism for pins promoting “thinspiration” or pro-anorexia content and has taken the lead among social platforms in restricting such content. Body shaming, before-and-after weight-loss imagery and weight loss procedures like liposuction had already faced bans.
In April of this year, Instagram and TikTok added resources for individuals affected by eating disorders.
The body positive movement, driven in recent years by social media influencers, has led to the increased use of plus-size models and varied body types in ad campaigns as well as more inclusive messaging. Aerie, CVS, Target and Dove have earned praise for stopping the use of airbrushing in ads.
The movement has faced criticism for encouraging lifestyle habits that negatively affect one’s health. A rising backlash against traditional “Get Back Your Beach Body” and “Lose That Spare Tire” pitches would be a blow to gyms and others in the fitness space seeking to tap weight-loss as a motivator.
As noted by Social-Ping, reactions to the move on social media were diverse. The site wrote, “Some users have been praising the healthy attitudes the push promotes, and others slamming it as ‘peak wokeness.’”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Pinterest’s move to ban all advertisements with weight loss language and imagery on point or an overreaction? How do you see the body-positive movement affecting consumer buying behavior and retailer and brand marketing and sales in the years to come?
8 Comments on "Pinterest says it’s all about body positivity as it bans weight loss ads"
Managing Director, GlobalData
As a private firm, it is up to Pinterest what advertisements it allows and disallows. I have no complaint about that. However while no advertisement should body-shame or disparage certain body types, it remains a fact that many people – for their own personal reasons – wish to lose weight. Advertising to that market in a reasonable way is not, in my opinion, a bad thing. It all comes down to being respectful and sensitive to other people and allowing freedom of commercial expression.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
While it is the right thing to do to discourage ads that idealize or denigrate certain body types, banning all ads may be a bit of an overreaction. Consumers need to be nudged to take action to get over their unhealthy lifestyle inertia. Instead of banning all ads, I think they should ensure the language is kept in check.
SVP of Retail at Ceridian
It is a slippery slope for Pinterest and anyone else who starts banning information. Being positive about any topic doesn’t mean you remove all other conflicting information, and who is the judge that determines it? Rather than strengthening your position and conviction about something important to you, Pinterest wants to simply remove subjectively. I don’t think this is a good idea.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Even as a progressive, wokeness continues to amaze me. What about people who want to lose weight? No one wants to make fun or denigrate anyone but one has to wonder where this leads and about the unintended consequences.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Pinterest’s move is not bold. It’s necessary. It’s not an overreaction but a reaction to the impact of harmful weight loss advertising and imagery on our mental health. We need to push for retailers and brands to be more authentic AND inclusive of all shapes, sizes, colors, genders, and so on. We are people – not Barbie dolls.
The body-positive movement is what we should be focusing on – not unattainable standards that impact people in more ways than just body image and mental health. Let’s work on more inclusive merchandise assortments, leadership, seats at the table and realistic sizing specs. Let’s be REAL.
Content Marketing Strategist
Pinterest’s move is on point to differentiate from Instagram’s filtered perfection and duplicate TikTok’s authenticity and diversity.
Body positivity has emerged as an enlightened business strategy. Welcoming, inclusive brands – including private labels – are winning. ThirdLove, All In Motion, Athleta and even Victoria’s Secret have made space for physiques ranging from lanky to curvaceous.
Brands that use positive, accepting marketing are magnetic and increasingly earn happy, loyal users.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
This seems like a slippery slope of good intentions that could easily go awry and create future expectations that are impossible to meet. What is next? No acne medication ads out of sensitivity for those with skin problems? Advertising revenue is an important aspect for many companies’ financial performance. While each company has the right to determine which ads it will or will not accept, why does it need to be a public statement? It may create a cascade effect that has unintended consequences. It is hard to see how companies can ever “win” in a battle of what may or may not be considered appropriate by all users.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I am surrounded by allies! Keep the ads positive and keep them running. Ads that are offensive and denigrating to any group are not positive. But encouragement for those who want to address their own obesity, in a positive way, may just be what that sector needs to get on a weight loss program.